14 uncapped players called into annual USMNT January camp

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
U.S. Soccer is taking a long look into the future with this year’s January camp.

The U.S. Men’s National Team announced a 30-player squad for the annual camp based in Carson, Calif., featuring 14 uncapped players including Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, Real Salt Lake’s Justin Glad, USMNT legend John Harkes son, Ian, and Minnesota United forward Christian Ramirez.

In terms of caps, the most veteran players on the squad are Gyasi Zardes, Jordan Morris and Juan Agudelo, while Bill Hamid, who only has four caps, has been with the USMNT since 2012.

“We’re excited about our 2018 January Camp roster,” interim coach Dave Sarachan said. “It’s all about the future and opportunity. We clearly feel that we want to have a look at these players that have the chance to be a part of the National Team for a number of years to come. It’s a long journey forward, but this is the first step starting in 2018 for the program and for these players to now get experience at this level.”

Notable absences include USMNT veterans such as Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi. The camp wraps up on January 28 in a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Man City makes renewed bid for Sanchez

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 11:54 AM EST
Manchester City are set to put a renewed effort to sign one of the Premier League’s star players.

The Guardian reports that Man City is confident it can sign Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez this month at a valuation of around $41 million, a lower price than last summer as Sanchez will be a free agent this summer.

Pep Guardiola has stepped up his pursuit of the Chilean after the injury of Gabriel Jesus, who is set to miss around two months with an MCL injury. Arsenal had agreed an $81 million transfer deal with Man City on transfer deadline day pending the London club completing the nearly $125 million signing of Thomas Lemar from Monaco, but that deal fell through in the final moments.

Sanchez, while still a key figure for the Gunners, has struggled to live up to his high expectations this season. It’s appeared his failed transfer move and Chile’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup has kept him from reaching his top level. Despite this, he has seven goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.

Considering Arsenal’s tailspin, crashing out of the FA Cup and struggling to break into the top four of the Premier League, perhaps now is the time for manager Arsene Wenger to move on from Sanchez and look to the future.

Here are some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League and Europe

Report: Gonzalez set to file one-time switch to play for Mexico

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 10:08 AM EST
It appears Jonathan Gonzalez’s future lies with El Tri.

According to a report from Univision, the Monterrey starlet has decided to switch his national-team allegiance from the United States to Mexico, after speaking with Mexico National Team sporting director Dennis te Kloese. As Gonzalez has featured for the U.S. in official FIFA-sanctioned youth competitions, he would have to file a one-time FIFA switch in order to represent Mexico, which would tie him to El Tri for the rest of his playing career.

Both U.S. Soccer and the FMF have yet to confirm or deny the report.

Gonzalez had captained the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team and even helped lead the U.S. U-20s to the CONCACAF U-20 Championship last year as a 17-year-old but after a breakout season for Monterrey, Gonzalez was shocked to learn he wasn’t called up to a youth-laden USMNT for a friendly in Portugal.

The report states that Gonzalez had always been set on playing for the U.S. – against his Mexican-born parents wishes – but recent events changed his mind.

It looks as if Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio will be calling up Gonzalez for the January 31 friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina and perhaps with another good season in the Clausura, Gonzalez could make his way into Mexico’s World Cup roster. If he stayed with the U.S., he’d have to wait another four years.

If true, it’s a big blow to the U.S. pipeline, though not a death-knell. It’s another sign of how U.S. Soccer struggles from a scouting standpoint, having not discovered Gonzalez until he took part in the famed Alianza de Futbol camp as a 14-year-old and moved from his home in California to Monterrey, where he developed and made his first-team debut three years later.

While former U.S. coach Bruce Arena was in touch with Gonzalez, according to the report, it seems as if interim USMNT coach Dave Sarachan didn’t remain in touch, leading to Gonzalez’s switch.

It’s one of the first times in recent memory that a Mexican-American has switched from the U.S. to Mexico. In the past we’ve seen FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, left back Edgar Castillo and William Yarbrough all suit up for the Red White and Blue after featuring for Mexico at the youth level.

NASL adopts international calendar, cancels spring season

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
The North American Soccer League may be on the verge of collapse, but it’s sticking with it’s M.O. to be different than Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League.

The NASL announced on Monday morning that it would be adopting the “international calendar,” with a league season running from August 11, 2018 through June 1, 2019, while at the same time stating that the upcoming NASL spring season was cancelled, due to ongoing litigation between the league and the U.S. Soccer Federation over U.S. Soccer Division 2 sanctioning.

The NASL’s announcement is short on details, other than the start and close dates of the season, about whether (surely) there’d be a winter break and how the season would be formatted, with a fall and spring season again or not. While one can imagine soccer being played through the winter in California and Florida, it would be hard to imagine fans in New York or Indiana attending soccer matches outdoors between late November and March.

One long-time complaint from American soccer fans is that for the league to be truly competitive, it needs to adopt the international calendar, so that players in Europe won’t have to leave their clubs in the middle of the season or join an American club in the middle of its season. Brazil has similar issues, though most of South America operates like the NASL, with a opening and closed season and breaks in between both.

It appears that this is a big public relations statement. With the NASL teetering on collapse after the departures of North Carolina both San Francisco and FC Edmonton folding, the league is on its last legs. Even one of the league’s most ardent supporters, Indy Eleven, appears ready to move to MLS based on recent reports.

It remains to be seen whether the NASL will make it to August. With no spring season, many of the team’s players will start to look for new homes, as MLS and USL teams now get to pick from the best of a large pool of players available.

VAR to be used in one Carabao Cup semifinal, final

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 8:36 AM EST
Video Assistant Replay is finally making its way into English football, at least in the cup competitions.

With VAR to debut in the FA Cup on Monday in the match between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, the technology is set to be used in both legs of the Carabao Cup semifinal between Arsenal and Chelsea as well as the Carabao Cup final. VAR won’t be in use during the other semifinal between Manchester City and Bristol City because VAR capabilities are only installed in Premier League stadia currently.

While VAR is being expanded, English referee Mike Riley warned that the technology will never make referees “100 percent” with their decisions, but it will help deal with “clear and obvious” errors.

“It’s going to take us time,” Riley said. “You’re actually asking a generation of referees to relearn or learn new processes and skills. It will never be 100 percent because it’s so subjective on certain things and we’re asking the clear and obvious question. We don’t want errors. If through this we make that four percent (of incorrect decisions made by select referees) two percent, we’ve benefited the game.”

“There will still be debate; there will still be interest. We are not sanitizing the game through VAR.”

The first game with VAR capability on the British Isles was in last November for a friendly match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. The game finished a scoreless draw and VAR wasn’t used.

VAR can only be used for four game-changing situations. Goals, red cards, penalty decisions and cases of mistaken identity.

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, before the corresponding return leg at the Emirates Stadium on January 24. The final is set for February 25.