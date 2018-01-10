He’s back: Red Bulls ink former Homegrown signing Moreno

After four years away, Amando Moreno has decided to return home.

The New York Red Bulls announced that it had signed Moreno to an MLS contract. The 22-year-old forward spent the last four years with Club Tijuana, though he only made a hand full of appearances. He also spent time on loan with Dorados in Mexico’s second division last season, scoring once in seven league appearances.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

His main playing time in Mexico came during Copa MX matches, a breeding ground for the next crop of youngsters looking to break into the first team of every team in the competition. He scored five goals in 21 appearances for Tijuana and another goal for Dorados last fall.

The former U.S. Youth National Team starter found playing time hard to come by both in the U.S. and Mexico, but perhaps he sees light at the end of the tunnel in New York. With Bradley Wright-Phillips on the wrong side of 30, a good season split between the Red Bulls and New York Red Bulls II could be a way in for Moreno, as well as a potential return to the national team picture in the future.