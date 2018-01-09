LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Man City v. Bristol City

The quadruple is still on.
Manchester City host Championship side Bristol City in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with the Premier League leaders still on to win all four competitions they entered in the 2017-18 season.
[ LIVE: Follow Man City – Bristol City ]
Pep Guardiola‘s men are 15 points clear atop the PL table, in the FA Cup fourth round and the UEFA Champions League last 16, but they’ve taken the League Cup very seriously this season.
As for Bristol City, the fairytale continues for their manager Lee Johnson. The promotion hopefuls have already beaten Watford, Stoke, Crystal Palace and Manchester United en-route to the final four. A young, hungry squad know they are the heavy underdogs but if they can keep the first leg tight, who knows what could happen in the second leg at Ashton Gate.
Click on the link above to follow the action live from 2:45 p.m. ET, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke has signed striker Mark Uth for next season on a free transfer from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim.
The Gelsenkirchen-based club says the 26-year-old Uth, whose contract at Hoffenheim expires at the end of the season, is getting a four-year deal through June 2022.
Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says, “Uth is the most dangerous German forward in the Bundesliga at the moment and will improve our options in attack drastically from the summer. We’re delighted we could win him for Schalke.”
Uth says the move is the “right step” for him after three seasons at Hoffenheim. He has 28 goals in 72 competitive games for his current club, with nine league goals so far this season.
The Cologne-born forward joined Hoffenheim in 2015 from Dutch side Heerenveen, which he joined in 2012 after failing to break into Cologne’s first team.
Managerless Stoke City will be without U.S. men’s national team star Geoff Cameron as they aim to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.
Cameron, 32, came off in the 52nd minute of Stoke’s 2-1 defeat at fourth-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with the Massachusetts native injuring his hamstring in Mark Hughes‘ final game in charge before he was fired after five years at the helm at the bet365 Stadium.
Pro Soccer Talk understands Cameron will be out for 10-12 days and will miss Stoke’s trip to Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Cameron played the full 90 minutes in five PL games in 15 days over the festive period and the hamstring injury is not though to be too serious.
Stoke hope that Cameron responds well to treatment and will be fit for the crucial home clash against Huddersfield Town on Jan. 20.
The USMNT defender was previously out for almost two months after suffering a concussion in training in October and he also spent time out with a hamstring injury in September after getting injured in Stoke’s 2-2 draw against Man United.
With Stoke searching for a new boss, they will want the versatile Cameron back as soon as possible with the Potters in the bottom three with 16 games of the PL season to go and fighting for their lives.
BALTIMORE (AP) Baltimore could play host to 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches if the sport’s international governing body selects a joint North American bid.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s Board of Estimates is expected to approve an agreement among FIFA, the United State Soccer Federation Inc. and Baltimore to host matches on Wednesday.
In 2020, FIFA will choose between a bid from Morocco and a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to determine the 2026 location of the international tournament. The North American countries have submitted a list of 32 cities that could host games, which is expected to be narrowed to around a dozen.
Maryland Sports Executive Director Terry Hasseltine said last year that M&T Bank Stadium would be an “ideal” World Cup venue.
—
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Burnley are intent to keep their push for their highest-ever Premier League finish going and Sean Dyche has signed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.
The Clarets have made their first purchase of the January window and have snapped up the former Marseille winger who joined Tottenham in August 2016.
Nkoudou has made just 22 appearances for Spurs since arriving in England but the promising France U-21 international is eager to make his mark in the PL with Burnley.
Speaking to the club website, the man who has made six appearances for Spurs this season as well as scoring in the Champions League against APOEL Nicosia, revealed his spoke to Spurs teammate and former Burnley right back Kieran Trippier about moving to Turf Moor.
“When I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank-you Trippier,” Nkoudou said. “I think it’s a big opportunity to play my first minutes this season in the Premier League. Everyone is shocked because Burnley is just after the big six. They have played very well.”
With Johann Berg Gudmundsson playing well out wide, Burnley do not have many other wide options in their team and Nkoudou’s pace will causing problems.
Adding a 21-year-old who is hungry for minutes seems like a very good deal for the Clarets who continue to make smart moves in the transfer window.