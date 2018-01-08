Report: NYCFC signing Medina was set to sign for Copenhagen, until agents intervened

New York City FC’s newest Designated Player wasn’t supposed to be playing in MLS this year.

That’s if you believe FC Copenhagen coach Ståle Solbakken, who told BT in Denmark that a deal was in place to bring Jesus Medina in for the upcoming Danish league season, only for agents to intervene and bring Medina to NYCFC.

“We have been caught by some South American agents, so we have to see what happens in the last part of the transfer window,” Solbakken said. “I do not want to tell who it is. You can figure it out yourself. But it was the football world at its worst. Agents only think about themselves and how much they can get. Not on player development.

“We had a deal with the player and we almost had a deal with the club. It was just about how the payment should take place. It’s about that there are some who got a lot of money in their own pocket. And then, what was first out of date for the player was suddenly the best. It may happen and I do not think you get the player to say anything, but it was a very nauseating process. To the player it is sad if he had not lied to us three to four weeks before.”

20 year old Paraguayan Jesus Medina is #NYCFC's newest DP! pic.twitter.com/IO4HMWn8EG — GolazoJuice (@GolazoJuice) January 2, 2018

The 20-year-old Paraguayan midfielder joined NYCFC from Libertad, where he just finished his second season as a first-team regular, scoring 17 goals in league matches over the last two years. Medina also is a star for Paraguay’s U20s, scoring twice in four games for them at the 2017 South American U-20 Championships.

According to multiple reports, Manchester City showed interest in Medina and snapped up the $4 million transfer via City Football Group, sending him to NYCFC for seasoning before a move to Manchester. It’s likely that price-tag that caught the agent’s eyes, and wallets.