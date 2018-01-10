LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez is on the bench for Arsenal, a day after multiple reports claimed he would start against Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal.
The Chilean is subject to a transfer bid from Manchester City but after being rested for Arsenal’s 4-2 FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest, he’s still not part of the first XI, which is perhaps a sign that his days with Arsenal are numbered.
[LIVE: Follow Chelsea vs. Arsenal]
On the other side, Antonio Conte has selected a strong side including Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois, as Chelsea looks to win a title in a year in which the Premier League is slipping away from it and the rest of the pack.
Another storyline to keep an eye on is that video assistant review will be in effect during this game and the second leg of the tie. After not being used in Brighton and Hove Albion’s win over Crystal Palace, tonight could be the first time it is used in England.
Arsene Wenger will spend the match up in the stands while Conte patrols the sideline. Click the link above to follow along with all the action from Stamford Bridge.
After five years at Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge appears ready for a change of scenery.
According to multiple reports, Sturridge has offered himself (surely through his agents) to clubs on loan, including Inter Milan. Due to injuries and having to play behind Roberto Firmino, Sturridge has played just nine Premier League games this season and he’s made five appearances in the UEFA Champions League, all off the bench.
Injuries and a lack of form have derailed Sturridge for most of his career. On his day, the speedy England international is a forward that causes fear in the eyes of opposing defenders. But the multitude of injuries and struggles in front of goal have led to Sturridge taking a backseat under manager Jurgen Klopp, as well as watching his England career fade away.
With the World Cup six months away, Sturridge needs to find playing time and prove he’s fit in order to book a seat on the plane to Russia. Perhaps Inter Milan could be that place.
Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League and Europe:
(more…)
The Three Lions will be playing tough non-European competition this June in preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The FA announced on Wednesday that England will host Nigeria and Costa Rica in a pair of friendlies in early June ahead of the start of the World Cup. England will face Nigeria on June 2 at Wembley Stadium before taking on Costa Rica in Leeds on June 9.
[READ: Lichaj gets his dog despite no hat trick]
The two matches serve a purpose of preparing England for two of its group stage opponents – Tunisia and Panama, which are in the same confederations as Nigeria and Costa Rica, respectively.
Of course, England memorably were held to a scoreless draw by Costa Rica in the final group stage game at the 2014 World Cup, ensuring England’s earlier-than-anticipated exit while allowing Costa Rica to advance as group winners.
After four years away, Amando Moreno has decided to return home.
The New York Red Bulls announced that it had signed Moreno to an MLS contract. The 22-year-old forward spent the last four years with Club Tijuana, though he only made a hand full of appearances. He also spent time on loan with Dorados in Mexico’s second division last season, scoring once in seven league appearances.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
His main playing time in Mexico came during Copa MX matches, a breeding ground for the next crop of youngsters looking to break into the first team of every team in the competition. He scored five goals in 21 appearances for Tijuana and another goal for Dorados last fall.
The former U.S. Youth National Team starter found playing time hard to come by both in the U.S. and Mexico, but perhaps he sees light at the end of the tunnel in New York. With Bradley Wright-Phillips on the wrong side of 30, a good season split between the Red Bulls and New York Red Bulls II could be a way in for Moreno, as well as a potential return to the national team picture in the future.
With Alexis Sanchez looking likely to depart this month and Mesut Ozil expected to follow either in January or at the end of the season, Arsenal already has its eyes on replacements.
One player that has reportedly caught the eye of manager Arsene Wenger is Bordeaux’s Brazilian starlet Malcolm, according to The Times. Arsenal representatives are set to meet with 20-year-old forward’s agents on Wednesday, with Tottenham also reportedly interested in the youngster. Bordeaux has reportedly placed a value of $61 million on Malcolm.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Malcolm has settled well in Ligue 1 since joining Bordeaux from Corinthians in January 2016. He scored seven goals in his first full season last year and has seven goals in 18 appearances already this season, including this bonkers one from 40-yards away that stunned Bordeaux’s social media staff.
It’s a high price to pay, with Sanchez surely leaving the Emirates Stadium for less than Malcolm, but if given time to settle, perhaps Malcolm can develop into a Premier League star in the same way Gabriel Jesus has at Manchester City.