Follow Live: 3 Premier League teams in FA Cup action

By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2018, 8:51 AM EST
The FA Cup 3rd Round takes flight for another day, with already one Premier League team out of action in this round.

Stoke City was embarrassingly eliminated by League Two side Coventry City yesterday, sealing the fate of now ex-manager Mark Hughes. Now it’s up to West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal to get the job done all against lower league opponents.

First, West Ham travels to the west coast to take on League One side Shrewsbury Town, with a 9:00 a.m. ET kickoff. Since suffering defeat in three of his first four matches in charge, David Moyes has managed to turn the Hammers around, losing just once in league play since December 3rd, although they did fall in their last Cup outing, a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Shrewsbury is pushing for promotion to the Championship, currently in second place in the League One table and making it all the way to late October before suffering its first loss of the league season.

Then, Tottenham hosts fellow London club AFC Wimbledon at 10:00 a.m. ET, who also currently resides in League One. Unlike Shrewsbury, AFC Wimbledon is struggling mightily in league play and has been sucked into a relegation battle, currently in 21st and just a point above the drop.

Finally, Arsenal gets its visit to Nottingham Forest under way at 11:00 a.m. ET, traveling to the Midlands for the trip to City Ground. Forest sits 14th in the Championship table, although they have conceded 42 goals this league season, two off the most in the league. Interestingly, Forest picked up its first draw of the season last time out in league play, a 0-0 result against Leeds that marked the first time all year they finished level with an opponent. They have won just one game since November 21st. Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger begins his three-match touchline ban today for Arsenal after disparaging comments made about Premier League refereeing.

Liverpool played the Coutinho game perfectly

By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2018, 8:27 AM EST
Buy for $15 million, sell for (a possible) $192 million. Barcelona has won the Philippe Coutinho sweepstakes, but so has Liverpool.

The Reds got all they could out of the Brazilian midfield star, and when they could not get any more, they cashed in at the highest possible value. Last week’s sale of Coutinho to Barcelona was the best possible result for the Merseyside club, one still looking to regain its footing as a top challenger in the Premier League.

There was no keeping Coutinho forever. He was always going to leave, ever since he came closer than many thought over the summer. Nay, instead, they cashed in on a peak 2016/17 season where Coutinho was arguably the best player in the Premier League, a sell-high proposition that only the most wealthy of clubs would have been able to pass up.

Coutinho is an unbelievable player, and Liverpool will surely be the worse for wear without his brilliance on the ball or magic from set-pieces. It may even cost Liverpool a top four place this season, as holding off Tottenham and Arsenal without the club’s best creator will be a daunting task. However, every player has his price, and Liverpool surely exceeded Coutinho’s.

It all becomes clear when looking at the numbers.

The biggest difference between Coutinho’s 2016/17 brilliance and this half-season appears to be his shot-selection, which has declined considerably. Last season, Coutinho took a total of 106 shots in Premier League play, with 40 of those coming inside the penalty area ((38%). The combined xG per shot for Coutinho through last season was about 0.09. We know Coutinho is not a pure goalscorer first and foremost, and those paltry numbers shouldn’t surprise anyone given his style of play and his ability to score fabulous goals from great distance. Nevertheless, giving up possession in the hopes of scoring a wonder-goal is a negative aspect of Coutinho’s play, and that has done nothing but get worse this season.

This year, through half a season, Coutinho has taken just 14 of his 54 shots (26%) from inside the penalty area, for a total xG per shot of 0.06. That paltry number has gone down even further, despite the benefit of a better attacking side around him that has helped increase his key passes per 90 minutes by nearly three quarters of a point.

While this is just one small aspect of Coutinho’s game, it suggests that Liverpool have sold high on a player who, while brilliant, may have maxed out his play while in the Premier League. It would be foolish to say Coutinho’s 2016/17 season was a fluke, or even an outlier, but it was likely above the mean for his ability.

What Liverpool must now do is bank that $192 million and reinvest it properly, and there’s no reason to suggest they can’t.

Liverpool has already added Mohammed Salah this past offseason, a brilliant arrival that is almost certainly the signing of the season already. Sadio Mane, an addition last summer, has brought a cutting edge to the attack. Roberto Firmino was expensive, but worth it. Heck, they even bought Coutinho from Inter in January 2013 for pennies on the dollar (which is becoming a VERY bad look for the Italian side).

However, like any top club, they’ve also missed a few. The $33 million spent on Georginio Wijnaldum at this point appears to be a miss, although he’s settled into more of a starting role of late suggesting things could turn around. Christian Benteke was a disaster, although they managed to con Crystal Palace into giving them a hefty chunk of it back. Lazar Markovic was a waste. This is normal, and Liverpool has done well to mitigate the failures in the transfer market while highlighting the successes.

