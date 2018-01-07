More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@FCBarcelona

Big-money signing Coutinho to be introduced at Barcelona on Monday

By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Barcelona continued its winning ways over the weekend with a 3-0 victory against Levante, and that was without the club’s newest signing in the squad.

The Blaugrana will unveil $192 million man Philippe Coutinho on Monday afternoon, following the Brazilian’s high-profile move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool.

Coutinho delivered a brief message to Barca supporters on Sunday though after the club’s win.

The former Reds attacker also appeared for a quick photo shoot at the match’s conclusion, donning Barca’s famous blue and red colors in front of the media.

It’s quite possible that Coutinho will appear in Barca’s lineup next week as the Spanish league leaders have two fixtures, with the first coming on Thursday in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 versus Celta Vigo.

Bayern draws 3rd-tier Paderborn for away game in German Cup

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich has been drawn against third-division Paderborn in the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

The 18-time champion Bayern, which knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out in the previous round, will play the game in Paderborn on Feb. 6 or 7. Paderborn is the lowest-ranked side remaining in the tournament.

Only Bundesliga sides remain for the other games, with Eintracht Frankfurt drawn against Mainz for a derby at home, Schalke given a home tie against Wolfsburg, and Werder Bremen visiting Bayer Leverksuen.

Bayern is seeking a record-extending 19th German Cup title.

LA FC welcomed to MLS by Atlanta United with friendly wager loss

By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
Los Angeles FC may think again in the future the next time they decide to challenge another club to a bet.

On Saturday night, ahead of the NFL Playoffs matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Wildcard round LA FC sent out a tweet to Atlanta United for a friendly bet (below).

The bet was pretty simple… whichever city’s team lost that club would have to show some sort of display of the other club’s colors.

Needless to say, things to go according to plan for the city of Los Angeles…

The two sides will have an opportunity to settle their differences on the field in early April when Atlanta hosts LAFC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

La Liga: Barca regains nine-point lead, Celta spoils Real’s day

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 4:41 PM EST
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Barcelona 3-0 Levante

The scoreline might indicate a one-sided affair, but American defender Shaq Moore and Levante had their share of chances on Sunday at the Camp Nou. That said, Barca has restored its nine-point advantage at the top of La Liga thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho.

Moore had one of the game’s best chances for Levante in the second half when he found himself in on goal in the 65th minute, however, his shot was denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The defeat leaves Levante just three points above the relegation zone through 18 matches.

Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid

Gareth Bale‘s first-half brace wasn’t enough to give Real Madrid all three points on the road, and Zinedine Zidane’s latest setback has Los Blancos 16 points behind Barcelona.

The hosts went in front brilliantly in the 33rd minute thanks to Daniel Wass’ fantastic lofted shot over Real keeper Keylor Navas, however, Bale came back and took the lead for Real with two goals in a span of three minutes.

Celta came back though in the dying minutes to level the match at 2-2 when Maxi Gomez’s free header from Wass’ cross down the right wing equalled things.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 1-0 Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Alaves
Villareal 1-1 Deportivo

Alexis to be sold to Man City if club meets Arsenal’s $47 million demands

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 3:58 PM EST
Is it possible for Manchester City to get any better than they already are in 2018?

It’s hard to imagine, but the Cityzens could be on the verge of adding yet another attacking star if they meet Arsenal’s transfer demands.

Goal is reporting that the two clubs are in discussions once again to send Alexis Sanchez to Man City this month if Pep Guardiola‘s side comes up with $47 million to satisfy the player’s transfer fee.

The report states that City is looking to spend less than Arsenal’s current asking price, however, Guardiola and Co. are hoping to have a deal done well before the end of January.

Goal has further reported that the Cityzens are willing to pay in the range of $33 million for Sanchez’s services, a significant difference between Arsenal’s asking price.

Sanchez has been said to want out of Arsenal for some time now, and given the club’s recent struggles — including falling out of the FA Cup on Sunday — the Chilean is reportedly desperate to move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the winter deadline.

This season, Sanchez has scored just eight goals in 22 matches for the Gunners, well off his total of 30 finishes in all competitions a season ago for Arsene Wenger‘s group.