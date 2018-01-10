Report: Stoke City considering appointing former Watford boss Flores

Stoke City is looking for its newest manager, and according to one report, it’s looking at a name that will be familiar to some Premier League fans.

The BBC is reporting that Stoke City is interested in former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores to take over for the departed Mark Hughes, who parted ways with the club on January 6 after a poor run of results. Flores led Watford to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League in 2016, it’s highest position in 29 years, but it wasn’t enough to save his job as Flores was pushed out by the Pozzo family at the end of the 2015-2016 season.

Shortly after, he said he hoped to manage in the Premier League again. But this time, there is a hitch. Flores is currently the manager of La Liga side Espanyol and Stoke City or Flores himself would likely have to pay up to buy him out of his contract.

Reports in Spain at the end of last year suggested Espanyol would look to Slavisa Jokanovic if Quique Sanchez Flores was to leave – one to keep an eye on https://t.co/uh3hwA6nrj — Ryan O'Donovan (@R_O_Donovan) January 10, 2018

Stoke City is reportedly also considering Martin O’Neill, the currently out-of-contract Republic of Ireland boss, though there’s speculation that he could re-sign for another campaign on the Emerald Isle.

Flores doesn’t really have a track record of saving relegation-threatened clubs, having coached bigger clubs throughout most of his career, though he did keep Watford afloat during his season there.