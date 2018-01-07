Big-money signing Coutinho to be introduced at Barcelona on Monday

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Barcelona continued its winning ways over the weekend with a 3-0 victory against Levante, and that was without the club’s newest signing in the squad.

The Blaugrana will unveil $192 million man Philippe Coutinho on Monday afternoon, following the Brazilian’s high-profile move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool.

Coutinho delivered a brief message to Barca supporters on Sunday though after the club’s win.

The former Reds attacker also appeared for a quick photo shoot at the match’s conclusion, donning Barca’s famous blue and red colors in front of the media.

Coutinho at Camp Nou https://t.co/mS3XwRPpjs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2018

It’s quite possible that Coutinho will appear in Barca’s lineup next week as the Spanish league leaders have two fixtures, with the first coming on Thursday in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 versus Celta Vigo.