Burnley sign Tottenham winger on loan

Burnley are intent to keep their push for their highest-ever Premier League finish going and Sean Dyche has signed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.
The Clarets have made their first purchase of the January window and have snapped up the former Marseille winger who joined Tottenham in August 2016.
Nkoudou has made just 22 appearances for Spurs since arriving in England but the promising France U-21 international is eager to make his mark in the PL with Burnley.
Speaking to the club website, the man who has made six appearances for Spurs this season as well as scoring in the Champions League against APOEL Nicosia, revealed his spoke to Spurs teammate and former Burnley right back Kieran Trippier about moving to Turf Moor.
“When I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank-you Trippier,” Nkoudou said. “I think it’s a big opportunity to play my first minutes this season in the Premier League. Everyone is shocked because Burnley is just after the big six. They have played very well.”
With Johann Berg Gudmundsson playing well out wide, Burnley do not have many other wide options in their team and Nkoudou’s pace will causing problems.
Adding a 21-year-old who is hungry for minutes seems like a very good deal for the Clarets who continue to make smart moves in the transfer window.