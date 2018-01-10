More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Wenger confirms Coquelin leaving Arsenal for Valencia

By Andy EdwardsJan 10, 2018, 6:53 PM EST
Francis Coquelin‘s time at Arsenal has come to an end, as the 26-year-old French midfielder will complete a $16-million transfer to La Liga side Valencia in the coming days.

While Arsenal will find their midfield ranks depleted following Coquelin’s departure, Valencia will be equally boosted in their challenge for a top-four place in Spain. Los Che currently sit third, five points ahead of Real Madrid and eight clear of fifth-place Sevilla.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed the move (in very short, certain terms) on Wednesday, following his side’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal first leg — quote from the BBC:

Asked whether Francis Coquelin is moving to Valencia, Wenger replies, “Yes.”

Coquelin has made just seven Premier League appearances (one start) this season, due in part to injuries as well as having fallen down the defensive-midfield pecking order.

Jack Wilshere (left Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury), Aaron Ramsey (has missed the last month with a hamstring injury), Granit Xhaka (currently recovering from a groin injury) and Mohamed Elneny (actually healthy and fit) are the only central midfielders left in the already-thin squad following Coquelin’s departure.

Report: Man City to offer Sterling $340k-per-week deal

By Andy EdwardsJan 10, 2018, 8:02 PM EST
When Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in the summer of 2015, he moved 35 miles east to Manchester City for two reasons: 1) to win Premier League titles, and 2) to get paid a boatload of money.

The former was Sterling’s publicly stated reason for leaving Anfield, where he emerged as one of the world’s most promising, mercurial talents. The latter, of course, was an underlying (assumed) motivation for which he was roundly criticized and scolded. To which the rational person’s response was, “And the problem with any of that is…?”

Now, two and a half years later, Sterling is a top-10(-ish) attacker in the world — with many thanks to Pep Guardiola — clinching his first PL title is a mere formality, and Sterling is about to get a(nother) gigantic raise for his substantial contributions to the cause.

According to reports out of the UK, Man City will open negotiations with Sterling next month over a new, long-term contract that will increase his weekly wages (from $230,000) into the neighborhood of $340,000, making him one of the highest-paid players at the club — and rightly so.

Just over halfway through the 2017-18 season, Sterling sits third in the PL goal-scoring chart (14 — plus another four in the Champions League, and a single tally in the FA Cup thus far) and has arguably been the runaway league leaders’ standout performer.

If you can go elsewhere and win titles, that’s great. If you can go elsewhere and get paid, that’s also great. If you can go elsewhere and win titles and get paid, that’s really going to make the haters mad.

Wenger, Conte support VAR despite being a “cause of anxiety”

By Andy EdwardsJan 10, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
Add Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte, two of the most powerful managers in the game, to the list of notable figures who support the use of a video-assistant referee (VAR).

The VAR, which made its debut in the upper reaches of English soccer (Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — FA Cup) on Monday, was available to referee Martin Atkinson during Wednesday’s scoreless League Cup semifinal first leg between Arsenal and Chelsea. While none of his initial calls were overturned by use of the VAR, Atkinson did consult the additional (off-site) assistant on multiple occasions — a non-penalty incident between Danny Welbeck and Cesc Fabregas, and a no-cards-shown extra-curricular confrontation between Calum Chambers and Cesar Azpilicueta.

After the game, Conte voiced his support of the fledgling system, even though it was his side which was not awarded a late, decisive penalty — quotes from the BBC:

“I think it was a good solution, when there is a doubt during the game the referee can check and see the situation again and make the best decision. It is right, in this way for sure the mistakes are less.”

While Wenger flat out said he “felt it took too much time” to resolve the Welbeck-Fabregas penalty shout (perhaps that had something to do with watching the game from the stands, at a distance), he admitted the system “worked well” overall — quotes from the BBC:

“It was interesting, a cause of anxiety as it took a bit of time to make the second decision with Welbeck and Fabregas, but overall it worked well.

“But between the penalty action or penalty not action, with the time taken it would have been strange to come back to the penalty.”

On the very grand macro level, it does seem absurd that the only person in the world who can’t immediately use replays to determine whether or not a call was made correctly or incorrectly, is the one person whose job is to make the calls and, in key instances, determine the outcome of the game.

League Cup: Chelsea, Arsenal not so thrilling in 0-0 draw

By Andy EdwardsJan 10, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
One of the great — or, in some instances, not-great — thing about soccer is that every game is different: the same two teams can meet just seven days apart, and everything about those games can — and likely will — be completely different, from the victors, to the final score, to the flow and tale of the game.

Take, for instance, Wednesday’s League Cup semifinal first-leg meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal. On Jan. 3, the two sids played to a thrilling 2-2 draw that went down as an instant Premier League classic. Tuesday’s encounter at Stamford Bridge, which finished 0-0, was… very different.

Arsene Wenger watched this one from the stands, as the Gunners boss continues to serve his three-game touchline ban for poor behavior inside the referees’ locker room. He won’t have been impressed by much of anything he saw over 90 minutes.

Alexandre Lacazette got in behind the Chelsea defense for the game’s first real scoring chance, in the 22nd minute, but the Frenchman skied his right-footed blast from the edge of the penalty area roughly 15 rows into the stands.

Victor Moses proved Chelsea’s truest threat from start to finish, as the Nigerian international forced David Ospina to make a pair of tough saves — first in the 24th minute, when Moses cut inside from the right wing and unleashed a powerful, dipping shot with his left foot; and, again four minutes later, when the Nigerian international ran circles around Ainsley Maitland-Niles before attempting another left-footed strike from a tough angle.

Moses and Maitland-Niles were involved in a controversial moment seven minutes before halftime, as the former appeared to make the slightest bit of contact with the latter inside the penalty area. Maitland-Niles went down after it became clear the ball was going to run out of bounds, but referee Martin Atkinson was unmoved and opted not to use video review — which was available for this game — to assess the incident.

Moses again threatened to break the deadlock in the 66th minute, but a last-second block by Shkodran Mustafi bailed out Ospina who appeared to be beaten. After Cesc Fabregas’ free kick was headed away, Marcos Alonso put the ball back into the box and it eventually fell to Moses near the top of the box. His shot was struck hard and low, but Mustafi intervened at the far post.

Jack Wilshere left the game in the 57th minute with an(other) apparent ankle injury, and Alexis Sanchez — amid continuous rumors that he’ll leave for Manchester City this month — came off the bench in the 66th minute.

The second and decisive leg will be played at the Emirates Stadium in two weeks’ time, Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Dwyer withdraws from USMNT camp due to injury

Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) Orlando City SC forward Don Dwyer has withdrawn from the U.S. soccer team’s training camp because of a strained right hamstring.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that Dwyer will not be replaced on the roster ahead of the exhibition on Jan. 28 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Carson, California.

Juan Agudelo, Jordan Morris, Christian Ramirez, Rubio Rubin and C.J. Sapong are the remaining forwards on the 29-man roster.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Cody Cropper (New England Revolution), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

Defenders: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Marlon Hairston (Colorado Rapids), Ian Harkes (D.C. United), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United FC), Rubio Rubin (Unattached), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union)