Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sturridge rumored with move to Italy, and more

After five years at Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge appears ready for a change of scenery.

According to multiple reports, Sturridge has offered himself (surely through his agents) to clubs on loan, including Inter Milan. Due to injuries and having to play behind Roberto Firmino, Sturridge has played just nine Premier League games this season and he’s made five appearances in the UEFA Champions League, all off the bench.

Injuries and a lack of form have derailed Sturridge for most of his career. On his day, the speedy England international is a forward that causes fear in the eyes of opposing defenders. But the multitude of injuries and struggles in front of goal have led to Sturridge taking a backseat under manager Jurgen Klopp, as well as watching his England career fade away.

With the World Cup six months away, Sturridge needs to find playing time and prove he’s fit in order to book a seat on the plane to Russia. Perhaps Inter Milan could be that place.

Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League and Europe:

Four Premier League clubs on alert for Chelsea youngster

With the signing of Ross Barkley, Chelsea are prepared to let one of their youngsters leave on loan, alerting some Premier League sides looking for a mid-season improvement.

According to The Telegraph, Bournemouth, Watford, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion are all interested in signing 21-year-old midfielder Charly Musonda. Musonda has played just twice for Chelsea’s first team this year but is a seasoned Belgian youth international and could help spark some fight in the relegation-threatened clubs.

Coquelin departs for Spain

Alexis Sanchez may be on the verge of leaving Arsenal, but one player is already out the door.

French midfielder Francis Coquelin is reportedly heading to Spanish side Valencia for a $13.5 million transfer fee. Coquelin started just once for the Gunners this season as Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka has taken over the central midfield roles. Coquelin did start four times for Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.

£10m for coquelin seems a bit cheap to say the least – you struggle to buy decent championship players for £10m these days. More Arsenal weirdness — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 10, 2018

Still, it’s an unceremonious end to his time at Arsenal for Coquelin, who has been with the club for nearly 10 years since joining as a 16-year-old.