More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Burnley sign Tottenham winger on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

Burnley are intent to keep their push for their highest-ever Premier League finish going and Sean Dyche has signed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.

The Clarets have made their first purchase of the January window and have snapped up the former Marseille winger who joined Tottenham in August 2016.

Nkoudou has made just 22 appearances for Spurs since arriving in England but the promising France U-21 international is eager to make his mark in the PL with Burnley.

Speaking to the club website, the man who has made six appearances for Spurs this season as well as scoring in the Champions League against APOEL Nicosia, revealed his spoke to Spurs teammate and former Burnley right back Kieran Trippier about moving to Turf Moor.

“When I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank-you Trippier,” Nkoudou said. “I think it’s a big opportunity to play my first minutes this season in the Premier League. Everyone is shocked because Burnley is just after the big six. They have played very well.”

With Johann Berg Gudmundsson playing well out wide, Burnley do not have many other wide options in their team and Nkoudou’s pace will causing problems.

Adding a 21-year-old who is hungry for minutes seems like a very good deal for the Clarets who continue to make smart moves in the transfer window.

Conte continues war of words with Mourinho: “I won’t forget this”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 8:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte seems like a man who holds a grudge.

After he hit out at Jose Mourinho who seemed to suggest some of his rivals were “clowns” on the sidelines when speaking last week, Conte took exception to that and said that Mourinho had “senile dementia” as he always acted like this in the past.

Then came then next public spat as Mourinho hit back on Friday and said he would “never be banned for match fixing” when speaking of Conte’s past charges in Italy, to which Conte responded on Saturday by saying Mourinho was a “fake, little man” and always would be.

Wow. Popcorn ready. Also: Manchester United vs. Chelsea is on Feb. 25. (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s League Cup first leg against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Conte refused to let his war of words with Mourinho go.

“Do I have the face that looks like I regret it? I don’t think so,” Conte said. “But we have both said things and we will see what happens in future. Just to add… He is using serious words. I won’t forget this. This isn’t a problem between the clubs. It’s between me and him. I stop.”

The Italian coach also confirmed that the League Managers Associations (LMA) have yet to get involved, with the situation spiraling out of control.

Will this stop? Journalists Neutrals everywhere are hoping it doesn’t.

With Conte and Mourinho clashing on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge last season (Chelsea were winning 4-0 against Mourinho’s Manchester United on his first trip back to Chelsea after being fired in December 2016, with Conte firing the crowd up even more) this has been bubbling up for quite some time.

Given the fact that Mourinho is the most successful manager in Chelsea’s history and Conte then turned up and won a title in his first season, with largely the same squad Mourinho had heading into a relegation battle in 2015-16, the subplots are numerous.

Mourinho (who didn’t directly name the current boss when making the “clown on the sidelines” comments) has suckered Conte in and the Italian has not only taken the bait, he’s trying to devour Mourinho.

Let’s see what the master of the dark arts has to say when he speaks to the media ahead of United’s clash with Stoke City next Monday.

Right now Mourinho is on a warm weather training trip with United in Dubai but there’s no doubt he’s already crafting his response to get under Conte’s skin once again.

England to use “Rooney Rule” for future appointments

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 8:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

The English Football Association have confirmed that they will be using the “Rooney Rule” for upcoming staff appointments.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn has stated that England will use the rule when appointing a successor to current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, plus positions across the other England national teams.

In a statement released on Tuesday which promised sweeping changes to the way the FA governs the game in England and how the English national teams are set up, the implementation of the “Rooney Rule” was confirmed.

“The principles of a voluntary Rooney Rule will be formally adopted by the England team set-up. This will ensure that at least one BAME candidate will be interviewed for every role as long as such a candidate has applied and meets the recruitment criteria.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Glenn had the following to say about his plans with Southgate currently locked into a contract until 2020 and backed to stay on however England fare at the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

“What it will say is the opportunity to have a career beyond playing is something that the FA is serious about promoting,” Glenn said. “The FA wants to become a more inclusive organisation where the workforce more represents the people who play football today.”

There have been calls for much of the soccer world to implement the long-standing NFL ruling (introduced in 2003) which and now a procedure is in place for coaches from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic background to be interviewed for future roles in the England set-up.

