Dwyer withdraws from USMNT camp due to injury

CHICAGO (AP) Orlando City SC forward Don Dwyer has withdrawn from the U.S. soccer team’s training camp because of a strained right hamstring.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that Dwyer will not be replaced on the roster ahead of the exhibition on Jan. 28 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, California.
Juan Agudelo, Jordan Morris, Christian Ramirez, Rubio Rubin and C.J. Sapong are the remaining forwards on the 29-man roster.
Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Cody Cropper (New England Revolution), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)
Defenders: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Marlon Hairston (Colorado Rapids), Ian Harkes (D.C. United), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)
Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution),
Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United FC), Rubio Rubin (Unattached), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union)