LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez is on the bench for Arsenal, a day after multiple reports claimed he would start against Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal.

The Chilean is subject to a transfer bid from Manchester City but after being rested for Arsenal’s 4-2 FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest, he’s still not part of the first XI, which is perhaps a sign that his days with Arsenal are numbered.

[LIVE: Follow Chelsea vs. Arsenal]

On the other side, Antonio Conte has selected a strong side including Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois, as Chelsea looks to win a title in a year in which the Premier League is slipping away from it and the rest of the pack.

Another storyline to keep an eye on is that video assistant review will be in effect during this game and the second leg of the tie. After not being used in Brighton and Hove Albion’s win over Crystal Palace, tonight could be the first time it is used in England.

Arsene Wenger will spend the match up in the stands while Conte patrols the sideline. Click the link above to follow along with all the action from Stamford Bridge.