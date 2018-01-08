More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
FC Dallas blocks US Soccer call-ups amid CONCACAF Champions League prep

By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 7:09 PM EST
According to a number of US Soccer writers, including Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep and Steven Goff of the Washington Post, Major League Soccer club FC Dallas has blocked any of its players from attending the USMNT January Camp despite US Soccer initially calling in a number of the club’s players.

The players called in were not named, but midfielder Kellyn Acosta is likely one of them, a player who despite seemingly cementing his position as a repeat call-in, has struggled in his recent international appearances and at just 22 years old, could use all the time he can get in the national setup.

Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez is another young player who would find time in the January camp invaluable. The 22-year-old won the starting job at FC Dallas and is considered to be a significant challenger to take over long-term for Tim Howard, having committed to the United States over Mexico. 27-year-old defender Matt Hedges is a player on the fringes of the national setup and someone who would find the time in January camp particularly useful.

FC Dallas released a statement alluding to the reports, backing up the claims and providing reasoning for their decision. “Our sole focus right now is preparing for the 2018 MLS season and our CONACAF Champions League matches in February,” said FC Dallas VP of Media and Communications Gina Miller via email to members of the media.  “We will have a number of new players to integrate into the club. It’s important for our coaches and technical staff to have the full roster of players available to do that.”

MLS clubs are not allowed to begin official training until January 22nd per the collective bargaining agreement, but reports say Hedges is leading unofficial team workouts. FC Dallas begins its CONCACAF Champions League knockout stage journey  January 20th on the road at Panamanian club Tauro FC, with the second leg at home seven days later. They begin the MLS season on March 3rd at home against Real Salt Lake.

Galarcep pointed out that all four other Major League Soccer teams in the CONCACAF Champions League – Colorado, Toronto, Seattle Sounders, and the New York Red Bulls – have players taking part in the January camp, including Tyler Adams (RBNY), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Jordan Morris (Seattle), and Marlon Hairston (Colorado).

Report: Man City begins talks with Arsenal over Alexis Sanchez

By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
According to a report by ESPN’s Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez could be a Manchester City player as soon as the end of the week as the clubs have opened formal discussions for the Chilean.

The Gunners are in a position of weakness regarding the status of Sanchez, given that he is out of contract in the summer and has refused to discuss a new deal. Despite knowledge that the 29-year-old would likely not sign a new deal, Arsenal decided to keep Sanchez in the face of numerous transfer offers this summer. Now, they will almost certainly be forced to accept a cut-rate deal in order to get anything for his services and avoid letting him walk this summer for free.

The ESPN report states Manchester City is hoping to secure a deal of around $41 million, while a report by John Cross of The Mirror released soon after quoted City’s expectations at $34 million.

Cross points out that City was previously ready to wait until the summer to make their move for Sanchez, but the serious injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus plus knocks to Kevin De Bruyne have given them reason to go after the Chilean now.

While Arsenal has come to the table willing to talk, they are not yet convinced by that low of a price, given the recent deals for superstars of Sanchez’s value, namely Philippe Coutinho who was sold by Liverpool to Barcelona for $192 million. While it’s out of the question for Arsenal to expect anything remotely close to that return for Sanchez given the club’s position of weakness, the Gunners reportedly believe City’s initial valuation of the player is still well below their asking price.

Manchester City, already on track for the most dominant title run in years – and maybe ever – would only be bolstered by the addition of a player who played 41 matches for Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and whom the City boss already attempted to acquire last summer. Their attacking prowess this season has proven unprecedented, with Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, and the rest of the City strike force playing with a cohesiveness and cutting edge that has been held goalless just once all season in any competition.

The addition of Sanchez would only make that team even more fearsome, although it would be a bigger burden on the manager to fit all the key players together and get them all the playing time they deserve.

Meanwhile, for Arsenal, while they would obviously love to avoid letting Sanchez walk for free, the Gunners are still very much alive in the battle for the final Champions League place, currently two points back of Tottenham in fifth place and five points behind Liverpool in fourth. The loss of Sanchez would be a massive blow to their hopes of a second-half surge, and it could be the difference between a return to the Champions League and a second straight season outside Europe’s top competition.

FA Cup: Brighton beats Crystal Palace on Murray winner

By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 4:41 PM EST
Glenn Murray played hero again as he claimed an 88th minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup.

The 34-year-old came on in the 81st minute and scored just seven minutes later, claiming a slight touch off Uwe Hünemeier’s outstanding header to the far post. It’s the seventh goal for Murrah this season and fifth FA Cup goal in his career.

28-year-old Dale Stephens bagged his first goal of the season 25 minutes in to open the scoring as he touched brilliantly near the top of the box to skip by a defender and struck just under the armpit of Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from a tight angle, a fully deserved lead for the Seagulls after holding nearly 70% of possession through the opening half-hour. It’s the first goal for Stephens in any competition for over a year, most recently finding the back of the net in Championship play against Blackburn Rovers last December.

