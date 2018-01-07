La Liga: Barca regains nine-point lead, Celta spoils Real’s day

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…
Barcelona 3-0 Levante
The scoreline might indicate a one-sided affair, but American defender Shaq Moore and Levante had their share of chances on Sunday at the Camp Nou. That said, Barca has restored its nine-point advantage at the top of La Liga thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho.
Moore had one of the game’s best chances for Levante in the second half when he found himself in on goal in the 65th minute, however, his shot was denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The defeat leaves Levante just three points above the relegation zone through 18 matches.
Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale‘s first-half brace wasn’t enough to give Real Madrid all three points on the road, and Zinedine Zidane’s latest setback has Los Blancos 16 points behind Barcelona.
The hosts went in front brilliantly in the 33rd minute thanks to Daniel Wass’ fantastic lofted shot over Real keeper Keylor Navas, however, Bale came back and took the lead for Real with two goals in a span of three minutes.
Celta came back though in the dying minutes to level the match at 2-2 when Maxi Gomez’s free header from Wass’ cross down the right wing equalled things.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Leganes 1-0 Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Alaves
Villareal 1-1 Deportivo