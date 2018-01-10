Argentina to play Spain, Italy in March in World Cup buildup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Argentina will play Italy and Spain in March as part of its World Cup preparations.
The Argentine Football Association says on Tuesday the team will face the Italians on March 23 in Basel, Switzerland, then Spain four days later in Madrid.
Argentina had a troubled campaign in South American World Cup qualifiers. It secured a spot in Russia only in the very last match against Ecuador.
Italy did not qualify for the World Cup for the first time in decades and Spain is among the favorites to win it.
The Argentines are in Group D with Iceland, Croatia, and Nigeria.
Stoke City is looking for its newest manager, and according to one report, it’s looking at a name that will be familiar to some Premier League fans.
The BBC is reporting that Stoke City is interested in former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores to take over for the departed Mark Hughes, who parted ways with the club on January 6 after a poor run of results. Flores led Watford to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League in 2016, it’s highest position in 29 years, but it wasn’t enough to save his job as Flores was pushed out by the Pozzo family at the end of the 2015-2016 season.
Shortly after, he said he hoped to manage in the Premier League again. But this time, there is a hitch. Flores is currently the manager of La Liga side Espanyol and Stoke City or Flores himself would likely have to pay up to buy him out of his contract.
Stoke City is reportedly also considering Martin O’Neill, the currently out-of-contract Republic of Ireland boss, though there’s speculation that he could re-sign for another campaign on the Emerald Isle.
Flores doesn’t really have a track record of saving relegation-threatened clubs, having coached bigger clubs throughout most of his career, though he did keep Watford afloat during his season there.
Rog and Davo are joined by “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver for the MiB television show’s Boxing Day Craptacular on NBCSN. They talk John’s love for Liverpool, the Reds’ season so far, and make predictions for the year ahead.
The Alexis Sanchez-to-Manchester City transfer saga, which began in the summer, seems headed down the same path as Philippe Coutinho-to-Barcelona, which also began in the summer and culminated in a move in January…
While Arsene Wenger insists no approach has been made to the club, the Guardian claims that Man City have already offered Sanchez a five-and-a-half-year, $340,000-per-week contract that would begin this month, should City and Arsenal agree a transfer fee for the 29-year-old.
According to Yahoo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Manchester United before the end of the season. Man United would prefer to keep Ibrahimovic through the end of his current contract which expires this summer, but the Red Devils do not expect him to return for a third season at Old Trafford and could choose to cash in (for a presumably small-ish fee) in the coming weeks or months, should an MLS or Chinese Super League side tempt the 36-year-old away from the Premier League. It is understood that United would not stand in his way in such a scenario.
With Coutinho having left for Barcelona, Liverpool find themselves sitting on a cool $95 million, even after parting with $100 million for Virgil Van Dijk earlier this month. As such, a replacement attacker is expected to top Jurgen Klopp‘s wish list. According to the Mirror, 22-year-old Monaco playmaker Thomas Lemar, who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as part of Sanchez’s failed move to City, will cost any potential suitors — you guessed it — somewhere between $95 million and $125 million.
Michy Batshuayi has made just two PL starts this season and could finish the campaign out on loan, according to ESPN UK. Sevilla are said to be interested in the 24-year-old who just eight months ago scored the PL title-clinching goal for Chelsea. Squarely stuck behind Alvaro Morata, last summer’s $81-million centerpiece signing, Batshuayi’s place in the Belgium squad for this summer’s World Cup is in real danger.
LONDON (AP) A member of soccer’s lawmaking body says a problem with “over-zealous” video assistant referees needs to be resolved before the technology is approved for use at the World Cup.
The International Football Association Board has been overseeing trials with video replay over the last two years.
FIFA, which holds half of the eight IFAB votes, wants video assistant referees (VARs) at the World Cup in Russia in June. Approval is likely to come at a March meeting of IFAB, which also features the four British federations.
But English Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn says “over-zealous VARs intervening too often seems to be the key issue. That would interfere with the flow.”
Glenn wants to “look at the things that have gone wrong” and ensure replays are used “more uniformly.”
On Tuesday, Glenn said: “The big question is: Should we put (replays) into the World Cup?”