Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Report: Stoke to meet with O’Neill over managerial vacancy

By Andy EdwardsJan 10, 2018, 8:50 PM EST
Stoke City will meet will Ireland manager Martin O’Neill on Thursday to discuss the Premier League club’s managerial vacancy after firing Mark Hughes on Saturday, according to a report from the Independent.

O’Neill, who’s under contract to manage the Boys in Green through the summer, appears to be the Potter’s first fallback option after Gary Rowett passed on the position with Derby County in hot pursuit of promotion from the Championship (the Rams currently sit second, after 26 of 46 rounds).

The Stoke board’s aim is to have the new manager appointed and in charge for Monday’s trip to Old Trafford, where they’ll face second-place Manchester United (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

O’Neill hasn’t managed a club team since 2013, when he was sacked by relegation-threatened Sunderland in late March. Under his leadership, Ireland qualified for EURO 2016 and reached the round of 16, before losing out to Denmark in the qualification playoff for the 2018 World Cup.

No word, as of yet, whether or not Roy Keane, O’Neill’s trusty and combustible assistant manager, would join him if a move to the bet365 Stadium were to materialize.

Real join Atleti, Valencia in Copa del Rey QF; Barca next?

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid reached the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday but its struggles continued with a 2-2 draw against second-division team Numancia.

Madrid, playing with a second-string lineup, advanced 5-2 on aggregate thanks to its 3-0 win in the first leg last week, which marked the team’s only win in its last four games.

Zinedine Zidane’s side was coming off a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo and a demoralizing 3-0 home loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league, a competition in which it trails the Catalan club by 16 points with a game in hand.

In front of fewer than 38,000 fans at the 81,000-capacity Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Lucas Vazquez scored for Madrid in the 10th and 59th minutes, while Guillermo Fernandez got Numancia on the board in the 45th and 82nd.

Madrid struggled to create significant chances and was unable to prevent Numancia from threatening.

“We faced a team that gave all it had and played a good game,” Zidane said. “We need to win two or three games in a row to regain some of our confidence. We will keep working hard. We will not just give up.”

Numancia captain Dani Calvo was red carded in injury time.

“We are happy with our performance,” Fernandez said. “It’s not easy to earn a draw in this stadium. We are very satisfied.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the players rested by Zidane on Wednesday. Regular starters Casemiro and Isco entered the match in the second half.

On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid eliminated third-division club Lleida, while Valencia beat Las Palmas.

Three-time defending champion Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Thursday. The teams drew 1-1 in last week’s first leg in Vigo.

Leganes reached the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in its 89-year history despite a 2-1 loss at Villarreal.

With the teams 2-2 on aggregate, Leganes advanced on away goals after winning the first leg 1-0.

Nabil El Zhar put the visitors ahead before halftime but Daniel Raba equalized for Villarreal early in the second half.

Denis Cheryshev scored Villarreal’s winner with only a few minutes left.

The hosts needed another goal to advance but couldn’t get it despite creating several scoring chances throughout the match – with a great performance by Leganes goalkeeper Nereo Champagne.

It is the third straight season that Villarreal has been eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Leganes, founded in 1928, is playing only its second season in the first division of Spanish football.

Last year’s runner-up Alaves defeated third-division team Formentera 2-0 to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

Ermedin Demirovic opened the scoring early in the second half and Alfonso Pedraza sealed the victory in injury time at Mendizorroza Stadium.

In the previous round, Formentera had eliminated Athletic Bilbao, which has won the Copa del Rey 23 times.

Alaves is in the relegation zone in La Liga.

Report: Man City to offer Sterling $340k-per-week deal

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 10, 2018, 8:02 PM EST
When Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in the summer of 2015, he moved 35 miles east to Manchester City for two reasons: 1) to win Premier League titles, and 2) to get paid a boatload of money.

The former was Sterling’s publicly stated reason for leaving Anfield, where he emerged as one of the world’s most promising, mercurial talents. The latter, of course, was an underlying (assumed) motivation for which he was roundly criticized and scolded. To which the rational person’s response was, “And the problem with any of that is…?”

Now, two and a half years later, Sterling is a top-10(-ish) attacker in the world — with many thanks to Pep Guardiola — clinching his first PL title is a mere formality, and Sterling is about to get a(nother) gigantic raise for his substantial contributions to the cause.

According to reports out of the UK, Man City will open negotiations with Sterling next month over a new, long-term contract that will increase his weekly wages (from $230,000) into the neighborhood of $340,000, making him one of the highest-paid players at the club — and rightly so.

Just over halfway through the 2017-18 season, Sterling sits third in the PL goal-scoring chart (14 — plus another four in the Champions League, and a single tally in the FA Cup thus far) and has arguably been the runaway league leaders’ standout performer.

If you can go elsewhere and win titles, that’s great. If you can go elsewhere and get paid, that’s also great. If you can go elsewhere and win titles and get paid, that’s really going to make the haters mad.

Wenger confirms Coquelin leaving Arsenal for Valencia

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 10, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Francis Coquelin‘s time at Arsenal has come to an end, as the 26-year-old French midfielder will complete a $16-million transfer to La Liga side Valencia in the coming days.

While Arsenal will find their midfield ranks depleted following Coquelin’s departure, Valencia will be equally boosted in their challenge for a top-four place in Spain. Los Che currently sit third, five points ahead of Real Madrid and eight clear of fifth-place Sevilla.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed the move (in very short, certain terms) on Wednesday, following his side’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal first leg — quote from the BBC:

Asked whether Francis Coquelin is moving to Valencia, Wenger replies, “Yes.”

Coquelin has made just seven Premier League appearances (one start) this season, due in part to injuries as well as having fallen down the defensive-midfield pecking order.

Jack Wilshere (left Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury), Aaron Ramsey (has missed the last month with a hamstring injury), Granit Xhaka (currently recovering from a groin injury) and Mohamed Elneny (actually healthy and fit) are the only central midfielders left in the already-thin squad following Coquelin’s departure.

Wenger, Conte support VAR despite being a “cause of anxiety”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images / Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 10, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
Add Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte, two of the most powerful managers in the game, to the list of notable figures who support the use of a video-assistant referee (VAR).

The VAR, which made its debut in the upper reaches of English soccer (Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — FA Cup) on Monday, was available to referee Martin Atkinson during Wednesday’s scoreless League Cup semifinal first leg between Arsenal and Chelsea. While none of his initial calls were overturned by use of the VAR, Atkinson did consult the additional (off-site) assistant on multiple occasions — a non-penalty incident between Danny Welbeck and Cesc Fabregas, and a no-cards-shown extra-curricular confrontation between Calum Chambers and Cesar Azpilicueta.

After the game, Conte voiced his support of the fledgling system, even though it was his side which was not awarded a late, decisive penalty — quotes from the BBC:

“I think it was a good solution, when there is a doubt during the game the referee can check and see the situation again and make the best decision. It is right, in this way for sure the mistakes are less.”

While Wenger flat out said he “felt it took too much time” to resolve the Welbeck-Fabregas penalty shout (perhaps that had something to do with watching the game from the stands, at a distance), he admitted the system “worked well” overall — quotes from the BBC:

“It was interesting, a cause of anxiety as it took a bit of time to make the second decision with Welbeck and Fabregas, but overall it worked well.

“But between the penalty action or penalty not action, with the time taken it would have been strange to come back to the penalty.”

On the very grand macro level, it does seem absurd that the only person in the world who can’t immediately use replays to determine whether or not a call was made correctly or incorrectly, is the one person whose job is to make the calls and, in key instances, determine the outcome of the game.