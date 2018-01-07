More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Indy Eleven likely to join USL with NASL’s future in doubt

By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 8:20 PM EST
As NASL awaits its ongoing court case against the U.S. Soccer Federation, the league’s uncertain future has many wondering if there will be a 2018 season.

It seems as though one club isn’t taking any chances in the event that there isn’t, as Indy Eleven appears set to join USL ahead of the upcoming league year, per Soc Takes.

The report states that Indy Eleven will likely be introduced next week when USL comes out with its 2018 league schedule, and the addition of the club would bring the growing division up to 34.

The club has yet to comment on their future in NASL, or potentially USL.

Several other clubs have already joined USL ahead of the 2018 campaign, including future MLS side Nashville SC, Las Vegas Lights FC and Fresno FC.

As things stand, NASL would be down to six clubs entering their league season — assuming there is one. Two of those clubs, California United FC and San Diego 1904 FC, have yet to play an official match as they prepare to debut in 2018, while the New York Cosmos, Miami FC, Jacksonville Armada FC and Puerto Rico FC continue to anchor NASL as veterans of the league.

Monterrey’s Efrain Juarez could be joining MLS

By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
A former Mexican international appears set to make the leap to Major League Soccer ahead of the new season.

Monterrey defender Efrain Juarez looks to be on the verge of coming to the United States, after the veteran outside back and midfielder was left out of his side’s Liga MX match on Saturday.

“Efrain has the possibility of going to MLS,” manager Antonio Mohamed recently said. “He’s negotiating and that’s why he isn’t in the squad.

Juarez, 29, previously made 39 appearances for El Tri on the international stage, but hasn’t appeared in a match for Mexico since 2012.

There are no indications at this time as to which MLS side is pursuing Juarez’s signature.

Bayern draws 3rd-tier Paderborn for away game in German Cup

Associated PressJan 7, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich has been drawn against third-division Paderborn in the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

The 18-time champion Bayern, which knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out in the previous round, will play the game in Paderborn on Feb. 6 or 7. Paderborn is the lowest-ranked side remaining in the tournament.

Only Bundesliga sides remain for the other games, with Eintracht Frankfurt drawn against Mainz for a derby at home, Schalke given a home tie against Wolfsburg, and Werder Bremen visiting Bayer Leverksuen.

Bayern is seeking a record-extending 19th German Cup title.

LA FC welcomed to MLS by Atlanta United with friendly wager loss

By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
Los Angeles FC may think again in the future the next time they decide to challenge another club to a bet.

On Saturday night, ahead of the NFL Playoffs matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Wildcard round LA FC sent out a tweet to Atlanta United for a friendly bet (below).

The bet was pretty simple… whichever city’s team lost that club would have to show some sort of display of the other club’s colors.

Needless to say, things to go according to plan for the city of Los Angeles…

The two sides will have an opportunity to settle their differences on the field in early April when Atlanta hosts LAFC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Big-money signing Coutinho to be introduced at Barcelona on Monday

By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Barcelona continued its winning ways over the weekend with a 3-0 victory against Levante, and that was without the club’s newest signing in the squad.

The Blaugrana will unveil $192 million man Philippe Coutinho on Monday afternoon, following the Brazilian’s high-profile move to the Camp Nou from Liverpool.

Coutinho delivered a brief message to Barca supporters on Sunday though after the club’s win.

The former Reds attacker also appeared for a quick photo shoot at the match’s conclusion, donning Barca’s famous blue and red colors in front of the media.

It’s quite possible that Coutinho will appear in Barca’s lineup next week as the Spanish league leaders have two fixtures, with the first coming on Thursday in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 versus Celta Vigo.