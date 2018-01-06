More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Official: Mark Hughes out as Stoke manager

By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
Stoke City have fired manager Mark Hughes after four and a half years in the job.

[ MORE: Friday’s transfer rumor roundup | Thursday | Wednesday ]

Hughes’ fate as Stoke City manager was sealed by the Potters’ shocking 2-1 defeat to League Two side Coventry City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, which followed a poor run of Premier League results — seven losses in their last 10 games — and having dropped into the relegation zone, currently 18th place with 20 points after 22 games.

[ MORE: FA Cup roundup — Man City down Burnley; Chelsea draw Norwich ]

“We would like to thank Mark for all he has achieved for the Club over the last four and a half years, notably in guiding us to three successive ninth places finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him every success for the future,” read the club statement.

Stoke will begin their search for a new manager immediately and expect “to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.”

Klopp: “Coutinho was desperate” for Barcelona move

By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
In the wake of Philippe Coutinho‘s $192-million transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona, the Brazilian’s now former manager, Jurgen Klopp, has spoken openly and honestly Coutinho’s “insistence” and “desperation” to leave Anfield.

[ MORE: Friday's transfer rumor roundup | Thursday | Wednesday ]

Klopp has also revealed the “great reluctance” felt by all at the club as the brilliant, world-class midfielder moves to Spain — quotes from LFC.com (read the full statement here):

“It is with great reluctance that we — as a team and club — prepare to say farewell to a good friend, a wonderful person and a fantastic player in Philippe Coutinho.

“It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known.

“Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his teammates this was a move he was desperate to make happen. Despite that, we managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window, hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do.

“I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain, but he is 100 per cent certain his future — and that of his family — belongs at Barcelona. It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind.

“Philippe has made a fantastic contribution to this club over his five years of service and as disappointed as we are he doesn’t want to extend that, the relationship we have for him means with a heavy heart we wish him well.”

Credit must be given to Coutinho, who remained patient and professional from September to December, as he never threatened to boycott training or make himself available for games. His performances this season, particularly over the last month or two, have been nothing short of sensational, and only served as further confirmation that he’s Barcelona-caliber player.

Liverpool have already announced they will present fans who bought Coutinho’s no. 10 jersey for the 2017-18 season (from the official club shop and/or website) a voucher to receive a new shirt, stating the gesture “reflects the exceptional circumstances behind the player’s departure.”

Official: Coutinho to Barcelona for $192 million done

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
Philippe Coutinho is heading to Barcelona.

Multiple outlets are reporting that a deal has been agreed upon between Liverpool and Barcelona for $192 million.

UPDATE: Coutinho has officially joined Barcelona from the Reds on a five-and-a-half year contract. Additionally, the attacker will have a release clause of over $481 million.

[ MORE: 23 arrested in Spain after fighting between Sevilla, Real Betis fans ]

Coutinho, 25, handed in a transfer request over the summer after multiple bids were rejected by Liverpool, but the Brazilian playmaker has finally got his move.

The move would be the largest transfer in Premier League history, and the third-greatest in football after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s respective moves to PSG this past summer went for nearly $267 million and $199 million.

Coutinho joined Liverpool back in 2013 from Inter Milan, and has bagged 54 goals in all competitions since. This season, the Brazilian has found the back of the net 12 times, and is on pace to break his personal single-season scoring record (14 in 2016/17).

Barcelona will surely benefit from having another quality attacking piece to go along with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, as the Spanish side seeks another La Liga title and potentially Champions League as well.

FA Cup roundup: Man City downs Burnley, Stoke stunned by Coventry

By Matt ReedJan 6, 2018, 2:05 PM EST
The magic of the FA Cup is back in full force in third round, and there was plenty to buzz about on Saturday.

While Manchester City continued its incredible run of form on the day with a come-from-behind victory over Burnley, several other Premier League sides weren’t so fortunate.

[ MORE: Coutinho completes move to Barcelona for $192 million ]

Mark Hughes‘ hot seat is surely catching fire after Stoke City’s 2-1 defeat to League 2 side (fourth division) Coventry City at Ricoh Arena. The Potters have won just two of their last 13 matches across all competitions, and fallen to 18th in the PL.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Leicester City, Swansea City and Bournemouth were several of the top-flight sides that settled for draws on the day, forcing replays in their respective ties.

The big winners of the day though (outside of Coventry) were League 1 side Peteborough — who dispatched of Championship club Aston Villa, 3-1, on the road.

Below are all of the scores from Saturday’s FA Cup action.

Norwich City 0-0 Chelsea
Fleetwood Town 0-0 Leicester City
Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland
Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan Atletic
Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough
Birmingham City 1-0 Burton Albion
Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Hull City
Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Brentford 0-1 Notts County
Cardiff City 0-0 Mansfield Town
Carisle 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Coventry City 2-1 Stoke City
Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Rochdale
Exeter City 0-2 West Bromwich Albion
Fulham 0-1 Southampton
Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield United
Manchester City 4-1 Burnley
Millwall 4-1 Barnsley
Newcastle 3-1 Luton Town
QPR 0-1 MK Dons
Stevenage 0-0 Reading
Watford 3-0 Bristol City
Wolverhampton 0-0 Swansea City
Wycombe Wanderers 1-5 Preston North End
Yeovil Town 2-0 Bradford

Report: U.S. international Kenny Saief joins Anderlecht on loan

By Matt ReedJan 6, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
Kenny Saief is back and he’s heading to a popular place in Belgium’s top flight.

On Saturday, the U.S. Men’s National team midfielder joined Anderlecht on loan from fellow Belgian side Gent, while the former does maintain the option to purchase Saief at season’s end.

[ MORE: Barcelona reportedly snag Coutinho for $192 million ]

This season, Saief has appeared in five matches for Gent, prior to completing the loan move to third-place side Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old American made his USMNT debut in the summer of 2017 in a victory against Ghana. He was also tabbed to participate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, however, a hernia injury kept Saief out of the squad that won the tournament.

Saief holds both American and Israeli citizenships, and previously played for Israel at the youth level before making a USMNT appearance in 2017.