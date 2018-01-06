More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

FA to investigate Firmino, Holgate incident

By Matt ReedJan 6, 2018, 1:10 PM EST
It doesn’t get any more Merseyside than this…

The English FA will be looking into an incident from Friday’s derby between Liverpool and Everton in the FA Cup third round — which resulted in a 2-1 Reds victory — after a spat between Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate escalated in the first half.

Holgate was seen shoving the Brazilian attacker into the stands after the two had a clash of words, prompting match referee Bobby Madley to submit a report to the FA.

“The FA can confirm that referee Bobby Madley was made aware of an allegation during the Liverpool versus Everton game at Anfield last night and has subsequently reported this to The FA, which will now begin making enquiries into the matter.”

Report: Coutinho to Barcelona for $192 million done

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
Philippe Coutinho is heading to Barcelona.

Multiple outlets are reporting that a deal has been agreed upon between Liverpool and Barcelona for $192 million.

Coutinho, 25, handed in a transfer request over the summer after multiple bids were rejected by Liverpool, but the Brazilian playmaker has finally got his move.

The move would be the largest transfer in Premier League history, and the second-greatest in football after Neymar’s move to PSG this past summer went for nearly $267 million.

Coutinho joined Liverpool back in 2013 from Inter Milan, and has bagged 54 goals in all competitions since. This season, the Brazilian has found the back of the net 12 times, and is on pace to break his personal single-season scoring record (14 in 2016/17).

Barcelona will surely benefit from having another quality attacking piece to go along with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, as the Spanish side seeks another La Liga title and potentially Champions League as well.

23 arrested after fighting between Sevilla and Betis fans

Twitter/@MARCAinENGLISH
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Spanish authorities say that 23 people have been arrested for participating in a fight between fans of Sevilla and Real Betis hours before the teams play each other in a league match.

The emergency services for Sevilla said via Twitter on Saturday that police intervened to make the arrests of “at least 23 people.”

They add that the rival fan groups had arranged the meeting in order to fight.

The derby between Seville’s two teams is considered the most hotly disputed rivalry in Spain.

Atletico’s Diego Costa sent off after scoring in La Liga debut

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Diego Costa has scored in back-to-back matches since returning to Atletico Madrid, but his celebrations sent him to the showers early on Saturday.

The Spanish striker scored in the 68th minute against Getafe today to give Atleti a 2-0 advantage, however, the former Chelsea player’s actions after the goal earned him a second yellow card and an early exit from the match.

Costa, who rejoined Atletico in January after spending three seasons with Chelsea, left Atleti to fend with 10 men for the final 20 minutes-plus on Saturday, however, the 2-0 scoreline held for the home side and Diego Simeone’s men sit within six points of league leaders Barcelona.

Atleti will return to La Liga action next weekend with a visit to Eibar, however Simeone and Co. will take the pitch on Tuesday in their Copa del Rey second leg against Lleida.

Transfer rumor roundup: Coutinho out, Mahrez in; Hart on the move

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 5, 2018, 9:40 PM EST
A roundup of all the day’s biggest transfer rumors involving clubs in the Premier League, and elsewhere…

With Liverpool set to demand $220 million for Coutinho — and Barcelona apparently only just short of willing to pay it — the rumor mill has moved a step further in the Brazilian’s six-month-long transfer sage, now focusing on which players Liverpool will spend all that money to replace Coutinho and further improve the squad.

One could surmise that the Reds’ $100-million deal for Virgil Van Dijk was a proactive piece of business with a massive windfall of cash expected to arrive either in the next three weeks or in six months’ time. If so, that leaves just one critically important need in the Liverpool squad: the attacker to replace Coutinho. According to French newspaper L’Equipe, it’ll be Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, whose transfer fee could also approach nine figures. Mahrez spent most of the summer trying to engineer a move away from the King Power Stadium, but to no avail. Suffice to say, he’d be receptive to the idea.

Joe Hart moved away from Manchester City because Pep Guardiola was never going to play him, and now it appears the former/perhaps-still-current England no. 1 will have to leave West Ham United, where he’s currently on loan, because David Moyes doesn’t appear interested in playing him either. According to the Daily Mirror, the three aforementioned parties could all agree to terminate his current loan in order to facilitate a move — whether temporary or permanent is unknown — to Newcastle United, where Rafa Benitez attempted to sign Hart in the summer before losing out to West Ham.

According to Sky Sports, Mousa Dembele could leave Wembley Stadium/the new White Hart Lane for a spell at the San Siro — for either AC Milan or Inter Milan. Both of the Milan giants still-somewhat-big-sides are reportedly interested in the 30-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder who has spent a worrying portion of the last two seasons dealing with nagging foot injuries which have turned into long-term absences. Tottenham would likely prefer to wait until the summer to move Dembele on, unless an obvious replacement were to unexpectedly become available and make him surplus to requirements.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have Emre Can‘s contract situation hanging over their heads, as they face losing the 23-year-old German midfielder on a free transfer this summer. According to the Guardian, Juventus have already offered Can a five-year contract which would pay him $115,000 per week, plus a “sizable signing-on fee.” Liverpool paid just $13 million to sign Can in 2014, thus it wouldn’t be the biggest loss on their original investment, though his value is easily twice — if not three times — that in the current transfer climate.