Hope Solo to be honored for 200th USWNT cap

Hope Solo will be honored by U.S. Soccer ahead of the U.S. women’s national team friendly against Denmark on Jan. 21.

Solo, 36, earned her 200th cap at the Olympics in Rio in Aug. 6 2016.

She has won 202 caps in total and the current U.S. Soccer Federations presidential candidate becomes just the 11th American player in history to reach a double century in caps.

More details from U.S. Soccer here:

U.S. Soccer will honor legendary goalkeeper Hope Solo for her 200th cap prior to the U.S. Women’s National Team match against Denmark on Jan. 21 at San Diego Country Credit Union Stadium in San Diego, California. Hailed as the best goalkeeper in women’s soccer history, Solo, who accrued 202 caps since her debut in 2000, is the only goalkeeper in U.S. and world history to reach 200 appearances for her country. Of those 202 games, 195 were starts.

There is no doubting Solo’s importance to the USWNT setup over the last 18 years.

She has helped the U.S. win two Olympic golds (2008 and 2012) and the 2015 World Cup, but off the pitch controversy has never been too far away, especially in recent years.

The timing of this announcement has been questioned by many with Solo winning her 200th cap over 18 months ago. Nevertheless, she will go down as the greatest goalkeeper the USWNT has ever produced.

