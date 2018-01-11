Man United, Liverpool to battle for Pulisic?

Christian Pulisic is a wanted teenager.

The U.S. men’s national team star, still just 19, is said to be interesting both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Reports linking Pulisic with a move to Liverpool, the club managed by his former boss at Borussia Dortmund Jurgen Klopp, have been numerous over the past 12 months.

However, a new report from the Independent suggests that Manchester United will be after Pulisic (the club he supported as he boy when he traveled around England to watch them during a one-year stint while his mother was on a work placement in the UK as a teacher) and will match any bid Liverpool make for the Dortmund star in the summer.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk last summer, Pulisic admitted he has always watched the Premier League closely.

“It was the biggest league I followed as a kid and watched. The league has a lot of players, and teams, I liked in the Premier League,” Pulisic said. “Right now, it is not something I am looking to get into immediately or anything like that. I am happy at Dortmund and I am excited for the rest of my career.”

With the Bundesliga side battling to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and already out of Europe’s elite club competition this season, the big boys are circling for Pulisic and given his status as the greatest American soccer product in history, Europe’s top clubs also see the huge commercial bonus off the pitch to signing Pulisic.

For Liverpool, would he be the perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho? Quite possibly.

Pulisic has the same creative qualities as the Brazilian playmaker who was sold to Barcelona for $197 million in January and can play across a variety of positions out wide or centrally.

At United he would also be needed as Jose Mourinho’s men have suffered in the final third with a lack of creativity and cutting edge this season and per the report from Miguel Delaney, having Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sell back to Dortmund as part of the deal could be a real sweetener for the German giants.

Which club would be the better fit?

You have to say that Liverpool’s penchant for developing young players and Klopp’s more attacking system with four fluid forward up front would certainly seem to fit Pulisic’s style better.

Fans of the USMNT will be watching this situation regarding Pulisic closely in the coming months.

