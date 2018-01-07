LA FC welcomed to MLS by Atlanta United with friendly wager loss

BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich has been drawn against third-division Paderborn in the quarterfinals of the German Cup.
The 18-time champion Bayern, which knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out in the previous round, will play the game in Paderborn on Feb. 6 or 7. Paderborn is the lowest-ranked side remaining in the tournament.
Only Bundesliga sides remain for the other games, with Eintracht Frankfurt drawn against Mainz for a derby at home, Schalke given a home tie against Wolfsburg, and Werder Bremen visiting Bayer Leverksuen.
Bayern is seeking a record-extending 19th German Cup title.
Big-money signing Coutinho to be introduced at Barcelona on Monday
It’s quite possible that Coutinho will appear in Barca’s lineup next week as the Spanish league leaders have two fixtures, with the first coming on Thursday in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 versus Celta Vigo.
The scoreline might indicate a one-sided affair, but American defender Shaq Moore and Levante had their share of chances on Sunday at the Camp Nou. That said, Barca has restored its nine-point advantage at the top of La Liga thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho.
Moore had one of the game’s best chances for Levante in the second half when he found himself in on goal in the 65th minute, however, his shot was denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The defeat leaves Levante just three points above the relegation zone through 18 matches.
Gareth Bale‘s first-half brace wasn’t enough to give Real Madrid all three points on the road, and Zinedine Zidane’s latest setback has Los Blancos 16 points behind Barcelona.
The hosts went in front brilliantly in the 33rd minute thanks to Daniel Wass’ fantastic lofted shot over Real keeper Keylor Navas, however, Bale came back and took the lead for Real with two goals in a span of three minutes.
Goal is reporting that the two clubs are in discussions once again to send Alexis Sanchez to Man City this month if Pep Guardiola‘s side comes up with $47 million to satisfy the player’s transfer fee.
The report states that City is looking to spend less than Arsenal’s current asking price, however, Guardiola and Co. are hoping to have a deal done well before the end of January.
Goal has further reported that the Cityzens are willing to pay in the range of $33 million for Sanchez’s services, a significant difference between Arsenal’s asking price.
Sanchez has been said to want out of Arsenal for some time now, and given the club’s recent struggles — including falling out of the FA Cup on Sunday — the Chilean is reportedly desperate to move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the winter deadline.
This season, Sanchez has scored just eight goals in 22 matches for the Gunners, well off his total of 30 finishes in all competitions a season ago for Arsene Wenger‘s group.