Geoff Cameron out injured for Stoke City

Managerless Stoke City will be without U.S. men’s national team star Geoff Cameron as they aim to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.
Cameron, 32, came off in the 52nd minute of Stoke’s 2-1 defeat at fourth-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with the Massachusetts native injuring his hamstring in Mark Hughes‘ final game in charge before he was fired after five years at the helm at the bet365 Stadium.
Pro Soccer Talk understands Cameron will be out for 10-12 days and will miss Stoke’s trip to Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Cameron played the full 90 minutes in five PL games in 15 days over the festive period and the hamstring injury is not though to be too serious.
Stoke hope that Cameron responds well to treatment and will be fit for the crucial home clash against Huddersfield Town on Jan. 20.
The USMNT defender was previously out for almost two months after suffering a concussion in training in October and he also spent time out with a hamstring injury in September after getting injured in Stoke’s 2-2 draw against Man United.
With Stoke searching for a new boss, they will want the versatile Cameron back as soon as possible with the Potters in the bottom three with 16 games of the PL season to go and fighting for their lives.