More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

50-year-old striker extends contract for 33rd season

Associated PressJan 11, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) One of the longest careers in soccer has been extended after 50-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura renewed his contract with second-division J-League club Yokohama FC on Thursday.

Miura, who will turn 51 on Feb. 26, will enter his 33rd season this year.

Miura played in 12 league games last year and scored one goal, breaking his own record as the J-League’s oldest scorer.

Miura joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days last March, catching global media attention by surpassing England legend Stanley Matthews’ longevity record.

Nicknamed “King Kazu,” Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career, and represented Japan’s national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.

UEFA’s Best XI of 2017 announced

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

The top 11 players in Europe for 2017 have been announced by UEFA.

[ MORE: Liverpool, United to battle for Pulisic?

European soccer’s governing body had over 8.8 million votes from fans and below are the 11 players who made the team.

All 11 players took part in the UEFA Champions League over the calendar year.

In goal Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus got the nod, while in defense Real Madrid’s duo of Marcelo and Sergio Ramos were joined by PSG’s Dani Alves and Juve’s Giorgio Chiellini.

There were two Premier League stars voted in as Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard were selected, along with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric from Real Madrid’s midfield and attackers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The big omissions? Some suggest that Harry Kane and Neymar should have been included, as well as Kylian Mbappe for his role in AS Monaco’s run to the UCL semifinals in 2016-17.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sanchez to Man United; Chicharito to leave

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

There are some monster transfer reports around on Thursday morning.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news ]

We’ve already heard the news that Manchester United will reportedly battle Liverpool to sign USMNT star Christian Pulisic in the summer, but there’s more. Oh yes.

According to reports from Sky Italy, Manchester United are also said to be making a move to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January with a fee of $35 million reported, plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be offered up in any deal.

With Manchester City thought to be the firm favorites to sign Sanchez, 29, from the Gunners as his contract running out in July, it appears that Jose Mourinho is making a big move for the Chilean star.

Per the report, Sanchez has been offered a bigger contract at United and the Red Devils have well and truly joined the race to sign the forward ahead of their crosstown rivals.

Sanchez has scored just seven goals in 20 PL games for Arsenal this season and their gamble to not sell him last summer to Man City for over $75 million and instead try and persuade him to stick around and sign a new deal has well and truly backfired.

Wenger and Arsenal will surely sell Sanchez this month to try and recoup some cash with the Chilean free to agree a move to a non-English club right now, and free to join any PL club from July 1 on a free transfer.

Would he be better suite to United? He would certainly play a more prominent role, you would think. At City he would have Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero to compete with for a starting spot but at United he would surely start above the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Given the fact that Sanchez hasn’t played in the UEFA Champions League this season, he is also very valuable as he isn’t cup tied for the UCL knockout rounds.

A report from Sky Sports states that West Ham are ready to listen to offers for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who they only signed for $21.5 million from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals for the Hammers in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, a campaign which has seen West Ham embroiled in a relegation battle and the man who signed Chicharito, Slaven Bilic, was sacked in November and replaced with David Moyes.

Moyes didn’t see eye-to-eye with Chicharito while he was manager of Manchester United in the 2013-14 season and it is believed that the Scotsman is eager to offload the El Tri star, as well as Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew to reshape his attack.

Simply put: this move hasn’t worked out well for anyone.

Where could Chicharito go? There have been suggestions that a move to Major League Soccer could be on the cards and with LAFC having one more Designated Player spot open, could Hernandez be heading to LA to link up with Bob Bradley for their debut season in MLS which kicks off in March?

Stranger things have happened even though Chicharito has said in the past that he isn’t keen to join an MLS club right now. With his international teammate, Carlos Vela, at LAFC, maybe that will persuade him to make the move to the exciting project in the City of Angels.

If not to MLS, there will still be plenty of interest in Hernandez from the PL and elsewhere in Europe in January.

Man United, Liverpool to battle for Pulisic?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2018, 7:56 AM EST
1 Comment

Christian Pulisic is a wanted teenager.

The U.S. men’s national team star, still just 19, is said to be interesting both Manchester United and Liverpool.

