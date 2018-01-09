More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Men in Blazers podcast: John Oliver’s love for Liverpool

By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2018, 9:45 PM EST
Rog and Davo are joined by “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver for the MiB television show’s Boxing Day Craptacular on NBCSN. They talk John’s love for Liverpool, the Reds’ season so far, and make predictions for the year ahead.

Transfer rumor roundup: Zlatan to leave United; City’s offer to Alexis

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2018, 8:45 PM EST
The Alexis Sanchez-to-Manchester City transfer saga, which began in the summer, seems headed down the same path as Philippe Coutinho-to-Barcelona, which also began in the summer and culminated in a move in January

While Arsene Wenger insists no approach has been made to the club, the Guardian claims that Man City have already offered Sanchez a five-and-a-half-year, $340,000-per-week contract that would begin this month, should City and Arsenal agree a transfer fee for the 29-year-old.

According to Yahoo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Manchester United before the end of the season. Man United would prefer to keep Ibrahimovic through the end of his current contract which expires this summer, but the Red Devils do not expect him to return for a third season at Old Trafford and could choose to cash in (for a presumably small-ish fee) in the coming weeks or months, should an MLS or Chinese Super League side tempt the 36-year-old away from the Premier League. It is understood that United would not stand in his way in such a scenario.

With Coutinho having left for Barcelona, Liverpool find themselves sitting on a cool $95 million, even after parting with $100 million for Virgil Van Dijk earlier this month. As such, a replacement attacker is expected to top Jurgen Klopp‘s wish list. According to the Mirror, 22-year-old Monaco playmaker Thomas Lemar, who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as part of Sanchez’s failed move to City, will cost any potential suitors — you guessed it — somewhere between $95 million and $125 million.

Michy Batshuayi has made just two PL starts this season and could finish the campaign out on loan, according to ESPN UK. Sevilla are said to be interested in the 24-year-old who just eight months ago scored the PL title-clinching goal for Chelsea. Squarely stuck behind Alvaro Morata, last summer’s $81-million centerpiece signing, Batshuayi’s place in the Belgium squad for this summer’s World Cup is in real danger.

“Overzealous” referees a hurdle for VAR use at World Cup

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 7:40 PM EST
LONDON (AP) A member of soccer’s lawmaking body says a problem with “over-zealous” video assistant referees needs to be resolved before the technology is approved for use at the World Cup.

The International Football Association Board has been overseeing trials with video replay over the last two years.

FIFA, which holds half of the eight IFAB votes, wants video assistant referees (VARs) at the World Cup in Russia in June. Approval is likely to come at a March meeting of IFAB, which also features the four British federations.

But English Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn says “over-zealous VARs intervening too often seems to be the key issue. That would interfere with the flow.”

Glenn wants to “look at the things that have gone wrong” and ensure replays are used “more uniformly.”

On Tuesday, Glenn said: “The big question is: Should we put (replays) into the World Cup?”

His name is Gunner: Lichaj gets his dog despite no hat trick

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2018, 6:40 PM EST
Oh, the magic of the Cup…

Eric Lichaj‘s greatest wish in life — to welcome a brand new member, of the canine variety, into his family — has finally come true.

After scoring a brace (including this stunning volley from the edge of the box — WATCH HERE) in Nottingham Forest’s 4-2 victory over Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, Lichaj told the post-game television interviewer, “My wife told me that if I score a hat trick this year, I can get a dog. … I was trying to get the penalty, but Vaughany (David Vaughan) told me politely to go away.”

On Monday, the entire footballing world — from fans of Forest, to fans of other clubs and even teammates — got behind the cause and helped Lichaj promote the #getericadog hashtag.

It worked. (Look away, Arsenal fans, for the newest member of the Lichaj family is named… Gunner. Yes, really.)

Relax, it was just banter.

Guardiola credits Bristol City: “They came here to play”

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
Pep Guardiola appreciates when teams, whether at home or away, try to play against his team — on the micro, because it benefits his side when the opposition doesn’t bunker in defensively; on the macro, it’s how he believes the game is supposed to be played — and he’s quick to praise the opposing manager in such an instance.

In his mind, the game and the fans are massive beneficiaries when a side like Bristol City, who on Tuesday suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the runaway Premier League leaders but made every effort to take the game to Man City, are ambitious in their plan of attack and confident in their abilities to execute it.

While some might view City’s growing propensity for the kind of late, dramatic victory we saw on Tuesday, as a chink in the armor — a susceptibility, perhaps — Guardiola believes that never-stop-fighting attitude is an important part of his side’s newfound identity, and a big reason they currently sit 15 points clear in the PL title race — quotes from the BBC:

“My players were fantastic because in football you can win, you can lose, but we try until the end. We win many games in the last minutes because we don’t give up. A semifinal is always complicated.

“I said congratulations to Lee Johnson on full-time, they are a fantastic team for many reasons. They can play, they are fast, they know exactly what to do. It will be tough in Bristol.”

Bristol manager Lee Johnson saw it similarly to the above quotes from Guradiola. The Robins, which currently sit fourth in the Championship, just two points out of the second automatic promotion place, looked like they belonged on the same field as City on Tuesday — quotes from the BBC:

“Very proud of my team. Disappointed with their goal late on but the boys were magnificent. We came here and tried to play our game and caused a few problems. You concede possession now and again because of the quality of the opposition. It is only half time and we are well in this tie.

“I said to them ‘you’ve been fantastic. We rode our luck but we broke and got men in the box. The pressing was amazing for the first goal. They can’t be disappointed as we are still in the tie. They have shown the world we are good footballers.”