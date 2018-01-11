More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Hope Solo to be honored for 200th USWNT cap

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2018, 2:55 PM EST
Hope Solo will be honored by U.S. Soccer ahead of the U.S. women’s national team friendly against Denmark on Jan. 21.

Solo, 36, earned her 200th cap at the Olympics in Rio in Aug. 6 2016.

She has won 202 caps in total and the current U.S. Soccer Federations presidential candidate becomes just the 11th American player in history to reach a double century in caps.

More details from U.S. Soccer here:

U.S. Soccer will honor legendary goalkeeper Hope Solo for her 200th cap prior to the U.S. Women’s National Team match against Denmark on Jan. 21 at San Diego Country Credit Union Stadium in San Diego, California.

Hailed as the best goalkeeper in women’s soccer history, Solo, who accrued 202 caps since her debut in 2000, is the only goalkeeper in U.S. and world history to reach 200 appearances for her country. Of those 202 games, 195 were starts.

There is no doubting Solo’s importance to the USWNT setup over the last 18 years.

She has helped the U.S. win two Olympic golds (2008 and 2012) and the 2015 World Cup, but off the pitch controversy has never been too far away, especially in recent years.

The timing of this announcement has been questioned by many with Solo winning her 200th cap over 18 months ago. Nevertheless, she will go down as the greatest goalkeeper the USWNT has ever produced.

Wilshere plays down latest injury in social media post

By Daniel KarellJan 11, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
You can forgive Arsenal fans for assuming the worst after Jack Wilshere left Arsenal’s League Cup match with Chelsea on Wednesday with a leg injury.

Luckily for them, and Arsenal as a whole, the injury is not as bad as once feared.

That’s according to Wilshere himself, anyway, who posted on his official Twitter account to thank the fans for their messages of support and to update everyone, stating he’d only be out “a couple” of days.

Wilshere appeared to hurt his ankle closing down Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta about 10 minutes into the second half. After getting some quick treatment, Wilshere returned to the field only to fall back to the turf and need to be substituted off.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had already ruled Wilshere out for Sunday’s match against Bournemouth. Wilshere is coming off his first consistent string of 90-minute performances for Arsenal for the first time since early in the 2014-2015 season.

After Bournemouth, Arsenal is off during the mid-week as it prepares for Crystal Palace on January 20.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2018, 2:29 PM EST
We are back for Week 23 of the Premier League and we have some cracking games on the slate.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) –  [STREAM

Tottenham 3-1 Everton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Huddersfield 0-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man United 3-0 Stoke City (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Liverpool 2-3 Manchester City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watford 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

West Brom 1-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
After a break for the FA Cup third round last weekend, the Premier League action is back with a bang this weekend.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 11, 2018, 12:55 PM EST
Following the busy festive season it is time to take a deep breath and focus on which players are currently excelling in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea feature prominently after their good run of form over the busy festive period.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  2. Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
  3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 13
  4. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – New entry
  5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 3
  6. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 3
  7. David De Gea (Man United) – Even
  8. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  9. Ederson (Man City) – Down 1
  10. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 1
  11. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 2
  12. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Even
  13. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
  14. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 4
  15. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 1
  16. Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) – New entry
  17. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) – Even
  18. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 1
  19. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) – New entry
  20. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – New entry