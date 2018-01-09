More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Schalke signs Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth for next season

Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 1:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke has signed striker Mark Uth for next season on a free transfer from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim.

The Gelsenkirchen-based club says the 26-year-old Uth, whose contract at Hoffenheim expires at the end of the season, is getting a four-year deal through June 2022.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says, “Uth is the most dangerous German forward in the Bundesliga at the moment and will improve our options in attack drastically from the summer. We’re delighted we could win him for Schalke.”

Uth says the move is the “right step” for him after three seasons at Hoffenheim. He has 28 goals in 72 competitive games for his current club, with nine league goals so far this season.

The Cologne-born forward joined Hoffenheim in 2015 from Dutch side Heerenveen, which he joined in 2012 after failing to break into Cologne’s first team.

Geoff Cameron out injured for Stoke City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Managerless Stoke City will be without U.S. men’s national team star Geoff Cameron as they aim to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Cameron, 32, came off in the 52nd minute of Stoke’s 2-1 defeat at fourth-tier Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with the Massachusetts native injuring his hamstring in Mark Hughes‘ final game in charge before he was fired after five years at the helm at the bet365 Stadium.

Pro Soccer Talk understands Cameron will be out for 10-12 days and will miss Stoke’s trip to Manchester United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Cameron played the full 90 minutes in five PL games in 15 days over the festive period and the hamstring injury is not though to be too serious.

Stoke hope that Cameron responds well to treatment and will be fit for the crucial home clash against Huddersfield Town on Jan. 20.

The USMNT defender was previously out for almost two months after suffering a concussion in training in October and he also spent time out with a hamstring injury in September after getting injured in Stoke’s 2-2 draw against Man United.

With Stoke searching for a new boss, they will want the versatile Cameron back as soon as possible with the Potters in the bottom three with 16 games of the PL season to go and fighting for their lives.

Baltimore could host matches during 2026 FIFA World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

BALTIMORE (AP) Baltimore could play host to 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches if the sport’s international governing body selects a joint North American bid.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s Board of Estimates is expected to approve an agreement among FIFA, the United State Soccer Federation Inc. and Baltimore to host matches on Wednesday.

In 2020, FIFA will choose between a bid from Morocco and a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to determine the 2026 location of the international tournament. The North American countries have submitted a list of 32 cities that could host games, which is expected to be narrowed to around a dozen.

Maryland Sports Executive Director Terry Hasseltine said last year that M&T Bank Stadium would be an “ideal” World Cup venue.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Burnley sign Tottenham winger on loan

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

Burnley are intent to keep their push for their highest-ever Premier League finish going and Sean Dyche has signed Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan for the rest of the season.

The Clarets have made their first purchase of the January window and have snapped up the former Marseille winger who joined Tottenham in August 2016.

Nkoudou has made just 22 appearances for Spurs since arriving in England but the promising France U-21 international is eager to make his mark in the PL with Burnley.

Speaking to the club website, the man who has made six appearances for Spurs this season as well as scoring in the Champions League against APOEL Nicosia, revealed his spoke to Spurs teammate and former Burnley right back Kieran Trippier about moving to Turf Moor.

“When I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank-you Trippier,” Nkoudou said. “I think it’s a big opportunity to play my first minutes this season in the Premier League. Everyone is shocked because Burnley is just after the big six. They have played very well.”

With Johann Berg Gudmundsson playing well out wide, Burnley do not have many other wide options in their team and Nkoudou’s pace will causing problems.

Adding a 21-year-old who is hungry for minutes seems like a very good deal for the Clarets who continue to make smart moves in the transfer window.

Conte continues war of words with Mourinho: “I won’t forget this”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 8:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte seems like a man who holds a grudge.

After he hit out at Jose Mourinho who seemed to suggest some of his rivals were “clowns” on the sidelines when speaking last week, Conte took exception to that and said that Mourinho had “senile dementia” as he always acted like this in the past.

Then came then next public spat as Mourinho hit back on Friday and said he would “never be banned for match fixing” when speaking of Conte’s past charges in Italy, to which Conte responded on Saturday by saying Mourinho was a “fake, little man” and always would be.

Wow. Popcorn ready. Also: Manchester United vs. Chelsea is on Feb. 25. (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s League Cup first leg against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Conte refused to let his war of words with Mourinho go.

“Do I have the face that looks like I regret it? I don’t think so,” Conte said. “But we have both said things and we will see what happens in future. Just to add… He is using serious words. I won’t forget this. This isn’t a problem between the clubs. It’s between me and him. I stop.”

The Italian coach also confirmed that the League Managers Associations (LMA) have yet to get involved, with the situation spiraling out of control.

Will this stop? Journalists Neutrals everywhere are hoping it doesn’t.

With Conte and Mourinho clashing on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge last season (Chelsea were winning 4-0 against Mourinho’s Manchester United on his first trip back to Chelsea after being fired in December 2016, with Conte firing the crowd up even more) this has been bubbling up for quite some time.

Given the fact that Mourinho is the most successful manager in Chelsea’s history and Conte then turned up and won a title in his first season, with largely the same squad Mourinho had heading into a relegation battle in 2015-16, the subplots are numerous.

Mourinho (who didn’t directly name the current boss when making the “clown on the sidelines” comments) has suckered Conte in and the Italian has not only taken the bait, he’s trying to devour Mourinho.

Let’s see what the master of the dark arts has to say when he speaks to the media ahead of United’s clash with Stoke City next Monday.

Right now Mourinho is on a warm weather training trip with United in Dubai but there’s no doubt he’s already crafting his response to get under Conte’s skin once again.