More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images

Reports: Aubameyang set to join Guangzhou Evergrande

By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2018, 9:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

After years of being linked with big-money transfers to roughly a dozen of Europe’s biggest clubs, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finally on the move — only he’s not heading anywhere in Europe.

[ MORE: Friday’s transfer rumor roundup | Thursday | Wednesday ]

According to multiple reports from Europe and Asia, the 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is heading Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, for an eye-popping transfer fee of $87 million.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke refused to label the reports as false and conceded that “speculation surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will circle for as long as he plays here. We do not comment on that anymore.”

[ KLOPP: We tried, but “Coutinho was desperate” for Barca move ]

The relationship between player and club has been increasingly strained ever since previous transfers to reap the riches of China failed to materialize. Aubameyang was dropped from the team and did not travel for Dortmund’s game away to Stuttgart in November.

“You are a fake, little man”: Conte ramps up feud with Mourinho

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 8:40 PM EST
1 Comment

Antonio Conte called Jose Mourinho a “little man” and “fake” before issuing an apparent challenge as the feud between two of the Premier League’s most high-profile managers intensified on Saturday.

Tensions were already simmering after two days of back-and-forth insults between the pair in news conferences.

Mourinho, the Manchester manager, started the spat on Thursday by saying he did not feel the need to behave like “a clown” on the touchline. Feeling that was a dig at him, Conte, the Chelsea manager, responded aggressively Friday by suggesting Mourinho was suffering from dementia because of the Portuguese’s behavior on the touchline earlier in his coaching career.

Mourinho then came out with the most explosive retort so far late Friday, saying he will never be “suspended for match-fixing.” Conte served a four-month touchline ban in 2012 for failing to report his knowledge of an incident of attempted match-fixing during his time as Siena manager in 2011.

The Italian was acquitted of any wrongdoing over the matter in 2016.

Conte’s latest dig at Mourinho came after Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Norwich in the third round of the FA Cup. And it set up a potentially explosive meeting between the two coaches when United hosts Chelsea on Feb. 25 in the Premier League.

“The situation is very clear. I don’t have anything to clarify,” Conte said. “It will be the opportunity in the game against United when we go to Old Trafford. Me and him, face to face. I’m ready. I don’t know if he’s ready.”

Conte, 48, seemed unhappy with the 54-year-old Mourinho bringing up his past.

“I consider him a little man, I consider him a man with a very low profile,” Conte said. “When there are these types of comments, before (making them) you have to know very well the truth.

“Before you make this type of comment, before to hurt another person, you must pay great attention. You show you are a little man. I know him very well in the past. In the past, he was a little man in many circumstances, is a little man in the present and, for sure, he will be a little man in the future.”

Conte was more scathing about Mourinho’s behavior, providing the example of Mourinho attending a news conference wearing a training top with the initials “CR” following Claudio Ranieri‘s firing by Leicester in February last year.

“He offended (criticized) Ranieri for his English,” Conte said. “Then when Ranieri was sacked (fired), he put on a shirt (with initials on) for Ranieri. You are a fake.

“If you want to fight a person, you try to kill this person. And then after two years, you try to help this person, because maybe it’s good for you, for your profile.”

La Liga: Costa scores, sent off (video); Atleti still chasing Barca

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Diego Costa was at his best – and worst – on Saturday when the Atletico Madrid striker was sent off after celebrating a goal that helped to beat Getafe 2-0 in his second match back at the club.

Costa already had one booking for elbowing a Getafe player when he tapped in Atletico’s second goal in the 68th minute. But instead of embracing his teammates, he ran around the net and to the edge of the stands where he was hugged by fans, earning him a second booking.

Far from reproaching the 29-year-old Costa, Atletico coach Diego Simeone praised the player he hopes can lead the team to the same heights they reached in 2013 and 2014, when they won the Copa del Rey followed by the Spanish league title.

“Costa gives us intensity and power, and he inspires fear. You can feel it and see it,” Simeone said. “We have known him for a long time. We know how he plays and that he always pushes the limits. His courage and passion to fight for every ball is transmitted in each play.”

