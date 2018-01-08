Aubameyang scores twice in friendly amid Dortmund exit rumors

Despite rumors of a big-money move to China, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started and scored twice in a 3-2 win for Borussia Dortmund over Belgian club Zulte Waregem in Marbella, Spain.

With Bundesliga play on its month-long winter break, Dortmund struggled early on, falling behind by a goal 23 minutes in before Lucas Piszczek evened things up with his head five minutes later. Waregem again went in front past the half-hour mark with a goal for Timothy Derijck off a corner, but Dortmund drew back level through Aubameyang three minutes before halftime with a wonderful chip over the goalkeeper off a pass from Andrey Yarmolenko.

Aubameyang would grab the winner nine minutes after the midway point, on a feed from Jadon Sancho on a breakaway which allowed him to collect the ball and put a defender on his behind before slotting in a low shot from the left.

The 28-year-old played the entire 90 minutes, a positive sign for Dortmund fans who have been dismayed by reports over the last few days of Aubameyang’s exit for Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande. Dortmund executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has grown tired of speaking about rumors of Aubameyang’s exit, saying, “We do not comment on that anymore.”

Aubameyang’s appearance and significant contribution in the friendly would be contrary to those rumors, as it would be highly unlikely Dortmund would risk the Gabonese star if a big-money move was imminent.

