Matuidi says he endured more racial abuse this weekend

After suffering racial abuse last week in a 3-1 away win at Hellas Verona, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he was subject of yet more abuse in a 1-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday.
Serie A handed Hellas Verona a €20,000 fine and a one-year suspended sentence in the wake of the incident, meaning part of the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi will be closed if there is any further violation. The league has not officially announced anything yet against Cagliari.
“Today I experienced racism during the match,” Matuidi wrote in French, Italian, and English on his Facebook page. “Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples.
“Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace.”
The incident reportedly took place just before halftime at the Sardegna Arena. Matuidi received a yellow card in the 42nd minute, although that was for a foul on Nicolò Barella. Juventus eventually won 1-0 on a goal scored by Federico Bernardeschi in the 74th minute.
Racial abuse in the Italian league is nothing new, and that sentiment was confirmed by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after his move to England from AS Roma.
League One side Shrewsbury Town impressed against West Ham, Spurs rode Harry Kane to victory, and a weak Arsenal lineup slumped to an embarrassing defeat on the road as the FA Cup third round continued on Sunday.
In the early game, West Ham had almost nothing going forward against the League One opposition, with Shrewsbury out-possessing the Hammers 56%-44% at home and they out-shot their Premier League opponents 9-4. Joe Hart was forced to make a pair of saves within a minute near the end of the first half while wearing a baseball cap to keep the game scoreless in what proved to be the best two chances of the game.
City Ground was the site of the day’s biggest upset as Nottingham Forest downed Arsenal 4-2 thanks to a pair of goals from American international Eric Lichaj. He struck first 20 minutes in when the defender snuck behind the entire defensive pack on a lateral set-piece and headed home right on the doorstep to put Notthingham Forest 1-0 up.
The Gunners responded almost immediately as Per Mertesacker capitalized on the scramble after a Theo Walcott free-kick hit the post via the head of Rob Holding, but it would’t hold. Lichaj struck again just before halftime in absolutely stunning fashion with a wonderful volley into the top corner for a 2-1 lead. Forest would add some insurance past the hour mark as Rob Holding fouled Matthew Cash in the penalty area and dangerous 18-year-old Ben Brereton deservedly converted from the spot, sending David Ospina the wrong way.
Arsenal held 70% possession throughout the match, but the weak side that included Mathieu Debuchy, Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, and Theo Walcott managed just two shots on target until the 79th minute when Danny Welbeck pulled out a consolation, but again it didn’t last as Mathieu Debuchy fouled Armand Traore in the area and Kieran Dowell roofed it despite slipping. On the other end, Forest looked the side with more cutting edge as Brereton and his supporting cast looked far more dangerous against Holding and Mertesacker. They were reduced to 10 men with a minute left in regulation after Joe Worrall was given a second yellow for a bad foul, but they held on strong.
And finally, it took Tottenham an hour to break through, but Spurs eased by AFC Wimbledon 3-0 on a quickfire double from – who else – Harry Kane. The England star scored in the 63rd minute and again in the 65th minute to put Spurs well in front. Defender Jan Vertonghen put the game away six minutes later to put Spurs three-up. Kane started next to new signing Fernando Llorente, but the Spaniard struggled to have an effect on the game.
Eric Lichaj already had one goal to his name in the FA Cup match against Arsenal. By a defender’s standards, that was already surprising.
It wasn’t enough for the American.
Lichaj deposited an absolutely stunning volley into the top corner of the net to give Nottingham Forest a 2-1 halftime lead over Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger helplessly watching from the stands amid a touchline ban.
A cross into the box by Ben Osborne meant for the head of the dangerous Ben Brereton was cleared by a pair of Arsenal defenders, but only to the top of the box. There, Lichaj collected the clear by chesting the ball to himself and volleying it before it hit the ground. He hit the ball spectacularly, looping it over the defense and leaving goalkeeper David Ospina crumbling to his ankles.
Lichaj earlier in the match had put Forest 1-0 up 20 minutes in when he headed home a free-kick. The 29-year-old expertly snuck in behind the entire defensive pack and used the 2-man Arsenal wall to play himself onside. Kieran Dowell sent in the free-kick, and Lichaj crashed the ball into the back of the net despite a heavy challenge by Ospina.
The goal was good enough to get Lichaj trending on Twitter worldwide.
The pair of goals on the day up Lichaj’s goal tally to three on the season for Forest, coming into today with just one on the campaign so far. It’s also one more than he has for the US national team in his 13 caps for his country. He goes for the hat-trick in the second half as Forest looks to hold off what will surely be plenty of pressure from the Gunners. Nottingham Forest has conceded 42 goals in Championship play so far, just two less than the most in the league.
Yesterday, Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass to himself.
Today, Lionel Messi scored his first goal of 2018, and he assisted it himself…well ok not really, but he did most of the hard work, and only Jordi Alba’s head stood between what was otherwise all the Argentinian superstar.
It took just 12 minutes of play this calendar year for Messi to score his first goal, coming in the opening stages of Levante’s trip to the Camp Nou. Messi, with the ball outside the top of the box and facing the corner flag, contorted his body and chipped a brilliant, almost no-look ball to Jordi Alba down the left edge of the penalty area. Alba headed the ball back to the center of the box, and Messi, who had followed the play immediately after sending the ball in, was there to complete the one-two and strike it into the back of the net past Levante goalkeeper Oier.
Lionel Messi scored the most goals across league competitions of anyone in Europe last year, with 37 goals in 34 matches. Tottenham’s Harry Kane scored the most across all competitions, hitting 56 times in the 2017 calendar year.
Barcelona would take a 2-0 lead before the break on a ripper from Luis Suarez. Barcelona sits top of the La Liga table, six points above everyone else and threatening to go nine clear if they can hold on for the win.
The magic of the FA Cup isn’t reserved only for lower-league opposition against the powerhouses of the Premier League.
Joe Hart was feeling the magic too.
A fan seated behind Joe Hart’s goal early in the Hammers’ visit to Shrewsbury Town threw a baseball cap onto the field, so Joe Hart did what any sensible goalkeeper would do…he placed it on his own head and played the entire first half with it on.
With the sun in his eyes fir the entire first half, Hart was sporting the cap while defending set-pieces, taking goal kicks, and he even made a huge one-on-one save on Reece Burke in the 36th minute after Shrewsbury Town had a massive breakaway opportunity. He parried a dangerous effort from Alex Rodman just a minute later, still sporting the cap.
A West Ham fan took credit on Twitter for the initial mistake of sending the hat onto the pitch. His actions make more sense given that Joe Hart is from Shrewsbury and began his career at Shrewsbury Town before moving to Manchester City in 2006 at 19 years old. His attempts at humor would have been well received at a club where he is revered, and if anything, with the sun in his face, the stunt may have been a genuine attempt to block out the sun which was shining brightly on his goal throughout the first half.
The teams went into the locker without a goal to show for it, and if anything, the League One side looked the more dangerous throughout the 45 minutes. Credit the cap for keeping them out.