More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Wenger says no Sanchez approach; Iwobi to be fined

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2018, 7:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger has once again stated that Arsenal have received no official approach for Alexis Sanchez.

With speculation rife that Manchester City had opened talks about signing the Chilean for $42 million in the January transfer window, Wenger told the media on Tuesday that wasn’t the case.

Speaking ahead of the first leg of their League Cup semifinal first leg at Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger confirmed no approaches have been made for Sanchez.

“I expect nothing, I am focused on tomorrow’s game. When solicitations happen you respond, at the moment it’s very quiet,” Wenger said.

With Sanchez, 28, having less than six months left on his contract, should Arsenal cash in on him now? His form in recent weeks has been a little erratic and the whole situation has been handled poorly as the Gunners could have sold him to Man City in August for $75 million.

Instead they have got seven goals out of him in 19 PL appearances and plenty of indifferent displays from a player who is clearly not going to sign a new deal. And now the player holds plenty of power as he could land a much bigger signing on fee if he waits until July 1 when his contract runs out, then signs for another club.

In separate news, Wenger confirmed that Alex Iwobi will be fined after videos on Snapchat emerged of him out partying less than 48 hours before their FA Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Here’s what Wenger had to say about the Nigerian international winger being out after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“If that is true, he will be fined. It is impossible to go out 48 hours before a game. It’s unacceptable. I will have to of course see him to see if that is right or not. It was not the night before the game, it was 48 hours before the game. The night before the game we were in a hotel. But it is not acceptable and I will have to speak to him about that. First of all you have to be cautious with the news coming out, when you read what is reported it is like he has taken drugs. He is not involved in that at all, he has been out at a birthday party. How long has he stayed? That is important. After, I will decide what happens.”

Couple this incident from a 21-year-old rising first team star with an embarrassing FA Cup exit as holders, diminishing hopes of a top four finish in the PL and a three-game touchline ban after complaining angrily about penalty decisions,and  life comes at you fast right now when you’re Arsene Wenger…

Canada hires women’s coach Herdman to coach men’s team

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Canada has named women’s national team coach John Herdman as its new men’s national team coach and technical director, replacing Octavio Zambrano in an unprecedented move.

According to a report by Canadian soccer publication Soccer Today, Herdman was offered the England women’s national team job, and used that as leverage to win himself the men’s job. As a result, according to the report, Zambrano was a casualty in a move that first and foremost was about keeping Herdman in the system.

Zambrano was hired to lead the national team in March, most notably leading the team to its first Gold Cup knockout stage since 2009 as the team finished second in group A before losing 2-1 to Jamaica in the quarterfinals.

Herdman, meanwhile, has never coached on the men’s side at the international level. The English-born coach led the New Zealand women’s team from 2006-2011 before moving to the Canadian women’s team where he has been the head man since.

“We felt as an organization that we needed to make some decisions for the longer term and our long-term philosophy, looking at growth of the men’s national team program and the youth development program. In terms of that review, we determined that we had the ideal candidate internally in John Herdman,” Canada Soccer president Steve Reed told Sportsnet.

Herdman said he had informed the Canadian federation earlier this year that he was interested in moving to the men’s game. “From a motivational side, you get to that point in your career where you’re starting to feel ready for a new challenge, and the stars sort of aligned in some ways that some opportunities were presented in front of us…They were very good opportunities. I had some tough decisions to make and that led towards keeping a future here in Canada,” Herdman said to Sportsnet.

Kenneth Heiner-Møller, an assistant under Herdman on the women’s side, will take over as women’s head coach and program director.

Chile hires Flamengo coach Rueda in wake of World Cup miss

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 8:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Brazilian Serie A season begins in six weeks, but Flamengo is now looking for a new head coach after the club announced Reinaldo Rueda has resigned to take the head coach position with the Chilean national team.

Chile shockingly missed qualification for the 2018 World Cup, leading to the resignation of Juan Antonio Pizzi after just 18 months in charge. They were third in the CONMEBOL qualification table heading into the last matchday, but fell 3-0 to Brazil and dropped out of the qualification spots.

Rueda has plenty of experience in CONMEBOL play. The 60-year-old Colombian has previously taken charge of Colombia, Honduras, and Ecuador between 2004 and 2014 all before moving to the club side with Colombian club Atletico Nacional and then Flamengo. He won the 2016 Copa Libertadores with Atletico before moving to Flamengo in August where he reached (and lost) a pair of finals in the Brazilian domestic cup and the Copa Sudamericana.