Second-place Atletico is within six points of Liga leader Barcelona, which hosts Levante on Sunday.

Despite not having played a competitive match since June, Costa has shown no rust from his long layoff while waiting for Atletico’s yearlong ban on new players to expire at the start of January.

The goal was Costa’s second in as many appearances since making his return to Atletico from Chelsea. He scored as a substitute on Wednesday in a 4-0 victory at Lleida in the Copa del Rey’s round of 16.

Costa started Saturday’s match by curling a shot onto the top of the net and setting up Antoine Griezmann before the France forward assisted Angel Correa for the hosts’ opener in the 18th.

Besides providing added punch to Atletico’s attack, Costa also showed the same knack for rattling rivals with his aggressive attitude and physical play.

The Brazilian-born Spain striker had to be separated from Getafe’s Juan Cala when the two exchanged words after the halftime whistle, and he was booked for elbowing Dakonam Djene when they contested a ball in the 62nd.

Then came Costa’s goal, a cool side-footed shot to slot Sime Vrsaljko’s low cross just into the post, followed by his excessive celebration.

“(Costa) is contagious, and he showed all that he is, scoring a goal and getting sent off,” Atletico midfielder Gabi Fernandez said. “Costa doesn’t have to adapt to us, he came ready to play. That’s why we wanted him.”

The derby at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was a bad-tempered match that featured 10 total bookings.

Costa’s sending-off means he will miss next round’s trip to Eibar.

Costa helped Chelsea win the English Premier league title last season before he fell out of favor with coach Antonio Conte.

Coach Marcelino Garcia Toral returned to Valencia’s sideline to oversee its first win in three rounds, a 2-1 comeback at home over Girona.

Valencia remained in third place, two points behind Atletico and six ahead of Real Madrid, which has two games in hand.

Garcia Toral missed Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey while he recovered from a car accident reportedly caused when his car hit a wild boar on Dec. 23.

The Valencia manager wore a neck brace under his coat for Saturday’s match, when Dani Parejo converted a penalty after Girona’s Ramalho scored an own-goal to cancel out the opener by Cristian “Portu” Portugues.

Forward Luciano Vietto debuted for Atletico as a late substitute after arriving on loan from Atletico.

Real Betis won a wild Seville derby by rolling to a 5-3 victory at Sevilla, ruining the home debut of Italian coach Vincenzo Montella.

Betis never trailed, although Sevilla leveled at 2-2 by halftime. But Riza Durmisi, Sergio Leon and Cristian Tello scored in the second half to deal Sevilla its first home loss in league play since Nov. 2016.

Police arrested 23 people for participating in a fight between fans of Sevilla and Real Betis hours before the match. Authorities said that the rival fans had arranged the meeting in order to fight.

Serie A: Napoli win to stay top of the table ahead of winter break

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 6:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Napoli will go into the delayed winter break top of Serie A after beating relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 2-0 on Saturday.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Jose Callejon scored as Napoli stayed one point clear of second-place Juventus, which won 1-0 at Cagliari in the late game.

Juventus has won the title in each of the last six seasons, while Napoli is bidding for its first since 1990.

“We know that Juve has years of experience,” Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said. “We know they can easily surpass the 90-point mark, while we can’t say the same thing about us.

“But we also have players who can make the difference in matches, such as Callejon and (Lorenzo) Insigne … our job is only to put them in the best conditions to express themselves.”

Roma could have moved level with third-place Inter Milan, which is nine points below Napoli, but lost 2-1 at home to Atalanta and is fifth.

After playing over the festive period for the first time, Serie A will resume on Jan. 21.

Napoli had ended 2017 and the first half of the season as winter champions, but was eliminated from the Italian Cup on Tuesday following a surprise quarterfinal defeat to Atalanta.

Sarri’s team dominated from the start against Verona and had several chances, with Dries Mertens and Insigne hitting the woodwork.

Mertens also had a goal ruled out for offside before Napoli finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, when Koulibaly headed in Mario Rui’s cross.

The goal was awarded after checking with the video assistant referee but Verona coach – and former Napoli player and assistant – Fabio Pecchia was dismissed for his protests.

