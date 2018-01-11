Report: German-American Bayern Munich product agrees to switch to U.S.

Here’s some good news at the end of a rough week for some U.S. Soccer fans.

According to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep, U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team coach Tab Ramos has convinced a dual-national to join the U.S. system. The report states that Bayern Munich academy product German-American Timothy Tillman is ready to file a one-time switch to play for the U.S.

[READ: JPW’s Premier League picks]

The 19-year-old winger, who is the son of an American serviceman, was subjected to speculation of a bid from Barcelona last year. He was set to join the U.S. U-20s at a training camp this month before he suffered an injury with Bayern Munich II. Instead, he’ll come to the next U-20 camp in March.

“He told me he’s ready to go and ready to join us and I’m excited to have him in the group because we haven’t had him in before,” Ramos said.

Tillman has previously represented the Germany Under-19s in Euro U-19s qualifying, meaning he would have to file a one-time switch to play for the U.S. as U-19s qualifying is an official FIFA match. Tillman could still take part in the U.S. U-20s camp without filing the switch, but he’d have to file the switch to play.

The youngster has excelled in his first year with Bayern Munich II, playing 18 games so far this season with four goals in the league. He’s played in the UEFA Champions Youth League in the past as well.

If confirmed, Tillman would join his younger brother Malik, 15, in the U.S. youth system. Malik Tillman is also in the Bayern Munich academy.

It’s big news for the U.S. and should provide more competition for some of the midfield talent in the Under-20 age group.