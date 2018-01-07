Monterrey’s Efrain Juarez could be joining MLS

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A former Mexican international appears set to make the leap to Major League Soccer ahead of the new season.

Monterrey defender Efrain Juarez looks to be on the verge of coming to the United States, after the veteran outside back and midfielder was left out of his side’s Liga MX match on Saturday.

“Efrain has the possibility of going to MLS,” manager Antonio Mohamed recently said. “He’s negotiating and that’s why he isn’t in the squad.

Juarez, 29, previously made 39 appearances for El Tri on the international stage, but hasn’t appeared in a match for Mexico since 2012.

There are no indications at this time as to which MLS side is pursuing Juarez’s signature.