Napoli all but sealed the match 12 minutes from time when Callejon rushed in at the far post to volley in Insigne’s cross from the left.

Verona remained two points from safety.

Ciro Immobile netted four goals and moved top of the scoring charts as Lazio won 5-2 at struggling Spal to move fourth.

Mirco Antenucci had converted a penalty for Spal to cancel out Luis Alberto‘s opener before Immobile’s first-half hat trick.

Immobile got his first in the 19th, running onto Luis Alberto’s flicked pass over the defense and lifting the ball over Alfred Gomis.

The Italy forward doubled his tally seven minutes later, firing home Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s through-ball, but Spal reduced the deficit almost immediately, with Antenucci grabbing his second of the match.

However, Immobile headed in Dusan Basta’s cross four minutes before the break to complete his hat trick.

The Spal defense left Immobile completely unmarked six minutes after halftime and he drilled in a corner for his 20th league goal of the season, two more than Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi.

Spal hit the post, had the follow-up cleared off the line and also had a goal ruled out.

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Crotone – although the Italy international knew little about it.

Milan broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half when Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz flapped at a corner, sending it onto Bonucci’s back and the ball rebounded into the back of the net.

“2018 couldn’t have started better,” Bonucci said. “People had been asking me for a while when I would score and the goal finally arrived.

“But what matters is the spirit we showed in the first half and the willingness to all suffer together at the end.”

Bonucci joined Milan from Juventus in the offseason for a fee of more than 40 million euros ($45 million).

Franck Kessie thought he had doubled Milan’s lead but it was ruled out on video review as he had fouled Rolando Mandragora.

Milan had also hit the woodwork in the first half as Cordaz fingertipped Suso’s effort onto the post.

Ten-man Atalanta beat Roma 2-1 after first-half goals from Andreas Cornelius and Marten De Roon, who was sent off in the 45th for a second yellow card.

Edin Dzeko grabbed one back for the hosts 10 minutes after the break.

Juventus kept the pressure on leader Napoli after finally breaking through Cagliari’s defense with a 74th-minute goal from Federico Bernardeschi. Juve dominated the game with 14 shots to Cagliari’s five attempts.

After waiting 19 rounds for a first Serie A victory, Benevento made it two in two matches as it came from behind to beat Sampdoria 3-2.

It remained bottom of Serie A, eight points from safety.

Elsewhere, Walter Mazzarri got off to a winning start in charge of Torino as he steered his new side to a 3-0 win over Bologna.

Genoa beat Sassuolo 1-0.

FA Cup preview: Spurs, Arsenal in 3rd round Sunday

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three more Premier League sides — a trio of London clubs — enter the 2017-18 FA Cup on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United all face opposition from the lower divisions.

[ MORE: Friday’s transfer rumor roundup | Thursday | Wednesday ]

At Wembley Stadium, it’ll be Tottenham hosting League One side AFC Wimbledon with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side hoping to improve upon last season’s semifinals appearance and go one better. Pochettino is expected to both rotate parts of his thin, heavily worked squad and retain a handful of first-team regulars. Spurs and Wimbledon haven’t played one another since the latter’s rebirth in 2002.

Last season: Spurs — semifinals, lost to Chelsea; Wimbledon — 3rd round, lost to Sutton United

[ SATURDAY ROUNDUP: Man City down Burnley; Chelsea draw Norwich ]

The defending holders of the FA Cup, Arsenal, will travel north to the East Midlands and take on Championship side (and two-time FA Cup winners — 1898 and 1959) Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. With as many as five first-team regulars (Aaron Ramsey, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Granit Xhaka and Olivier Giroud) expected to be unavailable through injuries, Arsene Wenger is the PL manager most likely to field a full youth squad this weekend. Arsenal and Forest met in the fourth round of last season’s League Cup, and the Gunners won 4-0.

Last season: Forest — 3rd round, lost to Wigan Athletic; Arsenal — winners, beat Chelsea

[ MORE: Mark Hughes out as Stoke City manager ]

Elsewhere in FA Cup

Shrewsbury Town (League One) vs. West Ham United
Newport County (League Two) vs. Leeds United (Championship)