Barcelona signs Colombia defender Yerry Mina

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says it has signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina from Brazilian club Palmeiras.
Barcelona is paying 11.8 million euros ($14 million) for Mina, who will become the first Colombian to play an official game for the Spanish club.
Mina was a key part for Palmeiras when it won the Brazilian league in 2016 and was runner-up last year.
Barcelona had a deal with Palmeiras to bring him in the middle of the year for about 9 million euros ($10.7 million), but agreed to pay extra and advance the deal because of the recent injury to France international Samuel Umtiti.
—
After a break for the FA Cup third round last weekend, the Premier League action is back with a bang this weekend.
The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.
If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Here's your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.
Following the busy festive season it is time to take a deep breath and focus on which players are currently excelling in the Premier League.
Players from Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea feature prominently after their good run of form over the busy festive period.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
- Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 13
- Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 3
- David De Gea (Man United) – Even
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
- Ederson (Man City) – Down 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 1
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 2
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Even
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 4
- Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 1
- Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) – New entry
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) – Even
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 1
- Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) – New entry
- Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – New entry
Francis Coquelin has swapped Arsenal for Valencia.
The combative midfielder arrived in England in 2008 after catching Arsene Wenger‘s eye at Laval as a teenager, but after a decade at Arsenal he has signed for La Liga side Valencia.
It is believed Arsenal agreed a fee of $16.2 million for the French midfielder who spent spells on loan at Charlton Athletic, Lorient and Freiburg during his time in north London.
Per the official release from Valencia, Coquelin has signed a contract until the summer of 2022 and has a release clause of $96 million.
Coquelin, 26, has become a cult hero at Arsenal over the past few years as his tough tackling displays in midfield helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017 and his steely determination was lauded by fans.
However this season he has made just seven appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League and will be joining a Valencia side battling for the La Liga title as they sit 11 points behind leaders Barcelona but well in the hunt for a return to the UEFA Champions League.
Coquelin’s departure is yet another indication that central midfielder Jack Wilshere will extend his stay at Arsenal beyond this summer as his current contract runs out on July 1.
Apart from Wilshere, the Gunners have a plethora of midfield options with Granit Xhaka, Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey plus emerging talents Ainsley-Matiland Niles and Krystian Bielik coming through.
This deal works out well for everyone at Coquelin has certainly improved massively since 2015 when he was given a run in the first team after a successful loan spell at Charlton.
The top 11 players in Europe for 2017 have been announced by UEFA.
European soccer’s governing body had over 8.8 million votes from fans and below are the 11 players who made the team.
All 11 players took part in the UEFA Champions League over the calendar year.
In goal Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus got the nod, while in defense Real Madrid’s duo of Marcelo and Sergio Ramos were joined by PSG’s Dani Alves and Juve’s Giorgio Chiellini.
There were two Premier League stars voted in as Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard were selected, along with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric from Real Madrid’s midfield and attackers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The big omissions? Some suggest that Harry Kane and Neymar should have been included, as well as Kylian Mbappe for his role in AS Monaco’s run to the UCL semifinals in 2016-17.