Report: Gonzalez set to file one-time switch to play for Mexico

It appears Jonathan Gonzalez’s future lies with El Tri.

According to a report from Univision, the Monterrey starlet has decided to switch his national-team allegiance from the United States to Mexico, after speaking with Mexico National Team sporting director Dennis te Kloese. As Gonzalez has featured for the U.S. in official FIFA-sanctioned youth competitions, he would have to file a one-time FIFA switch in order to represent Mexico, which would tie him to El Tri for the rest of his playing career.

Both U.S. Soccer and the FMF have yet to confirm or deny the report.

Gonzalez had captained the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team and even helped lead the U.S. U-20s to the CONCACAF U-20 Championship last year as a 17-year-old but after a breakout season for Monterrey, Gonzalez was shocked to learn he wasn’t called up to a youth-laden USMNT for a friendly in Portugal.

The report states that Gonzalez had always been set on playing for the U.S. – against his Mexican-born parents wishes – but recent events changed his mind.

It looks as if Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio will be calling up Gonzalez for the January 31 friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina and perhaps with another good season in the Clausura, Gonzalez could make his way into Mexico’s World Cup roster. If he stayed with the U.S., he’d have to wait another four years.

If true, it’s a big blow to the U.S. pipeline, though not a death-knell. It’s another sign of how U.S. Soccer struggles from a scouting standpoint, having not discovered Gonzalez until he took part in the famed Alianza de Futbol camp as a 14-year-old and moved from his home in California to Monterrey, where he developed and made his first-team debut three years later.

While former U.S. coach Bruce Arena was in touch with Gonzalez, according to the report, it seems as if interim USMNT coach Dave Sarachan didn’t remain in touch, leading to Gonzalez’s switch.

It’s one of the first times in recent memory that a Mexican-American has switched from the U.S. to Mexico. In the past we’ve seen FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, left back Edgar Castillo and William Yarbrough all suit up for the Red White and Blue after featuring for Mexico at the youth level.