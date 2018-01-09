More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Guardiola credits Bristol City: “They came here to play”

By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
Pep Guardiola appreciates when teams, whether at home or away, try to play against his team — on the micro, because it benefits his side when the opposition doesn’t bunker in defensively; on the macro, it’s how he believes the game is supposed to be played — and he’s quick to praise the opposing manager in such an instance.

In his mind, the game and the fans are massive beneficiaries when a side like Bristol City, who on Tuesday suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the runaway Premier League leaders but made every effort to take the game to Man City, are ambitious in their plan of attack and confident in their abilities to execute it.

While some might view City’s growing propensity for the kind of late, dramatic victory we saw on Tuesday, as a chink in the armor — a susceptibility, perhaps — Guardiola believes that never-stop-fighting attitude is an important part of his side’s newfound identity, and a big reason they currently sit 15 points clear in the PL title race — quotes from the BBC:

“My players were fantastic because in football you can win, you can lose, but we try until the end. We win many games in the last minutes because we don’t give up. A semifinal is always complicated.

“I said congratulations to Lee Johnson on full-time, they are a fantastic team for many reasons. They can play, they are fast, they know exactly what to do. It will be tough in Bristol.”

Bristol manager Lee Johnson saw it similarly to the above quotes from Guradiola. The Robins, which currently sit fourth in the Championship, just two points out of the second automatic promotion place, looked like they belonged on the same field as City on Tuesday — quotes from the BBC:

“Very proud of my team. Disappointed with their goal late on but the boys were magnificent. We came here and tried to play our game and caused a few problems. You concede possession now and again because of the quality of the opposition. It is only half time and we are well in this tie.

“I said to them ‘you’ve been fantastic. We rode our luck but we broke and got men in the box. The pressing was amazing for the first goal. They can’t be disappointed as we are still in the tie. They have shown the world we are good footballers.”

League Cup, leg 1: Man City come back to beat Bristol City

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
Manchester City’s pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple was threatened on Tuesday, but ultimately Pep Guardiola‘s side secured a 2-1 home victory over Championship side Bristol City in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals.

There remains, of course, another 90 minutes for Bristol to complete the Manchester sweep in the second leg in two weeks’ time, on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Still, to see the runaway Premier League leaders not only fall behind, but to also be marginally outplayed for sizable portions of the first half, was certainly unexpected.

All of the Robins’ hard work was rewarded just before halftime, when John Stones went straight through Bobby Reid as the Bristol forward surged into the penalty area and appeared to be in on goal. Reid stepped up to the spot and beat Claudio Bravo, who played the role of penalty-shootout hero for City in each of the last two rounds. The scoreline, 1-0 at halftime, wouldn’t last long.

Bristol’s lead was so nearly erased just a minute later, as Raheem Sterling got in behind and chipped the on-rushing goalkeeper with deft precision, only to be denied by Aden Flint’s dramatically desperate, leaping header just inches over the crossbar.

Regardless, the advantage was negated 10 minutes into the second half, when Kevin De Bruyne smashed home after pulling off a quick one-two with Sterling. The two sides looked destined to finish the first leg level at 1-1, but City’s purveyor of late, winning goals lived up to his legend once more.

Sergio Aguero got his head on the end of Bernardo Silva‘s cross into the box, just as goalkeeper Frank Fielding lunged forward with an outstretched fist, but the Argentine was first to the spot and headed home to snatch victory from the jaws of a stalemate.

MLS comings & goings: Kitchen, Castillo, Henley arrive for 2018

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
The next two weeks, leading up to players reporting for the start of preseason, are sure to be chock-full of signings made by all 23 MLS teams. A handful of key deals have been announced in the last 24 hours alone…

For the last three seasons, the LA Galaxy attempted to play without a functioning midfield. It turned out… well, quite poorly, particularly in 2017 when Curt Onalfo’s Sigi Schmid’s side finished dead last in MLS, for the first time ever. Enter: Perry Kitchen (from D.C. United, for $300,000 in combined allocation money), five-year MLS veteran and fringe-U.S. national team defensive midfielder seeking a new club after two years in Europe (Hearts and Randers). Kitchen, who’s (somehow) still only 25, has more than 150 MLS appearances to his name (plus another 50-plus from his time in Europe). The Kitchen-Jonathan dos Santos/Joao Pedro double-pivot is a fantastic foundational unit. 7/10 — not flashy or sexy, but highly functional and priority no. 1

After finishing 20th in 2017, the Colorado Rapids’ massive rebuild has begun. Enter: USMNT and Monterrey left back Edgar Castillo, and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jack Price. Castillo is 31 and brings a wealth of experience at the club and international levels. Price, 25, joined the Wolves academy at the age of 8, and never left (save for a pair of loan spells) and made nearly 100 appearances between League One and the Championship. 5.5/10 — plugs a pair of holes with replacement-level (maybe slightly above) starters

For the first half of 2017, Real Salt Lake were arguably the worst team in MLS; for the second half of the season, Mike Petke’s side was inarguably one of the best (and youngest), ultimately missing the playoffs by a single point. So far this winter, RSL have made Brooks Lennon’s loan permanent, signed 26-year-old Spanish forward Alfredo Ortuño, and on Tuesday completed their capture of 23-year-old right back Adam Henley — an American-born Welsh international. As he’s only ever appeared in friendlies for Wales (and never played for U.S. youth national teams), Henley would be eligible for a one-time switch, should his development and play warrant such a move. 6/10 — a starting right back with upside, without giving anything away in a trade

Giles Barnes, 29, has bounced around MLS in recent seasons — from Vancouver, to Houston, to Orlando, all since 2016. Now, the English-born Jamaican international is headed south of the border, to Leon, where he’s been given a Cristiano Ronaldo-like VIP welcome.

Other lesser-known (but perhaps just as impactful) signings in MLS

Columbus Crew SC — 21-year-old Venezuelan midfielder Eduardo Sosa, from Venezuelan side Zamora (FULL RELEASE)

Minnesota United — 24-year-old Cameroonian attacker (2 caps, 1 goal) Frantz Pangop, from Cameroonian side Union Douala (FULL RELEASE)

LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Man City v. Bristol City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
The quadruple is still on.

Manchester City host Championship side Bristol City in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with the Premier League leaders still on to win all four competitions they entered in the 2017-18 season.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are 15 points clear atop the PL table, in the FA Cup fourth round and the UEFA Champions League last 16, but they’ve taken the League Cup very seriously this season.

As for Bristol City, the fairytale continues for their manager Lee Johnson. The promotion hopefuls have already beaten Watford, Stoke, Crystal Palace and Manchester United en-route to the final four. A young, hungry squad know they are the heavy underdogs but if they can keep the first leg tight, who knows what could happen in the second leg at Ashton Gate.

Click on the link above to follow the action live from 2:45 p.m. ET, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Schalke signs Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth for next season

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke has signed striker Mark Uth for next season on a free transfer from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim.

The Gelsenkirchen-based club says the 26-year-old Uth, whose contract at Hoffenheim expires at the end of the season, is getting a four-year deal through June 2022.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says, “Uth is the most dangerous German forward in the Bundesliga at the moment and will improve our options in attack drastically from the summer. We’re delighted we could win him for Schalke.”

Uth says the move is the “right step” for him after three seasons at Hoffenheim. He has 28 goals in 72 competitive games for his current club, with nine league goals so far this season.

The Cologne-born forward joined Hoffenheim in 2015 from Dutch side Heerenveen, which he joined in 2012 after failing to break into Cologne’s first team.