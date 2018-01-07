Bayern draws 3rd-tier Paderborn for away game in German Cup

Is it possible for Manchester City to get any better than they already are in 2018?

It’s hard to imagine, but the Cityzens could be on the verge of adding yet another attacking star if they meet Arsenal’s transfer demands.

Goal is reporting that the two clubs are in discussions once again to send Alexis Sanchez to Man City this month if Pep Guardiola‘s side comes up with $47 million to satisfy the player’s transfer fee.

The report states that City is looking to spend less than Arsenal’s current asking price, however, Guardiola and Co. are hoping to have a deal done well before the end of January.

Goal has further reported that the Cityzens are willing to pay in the range of $33 million for Sanchez’s services, a significant difference between Arsenal’s asking price.

Sanchez has been said to want out of Arsenal for some time now, and given the club’s recent struggles — including falling out of the FA Cup on Sunday — the Chilean is reportedly desperate to move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the winter deadline.

This season, Sanchez has scored just eight goals in 22 matches for the Gunners, well off his total of 30 finishes in all competitions a season ago for Arsene Wenger‘s group.