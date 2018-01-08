14 uncapped players called into annual USMNT January camp

U.S. Soccer is taking a long look into the future with this year’s January camp.
The U.S. Men’s National Team announced a 30-player squad for the annual camp based in Carson, Calif., featuring 14 uncapped players including Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, Real Salt Lake’s Justin Glad, USMNT legend John Harkes son, Ian, and Minnesota United forward Christian Ramirez.
In terms of caps, the most veteran players on the squad are Gyasi Zardes, Jordan Morris and Juan Agudelo, while Bill Hamid, who only has four caps, has been with the USMNT since 2012.
“We’re excited about our 2018 January Camp roster,” interim coach Dave Sarachan said. “It’s all about the future and opportunity. We clearly feel that we want to have a look at these players that have the chance to be a part of the National Team for a number of years to come. It’s a long journey forward, but this is the first step starting in 2018 for the program and for these players to now get experience at this level.”
Notable absences include USMNT veterans such as Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi. The camp wraps up on January 28 in a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.