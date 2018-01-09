LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Man City v. Bristol City

The quadruple is still on.

Manchester City host Championship side Bristol City in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with the Premier League leaders still on to win all four competitions they entered in the 2017-18 season.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are 15 points clear atop the PL table, in the FA Cup fourth round and the UEFA Champions League last 16, but they’ve taken the League Cup very seriously this season.

As for Bristol City, the fairytale continues for their manager Lee Johnson. The promotion hopefuls have already beaten Watford, Stoke, Crystal Palace and Manchester United en-route to the final four. A young, hungry squad know they are the heavy underdogs but if they can keep the first leg tight, who knows what could happen in the second leg at Ashton Gate.

