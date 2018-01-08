FA Cup 4th Round Draw: Man United, Tottenham to play at Yeovil, Newport County

Manchester United and Tottenham face road trips to League Two sides in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.
The FA conducted its fourth round draw this afternoon, pairing Man United with Yeovil Town and Tottenham and Newport County, big home draws for the lower league clubs. Yeovil, the lowest-ranked side remaining, are currently 21st in the table in League Two, while Newport County is 11th in League Two.
Should Leicester City, Swansea City, West Ham, and Brighton and Hove Albion or Crystal Palace advance, they’ll face road trips as well. Watford faces a road tie to fellow Premier League side Southampton while Manchester City drew a road trip to the winner of Cardiff vs. Mansfield in the replay.
Matches will be played the weekend of January 26-29.
Here’s the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw:
Norwich/Chelsea v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Preston
Hull v Nottingham Forest
Newport County v Tottenham
Middlesbrough v Brighton/Crystal Palace
Bournemouth/Wigan v Shrewsbury/West Ham
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Cardiff/Mansfield v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry
Yeovil v Manchester United
Carlisle/Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage/Reading
Huddersfield v Birmingham
Notts County v Wolves/Swansea
Liverpool v West Brom
Peterborough v Fleetwood/Leicester