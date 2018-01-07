Report: Indy Eleven likely to join USL with NASL’s future in doubt

As NASL awaits its ongoing court case against the U.S. Soccer Federation, the league’s uncertain future has many wondering if there will be a 2018 season.

It seems as though one club isn’t taking any chances in the event that there isn’t, as Indy Eleven appears set to join USL ahead of the upcoming league year, per Soc Takes.

The report states that Indy Eleven will likely be introduced next week when USL comes out with its 2018 league schedule, and the addition of the club would bring the growing division up to 34.

The club has yet to comment on their future in NASL, or potentially USL.

Several other clubs have already joined USL ahead of the 2018 campaign, including future MLS side Nashville SC, Las Vegas Lights FC and Fresno FC.

As things stand, NASL would be down to six clubs entering their league season — assuming there is one. Two of those clubs, California United FC and San Diego 1904 FC, have yet to play an official match as they prepare to debut in 2018, while the New York Cosmos, Miami FC, Jacksonville Armada FC and Puerto Rico FC continue to anchor NASL as veterans of the league.