There’s plenty of pressure on the Reds to finish the job and reinvest properly. They need to replace the Brazilian (Christian Pulisic, not Riyad Mahrez) while also improving at the back (Virgil Van Dijk hopefully plugs a big hole there) and filling a need at goalkeeper (Samir Handanovic, anyone?). Despite that, all the signs point to a bright future for Liverpool, and this massive influx of cash could be the turning point that gets them over the hump to returning as a perennial Champions League contender, even if it costs them a top four spot this season.

Paulo Dybala awaits results on injured hamstring

By Kyle BonnJan 7, 2018, 7:42 AM EST
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala was reportedly in tears as he trudged off just after halftime of Juventus’s 1-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday in Serie A play. The reason? A hamstring problem.

The 23-year-old Argentinian star came off injured in the 50th minute, replaced by Douglas Costa who assisted the eventual winner 24 minutes later.  “We don’t know how bad it is now, but he will have tests,” manager Massimiliano Allegri said after the match.

In a World Cup year, players are easily spooked by these types of injuries, and no doubt Dybala had some scary thoughts as he came off in pain. However, with Juventus on a two-week break, he will have time to recover without missing too many club matches.

Dybala has scored 14 goals in Serie A play this season in 19 appearances. He had a brace in a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona back on New Year’s Eve. Douglas Costa, meanwhile, could benefit from Dybala’s injury, as the Brazilian has only started eight of his 20 league appearances this season and just twice since the start of December.

Juventus sits just a point back of Napoli in the league table, although the two aren’t scheduled to play again until late April.

Reports: Aubameyang set to join Guangzhou Evergrande

By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2018, 9:40 PM EST
After years of being linked with big-money transfers to roughly a dozen of Europe’s biggest clubs, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finally on the move — only he’s not heading anywhere in Europe.

According to multiple reports from Europe and Asia, the 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is heading Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, for an eye-popping transfer fee of $87 million.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke refused to label the reports as false and conceded that “speculation surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will circle for as long as he plays here. We do not comment on that anymore.”

The relationship between player and club has been increasingly strained ever since previous transfers to reap the riches of China failed to materialize. Aubameyang was dropped from the team and did not travel for Dortmund’s game away to Stuttgart in November.

“You are a fake, little man”: Conte ramps up feud with Mourinho

Associated PressJan 6, 2018, 8:40 PM EST
Antonio Conte called Jose Mourinho a “little man” and “fake” before issuing an apparent challenge as the feud between two of the Premier League’s most high-profile managers intensified on Saturday.

Tensions were already simmering after two days of back-and-forth insults between the pair in news conferences.

Mourinho, the Manchester manager, started the spat on Thursday by saying he did not feel the need to behave like “a clown” on the touchline. Feeling that was a dig at him, Conte, the Chelsea manager, responded aggressively Friday by suggesting Mourinho was suffering from dementia because of the Portuguese’s behavior on the touchline earlier in his coaching career.

Mourinho then came out with the most explosive retort so far late Friday, saying he will never be “suspended for match-fixing.” Conte served a four-month touchline ban in 2012 for failing to report his knowledge of an incident of attempted match-fixing during his time as Siena manager in 2011.

The Italian was acquitted of any wrongdoing over the matter in 2016.

Conte’s latest dig at Mourinho came after Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Norwich in the third round of the FA Cup. And it set up a potentially explosive meeting between the two coaches when United hosts Chelsea on Feb. 25 in the Premier League.

“The situation is very clear. I don’t have anything to clarify,” Conte said. “It will be the opportunity in the game against United when we go to Old Trafford. Me and him, face to face. I’m ready. I don’t know if he’s ready.”

Conte, 48, seemed unhappy with the 54-year-old Mourinho bringing up his past.

“I consider him a little man, I consider him a man with a very low profile,” Conte said. “When there are these types of comments, before (making them) you have to know very well the truth.

“Before you make this type of comment, before to hurt another person, you must pay great attention. You show you are a little man. I know him very well in the past. In the past, he was a little man in many circumstances, is a little man in the present and, for sure, he will be a little man in the future.”

Conte was more scathing about Mourinho’s behavior, providing the example of Mourinho attending a news conference wearing a training top with the initials “CR” following Claudio Ranieri‘s firing by Leicester in February last year.

“He offended (criticized) Ranieri for his English,” Conte said. “Then when Ranieri was sacked (fired), he put on a shirt (with initials on) for Ranieri. You are a fake.

“If you want to fight a person, you try to kill this person. And then after two years, you try to help this person, because maybe it’s good for you, for your profile.”