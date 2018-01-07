More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Alexis to be sold to Man City if club meets Arsenal’s $47 million demands

By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 3:58 PM EST
Is it possible for Manchester City to get any better than they already are in 2018?

It’s hard to imagine, but the Cityzens could be on the verge of adding yet another attacking star if they meet Arsenal’s transfer demands.

Goal is reporting that the two clubs are in discussions once again to send Alexis Sanchez to Man City this month if Pep Guardiola‘s side comes up with $47 million to satisfy the player’s transfer fee.

The report states that City is looking to spend less than Arsenal’s current asking price, however, Guardiola and Co. are hoping to have a deal done well before the end of January.

Goal has further reported that the Cityzens are willing to pay in the range of $33 million for Sanchez’s services, a significant difference between Arsenal’s asking price.

Sanchez has been said to want out of Arsenal for some time now, and given the club’s recent struggles — including falling out of the FA Cup on Sunday — the Chilean is reportedly desperate to move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the winter deadline.

This season, Sanchez has scored just eight goals in 22 matches for the Gunners, well off his total of 30 finishes in all competitions a season ago for Arsene Wenger‘s group.

La Liga: Barca regains nine-point lead, Celta spoils Real’s day

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 4:41 PM EST
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Barcelona 3-0 Levante

The scoreline might indicate a one-sided affair, but American defender Shaq Moore and Levante had their share of chances on Sunday at the Camp Nou. That said, Barca has restored its nine-point advantage at the top of La Liga thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho.

Moore had one of the game’s best chances for Levante in the second half when he found himself in on goal in the 65th minute, however, his shot was denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The defeat leaves Levante just three points above the relegation zone through 18 matches.

Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid

Gareth Bale‘s first-half brace wasn’t enough to give Real Madrid all three points on the road, and Zinedine Zidane’s latest setback has Los Blancos 16 points behind Barcelona.

The hosts went in front brilliantly in the 33rd minute thanks to Daniel Wass’ fantastic lofted shot over Real keeper Keylor Navas, however, Bale came back and took the lead for Real with two goals in a span of three minutes.

Celta came back though in the dying minutes to level the match at 2-2 when Maxi Gomez’s free header from Wass’ cross down the right wing equalled things.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 1-0 Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Alaves
Villareal 1-1 Deportivo

Wenger, Arsenal come under fire after crashing out of FA Cup

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 3:34 PM EST
It was a day for the ages for Nottingham Forest, and for that reason Arsene Wenger is in hot water once again with his club’s fanbase.

Arsenal fell 4-2 to Championship side Nottingham on Sunday, leaving the Gunners to fall out of this year’s FA Cup competition in the third round — the earliest a Wenger side has ever lost.

The French manager, who sat in the stands for the match as part of his FA sanctions, made nine changes coming into the clash against Forest, including the absences of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

“We had a very difficult schedule, many players were on the edge and we play again on Wednesday,” Wenger said post match. “It was nearly impossible not to make [changes]. I can understand that the selection is questioned, but it would also be a little bit of an easy excuse because we had eight or nine experienced international players on the pitch today. Even against a Championship team, we played with all the respect and that would be the wrong excuse.”

Arsenal’s inconsistency has been a trend throughout this season though, with the club currently boasting just two wins in their last eight Premier League matches. The Gunners sit sixth in the league table, 23 points off the pace set by league leaders Manchester City.

There’s no questioning that the change in lineups affected the flow of the team’s play, particularly in the attack, which managed just four shots on target throughout the match.

Danny Welbeck — who scored Arsenal’s second goal — was gifted the finish by Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith’s blunder with 11 minutes remaining.

“I wouldn’t like to talk about the individual performances today because it’s disappointing that we lost the game,” Wenger told the media. “That’s all I can say. There are some days where you have to say, ‘Nottingham Forest were better than us’. Unfortunately that was the case. Of course that was disappointing and on top of that we have another big game on Wednesday. We have to focus on that now.”

Overall, Wenger was quite disappointed by the result, particularly given Arsenal’s success in the competition over recent years.

“It hurts very much,” Wenger said. “We’ve won the FA Cup three times in the last four years. On the other end, we don’t win the FA Cup every year. It’s a difficult competition to win. Of course it hurts very much to go out in the third round.”

Wenger sheds blame to players after Nottingham Forest loss

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
After Arsenal was soundly beaten by Nottingham Forest 4-2 in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, Arsene Wenger was quick to criticize his players’ defensive performance, but dismissed any notion that the weaker side selected played a part.

“It was very frustrating,” Wenger said when asked about having to watch the game from the stands due to his touchline ban.”Unfortunately it was the case on top of that to see the team lose because we played against a very good Nottingham Forest team that was sharp, focused, won the challenges that were decisive and you know overall our performance today was not good enough to win the game.”

When asked about his team selection, which featured a defensive pairing with a combined 11 Premier League appearances this season in Rob Holding and Per Mertesacker, plus the presence of Joseph Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Reiss Nelson in the starting lineup, along with the absence of first team players Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud, and Francis Coquelin from even the substitutes bench, Wenger brushed off any criticism of himself. “We had 8 or 9 international players and only 2 young players in the team so I believe it would be a bit easy to think that was a problem today.”

When the interviewer followed up by asking what he thought the problems were then, Wenger answered, “Defensively you cannot afford the mistakes we made today to get away with a good result.”

Finally, when asked about his thoughts on the controversial penalty awarded to Nottingham Forest that led to their final goal, Wenger wouldn’t be baited into blaming the officials again. “For the referee, honestly, I’ve said what I had to say, I don’t need to say anymore. That’s all I can tell you.”

Usain Bolt holds out hope for Man United dream deal

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 2:15 PM EST
It’s not uncommon for an athlete to change sports, and the world’s greatest sprinter remains hopeful that he can follow in the footsteps of greats like Bo Jackson and Michael Jordan to be the next two-sport athlete.

Jamaican world-record holder Usain Bolt says he will have a trial with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in March, which could determine his future as a professional footballer.

Bolt, 31, won eight Olympic gold medals in track and field throughout his illustrious career as a sprinter, but has long been attached to the game of soccer and desired a move to Premier League side Manchester United.

“The injury is now fine and I’m back fully fit,” Bolt told the Express. “In March we’re going to do trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field.

“I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place.

“One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard. I’ve spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.”

Perhaps Bolt’s ties to former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson could give the Jamaican an inside track towards an Old Trafford move if his trial in Germany goes well, however, that would be a long shot.

Still, it’s great to see one of this generation’s top athletes pursuing a dream of his, which is something the child in all of us wishes to do.