Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

We are back for Week 23 of the Premier League and we have some cracking games on the slate.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Tottenham 3-1 Everton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Huddersfield 0-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Man United 3-0 Stoke City (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Liverpool 2-3 Manchester City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Watford 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Brom 1-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

