Report: Arsenal pursuing $61 million rated Brazilian Malcolm

With Alexis Sanchez looking likely to depart this month and Mesut Ozil expected to follow either in January or at the end of the season, Arsenal already has its eyes on replacements.

One player that has reportedly caught the eye of manager Arsene Wenger is Bordeaux’s Brazilian starlet Malcolm, according to The Times. Arsenal representatives are set to meet with 20-year-old forward’s agents on Wednesday, with Tottenham also reportedly interested in the youngster. Bordeaux has reportedly placed a value of $61 million on Malcolm.

Malcolm has settled well in Ligue 1 since joining Bordeaux from Corinthians in January 2016. He scored seven goals in his first full season last year and has seven goals in 18 appearances already this season, including this bonkers one from 40-yards away that stunned Bordeaux’s social media staff.

It’s a high price to pay, with Sanchez surely leaving the Emirates Stadium for less than Malcolm, but if given time to settle, perhaps Malcolm can develop into a Premier League star in the same way Gabriel Jesus has at Manchester City.