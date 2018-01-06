More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Serie A: Napoli win to stay top of the table ahead of winter break

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 6:45 PM EST
Napoli will go into the delayed winter break top of Serie A after beating relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 2-0 on Saturday.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Jose Callejon scored as Napoli stayed one point clear of second-place Juventus, which won 1-0 at Cagliari in the late game.

Juventus has won the title in each of the last six seasons, while Napoli is bidding for its first since 1990.

“We know that Juve has years of experience,” Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said. “We know they can easily surpass the 90-point mark, while we can’t say the same thing about us.

“But we also have players who can make the difference in matches, such as Callejon and (Lorenzo) Insigne … our job is only to put them in the best conditions to express themselves.”

Roma could have moved level with third-place Inter Milan, which is nine points below Napoli, but lost 2-1 at home to Atalanta and is fifth.

After playing over the festive period for the first time, Serie A will resume on Jan. 21.

Napoli had ended 2017 and the first half of the season as winter champions, but was eliminated from the Italian Cup on Tuesday following a surprise quarterfinal defeat to Atalanta.

Sarri’s team dominated from the start against Verona and had several chances, with Dries Mertens and Insigne hitting the woodwork.

Mertens also had a goal ruled out for offside before Napoli finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, when Koulibaly headed in Mario Rui’s cross.

The goal was awarded after checking with the video assistant referee but Verona coach – and former Napoli player and assistant – Fabio Pecchia was dismissed for his protests.

Napoli all but sealed the match 12 minutes from time when Callejon rushed in at the far post to volley in Insigne’s cross from the left.

Verona remained two points from safety.

Ciro Immobile netted four goals and moved top of the scoring charts as Lazio won 5-2 at struggling Spal to move fourth.

Mirco Antenucci had converted a penalty for Spal to cancel out Luis Alberto‘s opener before Immobile’s first-half hat trick.

Immobile got his first in the 19th, running onto Luis Alberto’s flicked pass over the defense and lifting the ball over Alfred Gomis.

The Italy forward doubled his tally seven minutes later, firing home Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s through-ball, but Spal reduced the deficit almost immediately, with Antenucci grabbing his second of the match.

However, Immobile headed in Dusan Basta’s cross four minutes before the break to complete his hat trick.

The Spal defense left Immobile completely unmarked six minutes after halftime and he drilled in a corner for his 20th league goal of the season, two more than Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi.

Spal hit the post, had the follow-up cleared off the line and also had a goal ruled out.

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Crotone – although the Italy international knew little about it.

Milan broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half when Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz flapped at a corner, sending it onto Bonucci’s back and the ball rebounded into the back of the net.

“2018 couldn’t have started better,” Bonucci said. “People had been asking me for a while when I would score and the goal finally arrived.

“But what matters is the spirit we showed in the first half and the willingness to all suffer together at the end.”

Bonucci joined Milan from Juventus in the offseason for a fee of more than 40 million euros ($45 million).

Franck Kessie thought he had doubled Milan’s lead but it was ruled out on video review as he had fouled Rolando Mandragora.

Milan had also hit the woodwork in the first half as Cordaz fingertipped Suso’s effort onto the post.

Ten-man Atalanta beat Roma 2-1 after first-half goals from Andreas Cornelius and Marten De Roon, who was sent off in the 45th for a second yellow card.

Edin Dzeko grabbed one back for the hosts 10 minutes after the break.

Juventus kept the pressure on leader Napoli after finally breaking through Cagliari’s defense with a 74th-minute goal from Federico Bernardeschi. Juve dominated the game with 14 shots to Cagliari’s five attempts.

After waiting 19 rounds for a first Serie A victory, Benevento made it two in two matches as it came from behind to beat Sampdoria 3-2.

It remained bottom of Serie A, eight points from safety.

Elsewhere, Walter Mazzarri got off to a winning start in charge of Torino as he steered his new side to a 3-0 win over Bologna.

Genoa beat Sassuolo 1-0.

FA Cup preview: Spurs, Arsenal in 3rd round Sunday

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Three more Premier League sides — a trio of London clubs — enter the 2017-18 FA Cup on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United all face opposition from the lower divisions.

