Report: NYCFC signing Medina was set to sign for Copenhagen, until agents intervened

New York City FC’s newest Designated Player wasn’t supposed to be playing in MLS this year.
That’s if you believe FC Copenhagen coach Ståle Solbakken, who told BT in Denmark that a deal was in place to bring Jesus Medina in for the upcoming Danish league season, only for agents to intervene and bring Medina to NYCFC.
“We have been caught by some South American agents, so we have to see what happens in the last part of the transfer window,” Solbakken said. “I do not want to tell who it is. You can figure it out yourself. But it was the football world at its worst. Agents only think about themselves and how much they can get. Not on player development.
“We had a deal with the player and we almost had a deal with the club. It was just about how the payment should take place. It’s about that there are some who got a lot of money in their own pocket. And then, what was first out of date for the player was suddenly the best. It may happen and I do not think you get the player to say anything, but it was a very nauseating process. To the player it is sad if he had not lied to us three to four weeks before.”
The 20-year-old Paraguayan midfielder joined NYCFC from Libertad, where he just finished his second season as a first-team regular, scoring 17 goals in league matches over the last two years. Medina also is a star for Paraguay’s U20s, scoring twice in four games for them at the 2017 South American U-20 Championships.
According to multiple reports, Manchester City showed interest in Medina and snapped up the $4 million transfer via City Football Group, sending him to NYCFC for seasoning before a move to Manchester. It’s likely that price-tag that caught the agent’s eyes, and wallets.
Despite rumors of a big-money move to China, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started and scored twice in a 3-2 win for Borussia Dortmund over Belgian club Zulte Waregem in Marbella, Spain.
With Bundesliga play on its month-long winter break, Dortmund struggled early on, falling behind by a goal 23 minutes in before Lucas Piszczek evened things up with his head five minutes later. Waregem again went in front past the half-hour mark with a goal for Timothy Derijck off a corner, but Dortmund drew back level through Aubameyang three minutes before halftime with a wonderful chip over the goalkeeper off a pass from Andrey Yarmolenko.
Aubameyang would grab the winner nine minutes after the midway point, on a feed from Jadon Sancho on a breakaway which allowed him to collect the ball and put a defender on his behind before slotting in a low shot from the left.
The 28-year-old played the entire 90 minutes, a positive sign for Dortmund fans who have been dismayed by reports over the last few days of Aubameyang’s exit for Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande. Dortmund executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has grown tired of speaking about rumors of Aubameyang’s exit, saying, “We do not comment on that anymore.”
Aubameyang’s appearance and significant contribution in the friendly would be contrary to those rumors, as it would be highly unlikely Dortmund would risk the Gabonese star if a big-money move was imminent.
The initial legs of the FA Cup third round finishes up this afternoon as Crystal Palace head south to face rival Brighton and Hove Albion.
Both teams have made numerous changes to their starting lineups – 12 in total between the two – but there should be plenty of passion and energy on display in England’s oldest competition.
The winner of this tie will head to Middlesborough in the fourth round.
An interesting sub-plot of this match is it’s the first in which video assistant replay will be used. There are reportedly an overflow of journalists at the game to cover how it is used – more than the overall result of the match.
Enjoy the match, and lineups are below.
Manchester United and Tottenham face road trips to League Two sides in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.
The FA conducted its fourth round draw this afternoon, pairing Man United with Yeovil Town and Tottenham and Newport County, big home draws for the lower league clubs. Yeovil, the lowest-ranked side remaining, are currently 21st in the table in League Two, while Newport County is 11th in League Two.
Should Leicester City, Swansea City, West Ham, and Brighton and Hove Albion or Crystal Palace advance, they’ll face road trips as well. Watford faces a road tie to fellow Premier League side Southampton while Manchester City drew a road trip to the winner of Cardiff vs. Mansfield in the replay.
Matches will be played the weekend of January 26-29.
Here’s the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw:
U.S. Soccer is taking a long look into the future with this year’s January camp.
The U.S. Men’s National Team announced a 30-player squad for the annual camp based in Carson, Calif., featuring 14 uncapped players including Toronto FC’s Alex Bono, Real Salt Lake’s Justin Glad, USMNT legend John Harkes son, Ian, and Minnesota United forward Christian Ramirez.
In terms of caps, the most veteran players on the squad are Gyasi Zardes, Jordan Morris and Juan Agudelo, while Bill Hamid, who only has four caps, has been with the USMNT since 2012.
“We’re excited about our 2018 January Camp roster,” interim coach Dave Sarachan said. “It’s all about the future and opportunity. We clearly feel that we want to have a look at these players that have the chance to be a part of the National Team for a number of years to come. It’s a long journey forward, but this is the first step starting in 2018 for the program and for these players to now get experience at this level.”
Notable absences include USMNT veterans such as Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi. The camp wraps up on January 28 in a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.