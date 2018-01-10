England to face Nigeria, Costa Rica in World Cup warm-up matches

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Three Lions will be playing tough non-European competition this June in preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The FA announced on Wednesday that England will host Nigeria and Costa Rica in a pair of friendlies in early June ahead of the start of the World Cup. England will face Nigeria on June 2 at Wembley Stadium before taking on Costa Rica in Leeds on June 9.

The two matches serve a purpose of preparing England for two of its group stage opponents – Tunisia and Panama, which are in the same confederations as Nigeria and Costa Rica, respectively.

Of course, England memorably were held to a scoreless draw by Costa Rica in the final group stage game at the 2014 World Cup, ensuring England’s earlier-than-anticipated exit while allowing Costa Rica to advance as group winners.