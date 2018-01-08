Transfer Rumor Roundup: Man City makes renewed bid for Sanchez

Manchester City are set to put a renewed effort to sign one of the Premier League’s star players.

The Guardian reports that Man City is confident it can sign Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez this month at a valuation of around $41 million, a lower price than last summer as Sanchez will be a free agent this summer.

Pep Guardiola has stepped up his pursuit of the Chilean after the injury of Gabriel Jesus, who is set to miss around two months with an MCL injury. Arsenal had agreed an $81 million transfer deal with Man City on transfer deadline day pending the London club completing the nearly $125 million signing of Thomas Lemar from Monaco, but that deal fell through in the final moments.

13 – Alexis Sanchez has had a hand in 13 goals in his last 15 Premier League London derbies (10 goals, 3 assists). Capitalised. pic.twitter.com/nwpXvGZSAd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2017

Sanchez, while still a key figure for the Gunners, has struggled to live up to his high expectations this season. It’s appeared his failed transfer move and Chile’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup has kept him from reaching his top level. Despite this, he has seven goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.

Considering Arsenal’s tailspin, crashing out of the FA Cup and struggling to break into the top four of the Premier League, perhaps now is the time for manager Arsene Wenger to move on from Sanchez and look to the future.

Here are some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League and Europe

Man City, Arsenal contact West Bromwich about Evans

Manchester City and Arsenal may be negotiating with each other over Sanchez, but the two clubs will be butting heads over a defensive upgrade.

According to multiple reports, the two clubs have inquired on how much it will cost to sign West Bromwich defender Johnny Evans. The recently-turned 30 Evans is reported to cost nearly $41 million. A report from The Telegraph states Arsenal would be willing to also send French right back Mathieu Debuchy in the other direction, as Debuchy looks for a fresh start.

Evans has started all 19 Premier League games he’s played for relegation-threatened West Bromwich this season, scoring a goal and an assist. With Evans not willing to sign a new contract at the club, West Bromwich could be willing to cash in on the veteran defender in January.