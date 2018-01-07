LA FC welcomed to MLS by Atlanta United with friendly wager loss

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles FC may think again in the future the next time they decide to challenge another club to a bet.

[ MORE: USMNT vet Eric Lichaj stuns Arsenal with brilliant volley ]

On Saturday night, ahead of the NFL Playoffs matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Wildcard round LA FC sent out a tweet to Atlanta United for a friendly bet (below).

The bet was pretty simple… whichever city’s team lost that club would have to show some sort of display of the other club’s colors.

Needless to say, things to go according to plan for the city of Los Angeles…

The two sides will have an opportunity to settle their differences on the field in early April when Atlanta hosts LAFC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.