The Colombian has plenty of work to do. Not only did the Chilean senior team flop after reaching such incredible heights the last few years, but the youth side has also performed below standards in recent years, missing both the 2015 and 2017 U-20 World Cups.

Flamengo confirmed the move, while nothing official has come from the Chilean national team yet. The announcement came on the first day of Flamengo’s pre-season. The club has not won a Serie A title since 2009, and while they finished third two seasons ago, they have not finished higher than 6th in any other campaign since 2011.

FC Dallas blocks US Soccer call-ups amid CONCACAF Champions League prep

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 7:09 PM EST
1 Comment

According to a number of US Soccer writers, including Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep and Steven Goff of the Washington Post, Major League Soccer club FC Dallas has blocked any of its players from attending the USMNT January Camp despite US Soccer initially calling in a number of the club’s players.

The players called in were not named, but midfielder Kellyn Acosta is likely one of them, a player who despite seemingly cementing his position as a repeat call-in, has struggled in his recent international appearances and at just 22 years old, could use all the time he can get in the national setup.

Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez is another young player who would find time in the January camp invaluable. The 22-year-old won the starting job at FC Dallas and is considered to be a significant challenger to take over long-term for Tim Howard, having committed to the United States over Mexico. 27-year-old defender Matt Hedges is a player on the fringes of the national setup and someone who would find the time in January camp particularly useful.

FC Dallas released a statement alluding to the reports, backing up the claims and providing reasoning for their decision. “Our sole focus right now is preparing for the 2018 MLS season and our CONACAF Champions League matches in February,” said FC Dallas VP of Media and Communications Gina Miller via email to members of the media.  “We will have a number of new players to integrate into the club. It’s important for our coaches and technical staff to have the full roster of players available to do that.”

MLS clubs are not allowed to begin official training until January 22nd per the collective bargaining agreement, but reports say Hedges is leading unofficial team workouts. FC Dallas begins its CONCACAF Champions League knockout stage journey  January 20th on the road at Panamanian club Tauro FC, with the second leg at home seven days later. They begin the MLS season on March 3rd at home against Real Salt Lake.

Galarcep pointed out that all four other Major League Soccer teams in the CONCACAF Champions League – Colorado, Toronto, Seattle Sounders, and the New York Red Bulls – have players taking part in the January camp, including Tyler Adams (RBNY), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Jordan Morris (Seattle), and Marlon Hairston (Colorado).

Report: Man City begins talks with Arsenal over Alexis Sanchez

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 8, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez could be a Manchester City player as soon as the end of the week as the clubs have opened formal discussions for the Chilean.

The Gunners are in a position of weakness regarding the status of Sanchez, given that he is out of contract in the summer and has refused to discuss a new deal. Despite knowledge that the 29-year-old would likely not sign a new deal, Arsenal decided to keep Sanchez in the face of numerous transfer offers this summer. Now, they will almost certainly be forced to accept a cut-rate deal in order to get anything for his services and avoid letting him walk this summer for free.

The ESPN report states Manchester City is hoping to secure a deal of around $41 million, while a report by John Cross of The Mirror released soon after quoted City’s expectations at $34 million.

Cross points out that City was previously ready to wait until the summer to make their move for Sanchez, but the serious injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus plus knocks to Kevin De Bruyne have given them reason to go after the Chilean now.

While Arsenal has come to the table willing to talk, they are not yet convinced by that low of a price, given the recent deals for superstars of Sanchez’s value, namely Philippe Coutinho who was sold by Liverpool to Barcelona for $192 million. While it’s out of the question for Arsenal to expect anything remotely close to that return for Sanchez given the club’s position of weakness, the Gunners reportedly believe City’s initial valuation of the player is still well below their asking price.

Manchester City, already on track for the most dominant title run in years – and maybe ever – would only be bolstered by the addition of a player who played 41 matches for Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and whom the City boss already attempted to acquire last summer. Their attacking prowess this season has proven unprecedented, with Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, and the rest of the City strike force playing with a cohesiveness and cutting edge that has been held goalless just once all season in any competition.

The addition of Sanchez would only make that team even more fearsome, although it would be a bigger burden on the manager to fit all the key players together and get them all the playing time they deserve.

Meanwhile, for Arsenal, while they would obviously love to avoid letting Sanchez walk for free, the Gunners are still very much alive in the battle for the final Champions League place, currently two points back of Tottenham in fifth place and five points behind Liverpool in fourth. The loss of Sanchez would be a massive blow to their hopes of a second-half surge, and it could be the difference between a return to the Champions League and a second straight season outside Europe’s top competition.