Despite their possessional disadvantage, the Palace midfield continued to muck up the game, but the visitors to Falmer Stadium couldn’t manage a decent spell on the ball. After the break, however, the visitors looked more involved, and with 20 minutes to go Bakary Sakho brought Palace back level with a knuckler that bent away from a diving Tim Krul and into the back of the net.

The goal invigorated the visitors, and Sakho nearly had another from the same spot just minutes later, but he went for the near post and hit the side netting. Brighton, working with just two substitutions for much of the game due to an injury to Izzy Brown in just the sixth minute, still held a significant shot advantage and nearly went back in front down the other end as Hennessey saved a powerful effort by the substitute Sam Baldock, while Beram Kayal skied over the bar despite all day to shoot in the middle of the box. Baldock also launched over the bar on a one-on-one breakaway in the 82nd minute.

Brighton grabbed the winner with just two minutes until full-time as Hünemeier got his head to a free-kick, directing it perfectly to the inside of the far post. It likely would have gone in either way, but Murray charged it down to make sure the ball went in, and replays showed the ball grazed his knee on its way in.

Crystal Palace wouldn’t go down without a fight, as they pushed one more attack, but the hosts kept the ball out somehow as the final whistle went. With a way to the 4th round, Brighton will take on Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium.

League Cup semifinal preview: Manchester City vs. Bristol City

By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
Manchester City looks for a berth in the first Cup final of the English calendar as they host Championship side Bristol City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals at 2:45 p.m. ET from the Etihad.

It remains to be seen how seriously Pep Guardiola will take this match given recent injuries that have sapped his squad of its depth through the festive schedule. However, the Manchester City boss has suggested he will name a strong side, telling fans that trophies of any kind will satisfy his craving.

While Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden are unquestionably ruled out with long-term injuries for the hosts, the most interesting situation to watch will be that of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian was stretchered off in an air cast on New Year’s Eve after a heavy challenge by Jason Puncheon, but made a miraculous recovery to start just two days later against Watford. That decision was questioned as de Bruyne was withdrawn after 79 minutes at the Etihad in obvious discomfort. It will be interesting to see if Guardiola again risks his Player of the Year candidate or if he gets a rest 12-day rest until their next Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Bristol City, meanwhile, has taken down four Premier League sides in their stunning EFL Cup run, knocking Watford, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United all out of the competition. They will be without young midfielder Callum O’Dowda who played the full 90 minutes in four of their five EFL Cup matches, but went down with a serious ankle injury in late November.

The visitors currently sit fourth in the Championship table, but have lost two league games in a row, a worrying sign after losing just one match since late October. They were blasted by Aston Villa on the road by a cringe-worthy 5-0 scoreline last time out. Nevertheless, they have thus far not been intimidated by Premier League opposition in the Cup, taking an attacking mentality to all their Cup matches to date.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on fixture congestion: “We are going to try to win the game, take the best result possible, then go to Bristol away with the best result – that’s the only way I know. The important thing is to be involved in all competitions and we are there as well as other teams. Chelsea are in the same position, they’re in them all.”

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson on playing Man City: “The players have been exceptional so far,” said Bristol City boss Lee Johnson. The effort they’ve demonstrated to beat four Premier League teams en route has been phenomenal. Now they find themselves in the semi-finals of a major cup competition and facing the best team in the country right now. The concentration levels it will take to ensure we don’t get infiltrated in our back-line will be huge. In saying that, I do believe in the qualities in our squad and the challenge is to make sure we play our game.”

Aubameyang scores twice in friendly amid Dortmund exit rumors

By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 3:39 PM EST
Despite rumors of a big-money move to China, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started and scored twice in a 3-2 win for Borussia Dortmund over Belgian club Zulte Waregem in Marbella, Spain.

With Bundesliga play on its month-long winter break, Dortmund struggled early on, falling behind by a goal 23 minutes in before Lucas Piszczek evened things up with his head five minutes later. Waregem again went in front past the half-hour mark with a goal for Timothy Derijck off a corner, but Dortmund drew back level through Aubameyang three minutes before halftime with a wonderful chip over the goalkeeper off a pass from Andrey Yarmolenko.

Aubameyang would grab the winner nine minutes after the midway point, on a feed from Jadon Sancho on a breakaway which allowed him to collect the ball and put a defender on his behind before slotting in a low shot from the left.

The 28-year-old played the entire 90 minutes, a positive sign for Dortmund fans who have been dismayed by reports over the last few days of Aubameyang’s exit for Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande. Dortmund executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has grown tired of speaking about rumors of Aubameyang’s exit, saying, “We do not comment on that anymore.”

Aubameyang’s appearance and significant contribution in the friendly would be contrary to those rumors, as it would be highly unlikely Dortmund would risk the Gabonese star if a big-money move was imminent.