Barcelona announce Coutinho has thigh injury, will miss three weeks

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 7:17 AM EST
After months of transfer speculation and the final completion of said transfer, Philiipe Coutinho will still have to wait a few weeks to make his Barcelona debut.

During Coutinho’s medical, Barcelona discovered that the Brazilian maestro has a right thigh injury, keeping him out for three weeks.

Even with the injury, Coutinho is still scheduled to be introduced on Monday as a Barcelona player, with a contract signing, photo shoot at the Camp Nou and then press conference on the agenda.

Coutinho has battled a number of minor injuries this season with Liverpool, but despite this, he’s managed 12 goals and eight assists in 20 games in all competitions.

It’s reported that Coutinho’s transfer is worth more than $190 million, with Coutinho reportedly paying $15.5 million of it himself.

 

Report: Gonzalez set to file one-time switch to play for Mexico

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 10:08 AM EST
It appears Jonathan Gonzalez’s future lies with El Tri.

According to a report from Univision, the Monterrey starlet has decided to switch his national-team allegiance from the United States to Mexico, after speaking with Mexico National Team sporting director Dennis te Kloese. As Gonzalez has featured for the U.S. in official FIFA-sanctioned youth competitions, he would have to file a one-time FIFA switch in order to represent Mexico, which would tie him to El Tri for the rest of his playing career.

Both U.S. Soccer and the FMF have yet to confirm or deny the report.

Gonzalez had captained the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team and even helped lead the U.S. U-20s to the CONCACAF U-20 Championship last year as a 17-year-old but after a breakout season for Monterrey, Gonzalez was shocked to learn he wasn’t called up to a youth-laden USMNT for a friendly in Portugal.

The report states that Gonzalez had always been set on playing for the U.S. – against his Mexican-born parents wishes – but recent events changed his mind.

It looks as if Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio will be calling up Gonzalez for the January 31 friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina and perhaps with another good season in the Clausura, Gonzalez could make his way into Mexico’s World Cup roster. If he stayed with the U.S., he’d have to wait another four years.

If true, it’s a big blow to the U.S. pipeline, though not a death-knell. It’s another sign of how U.S. Soccer struggles from a scouting standpoint, having not discovered Gonzalez until he took part in the famed Alianza de Futbol camp as a 14-year-old and moved from his home in California to Monterrey, where he developed and made his first-team debut three years later.

While former U.S. coach Bruce Arena was in touch with Gonzalez, according to the report, it seems as if interim USMNT coach Dave Sarachan didn’t remain in touch, leading to Gonzalez’s switch.

It’s one of the first times in recent memory that a Mexican-American has switched from the U.S. to Mexico. In the past we’ve seen FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, left back Edgar Castillo and William Yarbrough all suit up for the Red White and Blue after featuring for Mexico at the youth level.

NASL adopts international calendar, cancels spring season

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
The North American Soccer League may be on the verge of collapse, but it’s sticking with it’s M.O. to be different than Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League.

The NASL announced on Monday morning that it would be adopting the “international calendar,” with a league season running from August 11, 2018 through June 1, 2019, while at the same time stating that the upcoming NASL spring season was cancelled, due to ongoing litigation between the league and the U.S. Soccer Federation over U.S. Soccer Division 2 sanctioning.

The NASL’s announcement is short on details, other than the start and close dates of the season, about whether (surely) there’d be a winter break and how the season would be formatted, with a fall and spring season again or not. While one can imagine soccer being played through the winter in California and Florida, it would be hard to imagine fans in New York or Indiana attending soccer matches outdoors between late November and March.

One long-time complaint from American soccer fans is that for the league to be truly competitive, it needs to adopt the international calendar, so that players in Europe won’t have to leave their clubs in the middle of the season or join an American club in the middle of its season. Brazil has similar issues, though most of South America operates like the NASL, with a opening and closed season and breaks in between both.

It appears that this is a big public relations statement. With the NASL teetering on collapse after the departures of North Carolina both San Francisco and FC Edmonton folding, the league is on its last legs. Even one of the league’s most ardent supporters, Indy Eleven, appears ready to move to MLS based on recent reports.

It remains to be seen whether the NASL will make it to August. With no spring season, many of the team’s players will start to look for new homes, as MLS and USL teams now get to pick from the best of a large pool of players available.

VAR to be used in one Carabao Cup semifinal, final

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2018, 8:36 AM EST
Video Assistant Replay is finally making its way into English football, at least in the cup competitions.

With VAR to debut in the FA Cup on Monday in the match between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, the technology is set to be used in both legs of the Carabao Cup semifinal between Arsenal and Chelsea as well as the Carabao Cup final. VAR won’t be in use during the other semifinal between Manchester City and Bristol City because VAR capabilities are only installed in Premier League stadia currently.

While VAR is being expanded, English referee Mike Riley warned that the technology will never make referees “100 percent” with their decisions, but it will help deal with “clear and obvious” errors.

“It’s going to take us time,” Riley said. “You’re actually asking a generation of referees to relearn or learn new processes and skills. It will never be 100 percent because it’s so subjective on certain things and we’re asking the clear and obvious question. We don’t want errors. If through this we make that four percent (of incorrect decisions made by select referees) two percent, we’ve benefited the game.”

“There will still be debate; there will still be interest. We are not sanitizing the game through VAR.”

The first game with VAR capability on the British Isles was in last November for a friendly match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. The game finished a scoreless draw and VAR wasn’t used.

VAR can only be used for four game-changing situations. Goals, red cards, penalty decisions and cases of mistaken identity.

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, before the corresponding return leg at the Emirates Stadium on January 24. The final is set for February 25.

Monterrey’s Efrain Juarez could be joining MLS

By Matt ReedJan 7, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
A former Mexican international appears set to make the leap to Major League Soccer ahead of the new season.

Monterrey defender Efrain Juarez looks to be on the verge of coming to the United States, after the veteran outside back and midfielder was left out of his side’s Liga MX match on Saturday.

“Efrain has the possibility of going to MLS,” manager Antonio Mohamed recently said. “He’s negotiating and that’s why he isn’t in the squad.

Juarez, 29, previously made 39 appearances for El Tri on the international stage, but hasn’t appeared in a match for Mexico since 2012.

There are no indications at this time as to which MLS side is pursuing Juarez’s signature.