Clubs from the English Football League have already adopted the “Rooney Rule” and that kicked in on Jan. 1, 2018, while the academy systems of teams in tiers 2-4 in the UK have been using this criteria since the summer of 2017.

According to initial reports, this ruling will mean at least one coach from a minority background will be interviewed for each England job which becomes available, given they meet a certain criteria, i.e. have the necessary coaching badges.

This is a big step forward from the FA which has become embattled in recent months.

Given the ongoing investigation into claims of historic sexual abuse of young players in England followed by the firing of Mark Sampson as the manager of the England women’s national team — due to past alleged abuse against his former players and allegations of racist abuse from himself and his staff against female squad members of the Three Lionesses — the way the FA is organized and governed has been heavily scrutinized.

Wenger says no Sanchez approach; Iwobi to be fined

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 7:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger has once again stated that Arsenal have received no official approach for Alexis Sanchez.

With speculation rife that Manchester City had opened talks about signing the Chilean for $42 million in the January transfer window, Wenger told the media on Tuesday that wasn’t the case.

Speaking ahead of the first leg of their League Cup semifinal first leg at Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger confirmed no approaches have been made for Sanchez.

“I expect nothing, I am focused on tomorrow’s game. When solicitations happen you respond, at the moment it’s very quiet,” Wenger said.

With Sanchez, 28, having less than six months left on his contract, should Arsenal cash in on him now? His form in recent weeks has been a little erratic and the whole situation has been handled poorly as the Gunners could have sold him to Man City in August for $75 million.

Instead they have got seven goals out of him in 19 PL appearances and plenty of indifferent displays from a player who is clearly not going to sign a new deal. And now the player holds plenty of power as he could land a much bigger signing on fee if he waits until July 1 when his contract runs out, then signs for another club.

In separate news, Wenger confirmed that Alex Iwobi will be fined after videos on Snapchat emerged of him out partying less than 48 hours before their FA Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Here’s what Wenger had to say about the Nigerian international winger being out after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“If that is true, he will be fined. It is impossible to go out 48 hours before a game. It’s unacceptable. I will have to of course see him to see if that is right or not. It was not the night before the game, it was 48 hours before the game. The night before the game we were in a hotel. But it is not acceptable and I will have to speak to him about that. First of all you have to be cautious with the news coming out, when you read what is reported it is like he has taken drugs. He is not involved in that at all, he has been out at a birthday party. How long has he stayed? That is important. After, I will decide what happens.”

Couple this incident from a 21-year-old rising first team star with an embarrassing FA Cup exit as holders, diminishing hopes of a top four finish in the PL and a three-game touchline ban after complaining angrily about penalty decisions,and  life comes at you fast right now when you’re Arsene Wenger…

Canada hires women’s coach Herdman to coach men’s team

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Canada has named women’s national team coach John Herdman as its new men’s national team coach and technical director, replacing Octavio Zambrano in an unprecedented move.

According to a report by Canadian soccer publication Soccer Today, Herdman was offered the England women’s national team job, and used that as leverage to win himself the men’s job. As a result, according to the report, Zambrano was a casualty in a move that first and foremost was about keeping Herdman in the system.

Zambrano was hired to lead the national team in March, most notably leading the team to its first Gold Cup knockout stage since 2009 as the team finished second in group A before losing 2-1 to Jamaica in the quarterfinals.

Herdman, meanwhile, has never coached on the men’s side at the international level. The English-born coach led the New Zealand women’s team from 2006-2011 before moving to the Canadian women’s team where he has been the head man since.

“We felt as an organization that we needed to make some decisions for the longer term and our long-term philosophy, looking at growth of the men’s national team program and the youth development program. In terms of that review, we determined that we had the ideal candidate internally in John Herdman,” Canada Soccer president Steve Reed told Sportsnet.

Herdman said he had informed the Canadian federation earlier this year that he was interested in moving to the men’s game. “From a motivational side, you get to that point in your career where you’re starting to feel ready for a new challenge, and the stars sort of aligned in some ways that some opportunities were presented in front of us…They were very good opportunities. I had some tough decisions to make and that led towards keeping a future here in Canada,” Herdman said to Sportsnet.

Kenneth Heiner-Møller, an assistant under Herdman on the women’s side, will take over as women’s head coach and program director.