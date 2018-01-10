He’s back: Red Bulls ink former Homegrown signing Moreno

After four years away, Amando Moreno has decided to return home.
The New York Red Bulls announced that it had signed Moreno to an MLS contract. The 22-year-old forward spent the last four years with Club Tijuana, though he only made a hand full of appearances. He also spent time on loan with Dorados in Mexico’s second division last season, scoring once in seven league appearances.
His main playing time in Mexico came during Copa MX matches, a breeding ground for the next crop of youngsters looking to break into the first team of every team in the competition. He scored five goals in 21 appearances for Tijuana and another goal for Dorados last fall.
The former U.S. Youth National Team starter found playing time hard to come by both in the U.S. and Mexico, but perhaps he sees light at the end of the tunnel in New York. With Bradley Wright-Phillips on the wrong side of 30, a good season split between the Red Bulls and New York Red Bulls II could be a way in for Moreno, as well as a potential return to the national team picture in the future.
The Three Lions will be playing tough non-European competition this June in preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The FA announced on Wednesday that England will host Nigeria and Costa Rica in a pair of friendlies in early June ahead of the start of the World Cup. England will face Nigeria on June 2 at Wembley Stadium before taking on Costa Rica in Leeds on June 9.
The two matches serve a purpose of preparing England for two of its group stage opponents – Tunisia and Panama, which are in the same confederations as Nigeria and Costa Rica, respectively.
Of course, England memorably were held to a scoreless draw by Costa Rica in the final group stage game at the 2014 World Cup, ensuring England’s earlier-than-anticipated exit while allowing Costa Rica to advance as group winners.
With Alexis Sanchez looking likely to depart this month and Mesut Ozil expected to follow either in January or at the end of the season, Arsenal already has its eyes on replacements.
One player that has reportedly caught the eye of manager Arsene Wenger is Bordeaux’s Brazilian starlet Malcolm, according to The Times. Arsenal representatives are set to meet with 20-year-old forward’s agents on Wednesday, with Tottenham also reportedly interested in the youngster. Bordeaux has reportedly placed a value of $61 million on Malcolm.
Malcolm has settled well in Ligue 1 since joining Bordeaux from Corinthians in January 2016. He scored seven goals in his first full season last year and has seven goals in 18 appearances already this season, including this bonkers one from 40-yards away that stunned Bordeaux’s social media staff.
It’s a high price to pay, with Sanchez surely leaving the Emirates Stadium for less than Malcolm, but if given time to settle, perhaps Malcolm can develop into a Premier League star in the same way Gabriel Jesus has at Manchester City.
Stoke City is looking for its newest manager, and according to one report, it’s looking at a name that will be familiar to some Premier League fans.
The BBC is reporting that Stoke City is interested in former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores to take over for the departed Mark Hughes, who parted ways with the club on January 6 after a poor run of results. Flores led Watford to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League in 2016, it’s highest position in 29 years, but it wasn’t enough to save his job as Flores was pushed out by the Pozzo family at the end of the 2015-2016 season.
Shortly after, he said he hoped to manage in the Premier League again. But this time, there is a hitch. Flores is currently the manager of La Liga side Espanyol and Stoke City or Flores himself would likely have to pay up to buy him out of his contract.
Stoke City is reportedly also considering Martin O’Neill, the currently out-of-contract Republic of Ireland boss, though there’s speculation that he could re-sign for another campaign on the Emerald Isle.
Flores doesn’t really have a track record of saving relegation-threatened clubs, having coached bigger clubs throughout most of his career, though he did keep Watford afloat during his season there.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Argentina will play Italy and Spain in March as part of its World Cup preparations.
The Argentine Football Association says on Tuesday the team will face the Italians on March 23 in Basel, Switzerland, then Spain four days later in Madrid.
Argentina had a troubled campaign in South American World Cup qualifiers. It secured a spot in Russia only in the very last match against Ecuador.
Italy did not qualify for the World Cup for the first time in decades and Spain is among the favorites to win it.
The Argentines are in Group D with Iceland, Croatia, and Nigeria.