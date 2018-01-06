Report: U.S. international Kenny Saief joins Anderlecht on loan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Kenny Saief is back and he’s heading to a popular place in Belgium’s top flight.

On Saturday, the U.S. Men’s National team midfielder joined Anderlecht on loan from fellow Belgian side Gent, while the former does maintain the option to purchase Saief at season’s end.

[ MORE: Barcelona reportedly snag Coutinho for $192 million ]

This season, Saief has appeared in five matches for Gent, prior to completing the loan move to third-place side Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old American made his USMNT debut in the summer of 2017 in a victory against Ghana. He was also tabbed to participate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, however, a hernia injury kept Saief out of the squad that won the tournament.

Saief holds both American and Israeli citizenships, and previously played for Israel at the youth level before making a USMNT appearance in 2017.