[ MORE: Pulisic speaks to JPW

Reports linking Pulisic with a move to Liverpool, the club managed by his former boss at Borussia Dortmund Jurgen Klopp, have been numerous over the past 12 months.

However, a new report from the Independent suggests that Manchester United will be after Pulisic (the club he supported as he boy when he traveled around England to watch them during a one-year stint while his mother was on a work placement in the UK as a teacher) and will match any bid Liverpool make for the Dortmund star in the summer.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk last summer, Pulisic admitted he has always watched the Premier League closely.

“It was the biggest league I followed as a kid and watched. The league has a lot of players, and teams, I liked in the Premier League,” Pulisic said. “Right now, it is not something I am looking to get into immediately or anything like that. I am happy at Dortmund and I am excited for the rest of my career.”

With the Bundesliga side battling to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and already out of Europe’s elite club competition this season, the big boys are circling for Pulisic and given his status as the greatest American soccer product in history, Europe’s top clubs also see the huge commercial bonus off the pitch to signing Pulisic.

For Liverpool, would he be the perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho? Quite possibly.

Pulisic has the same creative qualities as the Brazilian playmaker who was sold to Barcelona for $197 million in January and can play across a variety of positions out wide or centrally.

At United he would also be needed as Jose Mourinho’s men have suffered in the final third with a lack of creativity and cutting edge this season and per the report from Miguel Delaney, having Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sell back to Dortmund as part of the deal could be a real sweetener for the German giants.

Which club would be the better fit?

You have to say that Liverpool’s penchant for developing young players and Klopp’s more attacking system with four fluid forward up front would certainly seem to fit Pulisic’s style better.

Fans of the USMNT will be watching this situation regarding Pulisic closely in the coming months.

Real join Atleti, Valencia in Copa del Rey QF; Barca next?

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid reached the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday but its struggles continued with a 2-2 draw against second-division team Numancia.

Madrid, playing with a second-string lineup, advanced 5-2 on aggregate thanks to its 3-0 win in the first leg last week, which marked the team’s only win in its last four games.

Zinedine Zidane’s side was coming off a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo and a demoralizing 3-0 home loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league, a competition in which it trails the Catalan club by 16 points with a game in hand.

In front of fewer than 38,000 fans at the 81,000-capacity Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Lucas Vazquez scored for Madrid in the 10th and 59th minutes, while Guillermo Fernandez got Numancia on the board in the 45th and 82nd.

Madrid struggled to create significant chances and was unable to prevent Numancia from threatening.

“We faced a team that gave all it had and played a good game,” Zidane said. “We need to win two or three games in a row to regain some of our confidence. We will keep working hard. We will not just give up.”

Numancia captain Dani Calvo was red carded in injury time.

“We are happy with our performance,” Fernandez said. “It’s not easy to earn a draw in this stadium. We are very satisfied.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the players rested by Zidane on Wednesday. Regular starters Casemiro and Isco entered the match in the second half.

On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid eliminated third-division club Lleida, while Valencia beat Las Palmas.

Three-time defending champion Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Thursday. The teams drew 1-1 in last week’s first leg in Vigo.

Leganes reached the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in its 89-year history despite a 2-1 loss at Villarreal.

With the teams 2-2 on aggregate, Leganes advanced on away goals after winning the first leg 1-0.

Nabil El Zhar put the visitors ahead before halftime but Daniel Raba equalized for Villarreal early in the second half.

Denis Cheryshev scored Villarreal’s winner with only a few minutes left.

The hosts needed another goal to advance but couldn’t get it despite creating several scoring chances throughout the match – with a great performance by Leganes goalkeeper Nereo Champagne.

It is the third straight season that Villarreal has been eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Leganes, founded in 1928, is playing only its second season in the first division of Spanish football.

Last year’s runner-up Alaves defeated third-division team Formentera 2-0 to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

Ermedin Demirovic opened the scoring early in the second half and Alfonso Pedraza sealed the victory in injury time at Mendizorroza Stadium.

In the previous round, Formentera had eliminated Athletic Bilbao, which has won the Copa del Rey 23 times.

Alaves is in the relegation zone in La Liga.