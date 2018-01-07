Joe Hart picks up baseball cap thrown by fan, wears it for full half

The magic of the FA Cup isn’t reserved only for lower-league opposition against the powerhouses of the Premier League.

Joe Hart was feeling the magic too.

A fan seated behind Joe Hart’s goal early in the Hammers’ visit to Shrewsbury Town threw a baseball cap onto the field, so Joe Hart did what any sensible goalkeeper would do…he placed it on his own head and played the entire first half with it on.

🚨A WEST HAM FAN THREW A BASEBALL CAP ON THE FIELD SO JOE HART PUT IT ON AND IS WEARING IT WHILE PLAYING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LitffQCZxQ — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) January 7, 2018

With the sun in his eyes fir the entire first half, Hart was sporting the cap while defending set-pieces, taking goal kicks, and he even made a huge one-on-one save on Reece Burke in the 36th minute after Shrewsbury Town had a massive breakaway opportunity. He parried a dangerous effort from Alex Rodman just a minute later, still sporting the cap.

A West Ham fan took credit on Twitter for the initial mistake of sending the hat onto the pitch. His actions make more sense given that Joe Hart is from Shrewsbury and began his career at Shrewsbury Town before moving to Manchester City in 2006 at 19 years old. His attempts at humor would have been well received at a club where he is revered, and if anything, with the sun in his face, the stunt may have been a genuine attempt to block out the sun which was shining brightly on his goal throughout the first half.

The teams went into the locker without a goal to show for it, and if anything, the League One side looked the more dangerous throughout the 45 minutes. Credit the cap for keeping them out.

