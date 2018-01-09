More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Baltimore could host matches during 2026 FIFA World Cup

Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
BALTIMORE (AP) Baltimore could play host to 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches if the sport’s international governing body selects a joint North American bid.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s Board of Estimates is expected to approve an agreement among FIFA, the United State Soccer Federation Inc. and Baltimore to host matches on Wednesday.

In 2020, FIFA will choose between a bid from Morocco and a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to determine the 2026 location of the international tournament. The North American countries have submitted a list of 32 cities that could host games, which is expected to be narrowed to around a dozen.

Maryland Sports Executive Director Terry Hasseltine said last year that M&T Bank Stadium would be an “ideal” World Cup venue.

Geoff Cameron out injured for Stoke City

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Managerless Stoke City will be without U.S. men’s national team star Geoff Cameron as they aim to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Cameron, 32, came off in the 52nd minute of Stoke’s 2-1 defeat at fourth-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with the Massachusetts native injuring his hamstring in Mark Hughes‘ final game in charge before he was fired after five years at the helm at the bet365 Stadium.

Pro Soccer Talk understands Cameron will be out for 10-12 days and will miss Stoke’s trip to Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Cameron played the full 90 minutes in five PL games in 15 days over the festive period and the hamstring injury is not though to be too serious.

Stoke hope that Cameron responds well to treatment and will be fit for the crucial home clash against Huddersfield Town on Jan. 20.

The USMNT defender was previously out for almost two months after suffering a concussion in training in October and he also spent time out with a hamstring injury in September after getting injured in Stoke’s 2-2 draw against Man United.

With Stoke searching for a new boss, they will want the versatile Cameron back as soon as possible with the Potters in the bottom three with 16 games of the PL season to go and fighting for their lives.

Burnley sign Tottenham winger on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Burnley are intent to keep their push for their highest-ever Premier League finish going and Sean Dyche has signed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.

The Clarets have made their first purchase of the January window and have snapped up the former Marseille winger who joined Tottenham in August 2016.

Nkoudou has made just 22 appearances for Spurs since arriving in England but the promising France U-21 international is eager to make his mark in the PL with Burnley.

Speaking to the club website, the man who has made six appearances for Spurs this season as well as scoring in the Champions League against APOEL Nicosia, revealed his spoke to Spurs teammate and former Burnley right back Kieran Trippier about moving to Turf Moor.

“When I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank-you Trippier,” Nkoudou said. “I think it’s a big opportunity to play my first minutes this season in the Premier League. Everyone is shocked because Burnley is just after the big six. They have played very well.”

With Johann Berg Gudmundsson playing well out wide, Burnley do not have many other wide options in their team and Nkoudou’s pace will causing problems.

Adding a 21-year-old who is hungry for minutes seems like a very good deal for the Clarets who continue to make smart moves in the transfer window.

Conte continues war of words with Mourinho: “I won’t forget this”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 8:48 AM EST
Antonio Conte seems like a man who holds a grudge.

After he hit out at Jose Mourinho who seemed to suggest some of his rivals were “clowns” on the sidelines when speaking last week, Conte took exception to that and said that Mourinho had “senile dementia” as he always acted like this in the past.

Then came then next public spat as Mourinho hit back on Friday and said he would “never be banned for match fixing” when speaking of Conte’s past charges in Italy, to which Conte responded on Saturday by saying Mourinho was a “fake, little man” and always would be.

Wow. Popcorn ready. Also: Manchester United vs. Chelsea is on Feb. 25. (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s League Cup first leg against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Conte refused to let his war of words with Mourinho go.

“Do I have the face that looks like I regret it? I don’t think so,” Conte said. “But we have both said things and we will see what happens in future. Just to add… He is using serious words. I won’t forget this. This isn’t a problem between the clubs. It’s between me and him. I stop.”

The Italian coach also confirmed that the League Managers Associations (LMA) have yet to get involved, with the situation spiraling out of control.

Will this stop? Journalists Neutrals everywhere are hoping it doesn’t.

With Conte and Mourinho clashing on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge last season (Chelsea were winning 4-0 against Mourinho’s Manchester United on his first trip back to Chelsea after being fired in December 2016, with Conte firing the crowd up even more) this has been bubbling up for quite some time.

Given the fact that Mourinho is the most successful manager in Chelsea’s history and Conte then turned up and won a title in his first season, with largely the same squad Mourinho had heading into a relegation battle in 2015-16, the subplots are numerous.

Mourinho (who didn’t directly name the current boss when making the “clown on the sidelines” comments) has suckered Conte in and the Italian has not only taken the bait, he’s trying to devour Mourinho.

Let’s see what the master of the dark arts has to say when he speaks to the media ahead of United’s clash with Stoke City next Monday.

Right now Mourinho is on a warm weather training trip with United in Dubai but there’s no doubt he’s already crafting his response to get under Conte’s skin once again.

England to use “Rooney Rule” for future appointments

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 8:40 AM EST
The English Football Association have confirmed that they will be using the “Rooney Rule” for upcoming staff appointments.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn has stated that England will use the rule when appointing a successor to current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, plus positions across the other England national teams.

In a statement released on Tuesday which promised sweeping changes to the way the FA governs the game in England and how the English national teams are set up, the implementation of the “Rooney Rule” was confirmed.

“The principles of a voluntary Rooney Rule will be formally adopted by the England team set-up. This will ensure that at least one BAME candidate will be interviewed for every role as long as such a candidate has applied and meets the recruitment criteria.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Glenn had the following to say about his plans with Southgate currently locked into a contract until 2020 and backed to stay on however England fare at the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

“What it will say is the opportunity to have a career beyond playing is something that the FA is serious about promoting,” Glenn said. “The FA wants to become a more inclusive organisation where the workforce more represents the people who play football today.”

There have been calls for much of the soccer world to implement the long-standing NFL ruling (introduced in 2003) which and now a procedure is in place for coaches from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic background to be interviewed for future roles in the England set-up.

Clubs from the English Football League have already adopted the “Rooney Rule” and that kicked in on Jan. 1, 2018, while the academy systems of teams in tiers 2-4 in the UK have been using this criteria since the summer of 2017.

According to initial reports, this ruling will mean at least one coach from a minority background will be interviewed for each England job which becomes available, given they meet a certain criteria, i.e. have the necessary coaching badges.

This is a big step forward from the FA which has become embattled in recent months.

Given the ongoing investigation into claims of historic sexual abuse of young players in England followed by the firing of Mark Sampson as the manager of the England women’s national team — due to past alleged abuse against his former players and allegations of racist abuse from himself and his staff against female squad members of the Three Lionesses — the way the FA is organized and governed has been heavily scrutinized.