Report: Man City to offer Sterling $340k-per-week deal

When Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in the summer of 2015, he moved 35 miles east to Manchester City for two reasons: 1) to win Premier League titles, and 2) to get paid a boatload of money.

The former was Sterling’s publicly stated reason for leaving Anfield, where he emerged as one of the world’s most promising, mercurial talents. The latter, of course, was an underlying (assumed) motivation for which he was roundly criticized and scolded. To which the rational person’s response was, “And the problem with any of that is…?”

Now, two and a half years later, Sterling is a top-10(-ish) attacker in the world — with many thanks to Pep Guardiola — clinching his first PL title is a mere formality, and Sterling is about to get a(nother) gigantic raise for his substantial contributions to the cause.

According to reports out of the UK, Man City will open negotiations with Sterling next month over a new, long-term contract that will increase his weekly wages (from $230,000) into the neighborhood of $340,000, making him one of the highest-paid players at the club — and rightly so.

Just over halfway through the 2017-18 season, Sterling sits third in the PL goal-scoring chart (14 — plus another four in the Champions League, and a single tally in the FA Cup thus far) and has arguably been the runaway league leaders’ standout performer.

If you can go elsewhere and win titles, that’s great. If you can go elsewhere and get paid, that’s also great. If you can go elsewhere and win titles and get paid, that’s really going to make the haters mad.