At Wembley Stadium, it’ll be Tottenham hosting League One side AFC Wimbledon with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side hoping to improve upon last season’s semifinals appearance and go one better. Pochettino is expected to both rotate parts of his thin, heavily worked squad and retain a handful of first-team regulars. Spurs and Wimbledon haven’t played one another since the latter’s rebirth in 2002.

Last season: Spurs — semifinals, lost to Chelsea; Wimbledon — 3rd round, lost to Sutton United

The defending holders of the FA Cup, Arsenal, will travel north to the East Midlands and take on Championship side (and two-time FA Cup winners — 1898 and 1959) Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. With as many as five first-team regulars (Aaron Ramsey, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Granit Xhaka and Olivier Giroud) expected to be unavailable through injuries, Arsene Wenger is the PL manager most likely to field a full youth squad this weekend. Arsenal and Forest met in the fourth round of last season’s League Cup, and the Gunners won 4-0.

Elsewhere in FA Cup

Shrewsbury Town (League One) vs. West Ham United
Newport County (League Two) vs. Leeds United (Championship)

Klopp: “Coutinho was desperate” for Barcelona move

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
In the wake of Philippe Coutinho‘s $192-million transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona, the Brazilian’s now former manager, Jurgen Klopp, has spoken openly and honestly Coutinho’s “insistence” and “desperation” to leave Anfield.

Klopp has also revealed the “great reluctance” felt by all at the club as the brilliant, world-class midfielder moves to Spain — quotes from LFC.com (read the full statement here):

“It is with great reluctance that we — as a team and club — prepare to say farewell to a good friend, a wonderful person and a fantastic player in Philippe Coutinho.

“It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known.

“Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his teammates this was a move he was desperate to make happen. Despite that, we managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window, hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do.

“I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain, but he is 100 per cent certain his future — and that of his family — belongs at Barcelona. It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind.

“Philippe has made a fantastic contribution to this club over his five years of service and as disappointed as we are he doesn’t want to extend that, the relationship we have for him means with a heavy heart we wish him well.”

Credit must be given to Coutinho, who remained patient and professional from September to December, as he never threatened to boycott training or make himself available for games. His performances this season, particularly over the last month or two, have been nothing short of sensational, and only served as further confirmation that he’s Barcelona-caliber player.

Liverpool have already announced they will present fans who bought Coutinho’s no. 10 jersey for the 2017-18 season (from the official club shop and/or website) a voucher to receive a new shirt, stating the gesture “reflects the exceptional circumstances behind the player’s departure.”

Official: Mark Hughes out as Stoke manager

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
Stoke City have fired manager Mark Hughes after four and a half years in the job.

Hughes’ fate as Stoke City manager was sealed by the Potters’ shocking 2-1 defeat to League Two side Coventry City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, which followed a poor run of Premier League results — seven losses in their last 10 games — and having dropped into the relegation zone, currently 18th place with 20 points after 22 games.

“We would like to thank Mark for all he has achieved for the Club over the last four and a half years, notably in guiding us to three successive ninth places finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him every success for the future,” read the club statement.

Stoke will begin their search for a new manager immediately and expect “to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.”

Official: Coutinho to Barcelona for $192 million done

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
Philippe Coutinho is heading to Barcelona.

Multiple outlets are reporting that a deal has been agreed upon between Liverpool and Barcelona for $192 million.

UPDATE: Coutinho has officially joined Barcelona from the Reds on a five-and-a-half year contract. Additionally, the attacker will have a release clause of over $481 million.

Coutinho, 25, handed in a transfer request over the summer after multiple bids were rejected by Liverpool, but the Brazilian playmaker has finally got his move.

The move would be the largest transfer in Premier League history, and the third-greatest in football after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s respective moves to PSG this past summer went for nearly $267 million and $199 million.

Coutinho joined Liverpool back in 2013 from Inter Milan, and has bagged 54 goals in all competitions since. This season, the Brazilian has found the back of the net 12 times, and is on pace to break his personal single-season scoring record (14 in 2016/17).

Barcelona will surely benefit from having another quality attacking piece to go along with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, as the Spanish side seeks another La Liga title and potentially Champions League as well.