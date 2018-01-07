Usain Bolt holds out hope for Man United dream deal

It’s not uncommon for an athlete to change sports, and the world’s greatest sprinter remains hopeful that he can follow in the footsteps of greats like Bo Jackson and Michael Jordan to be the next two-sport athlete.

Jamaican world-record holder Usain Bolt says he will have a trial with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in March, which could determine his future as a professional footballer.

Bolt, 31, won eight Olympic gold medals in track and field throughout his illustrious career as a sprinter, but has long been attached to the game of soccer and desired a move to Premier League side Manchester United.

“The injury is now fine and I’m back fully fit,” Bolt told the Express. “In March we’re going to do trials with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it.

“It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field.

“I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place.

“One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I’m good enough, I’ll crack on and train hard. I’ve spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.”

Perhaps Bolt’s ties to former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson could give the Jamaican an inside track towards an Old Trafford move if his trial in Germany goes well, however, that would be a long shot.

Still, it’s great to see one of this generation’s top athletes pursuing a dream of his, which is something the child in all of us wishes to do.