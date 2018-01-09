Wenger says no Sanchez approach; Iwobi to be fined

Arsene Wenger has once again stated that Arsenal have received no official approach for Alexis Sanchez.

With speculation rife that Manchester City had opened talks about signing the Chilean for $42 million in the January transfer window, Wenger told the media on Tuesday that wasn’t the case.

Speaking ahead of the first leg of their League Cup semifinal first leg at Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger confirmed no approaches have been made for Sanchez.

“I expect nothing, I am focused on tomorrow’s game. When solicitations happen you respond, at the moment it’s very quiet,” Wenger said.

With Sanchez, 28, having less than six months left on his contract, should Arsenal cash in on him now? His form in recent weeks has been a little erratic and the whole situation has been handled poorly as the Gunners could have sold him to Man City in August for $75 million.

Instead they have got seven goals out of him in 19 PL appearances and plenty of indifferent displays from a player who is clearly not going to sign a new deal. And now the player holds plenty of power as he could land a much bigger signing on fee if he waits until July 1 when his contract runs out, then signs for another club.

In separate news, Wenger confirmed that Alex Iwobi will be fined after videos on Snapchat emerged of him out partying less than 48 hours before their FA Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal ace at 3am drug-fuelled party hours ahead of Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest https://t.co/gNTgUC8jkD — The Sun (@TheSun) January 8, 2018

Here’s what Wenger had to say about the Nigerian international winger being out after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“If that is true, he will be fined. It is impossible to go out 48 hours before a game. It’s unacceptable. I will have to of course see him to see if that is right or not. It was not the night before the game, it was 48 hours before the game. The night before the game we were in a hotel. But it is not acceptable and I will have to speak to him about that. First of all you have to be cautious with the news coming out, when you read what is reported it is like he has taken drugs. He is not involved in that at all, he has been out at a birthday party. How long has he stayed? That is important. After, I will decide what happens.”

Couple this incident from a 21-year-old rising first team star with an embarrassing FA Cup exit as holders, diminishing hopes of a top four finish in the PL and a three-game touchline ban after complaining angrily about penalty decisions,and life comes at you fast right now when you’re Arsene Wenger…

