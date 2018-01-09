More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

MLS comings & goings: Kitchen, Castillo, Henley arrive for 2018

By Andy EdwardsJan 9, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

The next two weeks, leading up to players reporting for the start of preseason, are sure to be chock-full of signings made by all 23 MLS teams. A handful of key deals have been announced in the last 24 hours alone…

[ MORE: FC Dallas block USMNT call-ups in favor of CCL prep ]

For the last three seasons, the LA Galaxy attempted to play without a functioning midfield. It turned out… well, quite poorly, particularly in 2017 when Curt Onalfo’s Sigi Schmid’s side finished dead last in MLS, for the first time ever. Enter: Perry Kitchen (from D.C. United, for $300,000 in combined allocation money), five-year MLS veteran and fringe-U.S. national team defensive midfielder seeking a new club after two years in Europe (Hearts and Randers). Kitchen, who’s (somehow) still only 25, has more than 150 MLS appearances to his name (plus another 50-plus from his time in Europe). The Kitchen-Jonathan dos Santos/Joao Pedro double-pivot is a fantastic foundational unit. 7/10 — not flashy or sexy, but highly functional and priority no. 1

After finishing 20th in 2017, the Colorado Rapids’ massive rebuild has begun. Enter: USMNT and Monterrey left back Edgar Castillo, and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jack Price. Castillo is 31 and brings a wealth of experience at the club and international levels. Price, 25, joined the Wolves academy at the age of 8, and never left (save for a pair of loan spells) and made nearly 100 appearances between League One and the Championship. 5.5/10 — plugs a pair of holes with replacement-level (maybe slightly above) starters

For the first half of 2017, Real Salt Lake were arguably the worst team in MLS; for the second half of the season, Mike Petke’s side was inarguably one of the best (and youngest), ultimately missing the playoffs by a single point. So far this winter, RSL have made Brooks Lennon’s loan permanent, signed 26-year-old Spanish forward Alfredo Ortuño, and on Tuesday completed their capture of 23-year-old right back Adam Henley — an American-born Welsh international. As he’s only ever appeared in friendlies for Wales (and never played for U.S. youth national teams), Henley would be eligible for a one-time switch, should his development and play warrant such a move. 6/10 — a starting right back with upside, without giving anything away in a trade

Giles Barnes, 29, has bounced around MLS in recent seasons — from Vancouver, to Houston, to Orlando, all since 2016. Now, the English-born Jamaican international is headed south of the border, to Leon, where he’s been given a Cristiano Ronaldo-like VIP welcome.

Other lesser-known (but perhaps just as impactful) signings in MLS

Columbus Crew SC — 21-year-old Venezuelan midfielder Eduardo Sosa, from Venezuelan side Zamora (FULL RELEASE)

Minnesota United — 24-year-old Cameroonian attacker (2 caps, 1 goal) Frantz Pangop, from Cameroonian side Union Douala (FULL RELEASE)

LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Man City v. Bristol City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

The quadruple is still on.

Manchester City host Championship side Bristol City in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with the Premier League leaders still on to win all four competitions they entered in the 2017-18 season.

[ LIVE: Follow Man City – Bristol City ]

Pep Guardiola‘s men are 15 points clear atop the PL table, in the FA Cup fourth round and the UEFA Champions League last 16, but they’ve taken the League Cup very seriously this season.

As for Bristol City, the fairytale continues for their manager Lee Johnson. The promotion hopefuls have already beaten Watford, Stoke, Crystal Palace and Manchester United en-route to the final four. A young, hungry squad know they are the heavy underdogs but if they can keep the first leg tight, who knows what could happen in the second leg at Ashton Gate.

Click on the link above to follow the action live from 2:45 p.m. ET, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Schalke signs Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth for next season

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke has signed striker Mark Uth for next season on a free transfer from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim.

The Gelsenkirchen-based club says the 26-year-old Uth, whose contract at Hoffenheim expires at the end of the season, is getting a four-year deal through June 2022.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says, “Uth is the most dangerous German forward in the Bundesliga at the moment and will improve our options in attack drastically from the summer. We’re delighted we could win him for Schalke.”

Uth says the move is the “right step” for him after three seasons at Hoffenheim. He has 28 goals in 72 competitive games for his current club, with nine league goals so far this season.

The Cologne-born forward joined Hoffenheim in 2015 from Dutch side Heerenveen, which he joined in 2012 after failing to break into Cologne’s first team.

Geoff Cameron out injured for Stoke City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Managerless Stoke City will be without U.S. men’s national team star Geoff Cameron as they aim to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Cameron, 32, came off in the 52nd minute of Stoke’s 2-1 defeat at fourth-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with the Massachusetts native injuring his hamstring in Mark Hughes‘ final game in charge before he was fired after five years at the helm at the bet365 Stadium.

Pro Soccer Talk understands Cameron will be out for 10-12 days and will miss Stoke’s trip to Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Cameron played the full 90 minutes in five PL games in 15 days over the festive period and the hamstring injury is not though to be too serious.

Stoke hope that Cameron responds well to treatment and will be fit for the crucial home clash against Huddersfield Town on Jan. 20.

The USMNT defender was previously out for almost two months after suffering a concussion in training in October and he also spent time out with a hamstring injury in September after getting injured in Stoke’s 2-2 draw against Man United.

With Stoke searching for a new boss, they will want the versatile Cameron back as soon as possible with the Potters in the bottom three with 16 games of the PL season to go and fighting for their lives.

Baltimore could host matches during 2026 FIFA World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

BALTIMORE (AP) Baltimore could play host to 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches if the sport’s international governing body selects a joint North American bid.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s Board of Estimates is expected to approve an agreement among FIFA, the United State Soccer Federation Inc. and Baltimore to host matches on Wednesday.

In 2020, FIFA will choose between a bid from Morocco and a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to determine the 2026 location of the international tournament. The North American countries have submitted a list of 32 cities that could host games, which is expected to be narrowed to around a dozen.

Maryland Sports Executive Director Terry Hasseltine said last year that M&T Bank Stadium would be an “ideal” World Cup venue.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com